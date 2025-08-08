Care USA: CARE and UPS Team Up To Prepare for Hurricane Season in the US

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / The Atlanta-based humanitarian organization CARE is partnering with The UPS Foundation to prepare for the of peak hurricane season. Yesterday, dozens of UPS employee volunteers gathered at CARE's headquarters in Downtown Atlanta to pack 1000 disaster response "CARE Packages" that will be distributed to individuals and families impacted by disasters in the US.

According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above normal with 13-19 named storms and 3-5 major storms. The traditional peak of hurricane season runs from mid-August to late October.

These "CARE Packages" are an outgrowth of the original CARE Package® developed in the aftermath of World War 2 as a way for Americans to support relief and recovery efforts in Europe. CARE was founded with these CARE Packages® and has since grown to become one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations globally with operations in more than 120 countries, including the US.

"With storms increasing in frequency and intensity across the United States, the need has never been greater," says Sarah Thompson, Associate Vice President for US Programs at CARE. "Our partnership with The UPS Foundation enables us to mobilize quickly before disasters strikes and expand our ability to work with local and national organizations to meet the needs of impacted communities. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and support."

The "CARE Packages" that the UPS volunteers are put together today include essential hygiene supplies like soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and other key items for people who find themselves in urgent need after a storm or other disaster. The kits, donated by The UPS Foundation, will be pre-positioned in and around hurricane-prone areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and stored at UPS-donated warehouses. In the event of a hurricane, they will be delivered by UPS to relief sites.

"By leveraging UPS's logistics expertise and strong volunteer spirit, we're helping CARE do what it does best-deliver critical support to those who need it most," says Cathy Scott, Vice President, Social Impact & The UPS Foundation. "When we combine our strengths, our impact is amplified, and communities receive the help they deserve, faster."

CARE first began implementing programs in the U.S. in 2019 and has since responded to emergencies across 10 states and Puerto Rico. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CARE helped over 300,000 families in need with food, cash and other services. The organization has since continued to grow its US work to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies via a network of grassroots organizations around the country equipped to address the diverse needs of their local communities. Last year CARE responded to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

ABOUT CARE/UPS FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP

Since 1995, The UPS Foundation has partnered with CARE to help deliver humanitarian aid efficiently during emergencies worldwide. During the COVID-19 crisis, UPS supported CARE's Fast + Fair initiative, aiding vaccine access for 100 million people and 275,000 healthcare workers. Additionally, UPS's logistics expertise and warehouse tracking systems have helped CARE scale emergency responses and supply chain management across multiple countries.

ABOUT CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2024, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 53 million people through 1,450 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

