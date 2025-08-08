Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 02:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net Income - $2.3 million

  • Bank Net Income - $2.6 million

  • TBVPS - $11.39

  • Diluted EPS- $0.32

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports second quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

  • Return on Average Assets above 1% for the second consecutive quarter.

  • Cost of Funds continues to decline as we focus on reducing deposit pricing in line with market conditions.

  • $65.4 million in New Loan Commitments1 year-to-date offset by early payoffs and normal portfolio amortization.

  • An additional Lender added as focus on recruitment in the C&I sector continues.

2Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

  • Net income was unchanged over the linked quarter, improved by 55.4% over Q2 2024, and was positively impacted by one-time recovery of $1.25M.

  • Core3 NIM improved by 18 bps due to a reduction in cost of funds of 9 bps and improved yield on earning assets.

  • Non-interest expense declined slightly over the linked quarter but declined 8.9% over Q2 2024 driven primarily by reduced salary expense and elevated merger costs in Q2 2025.

Balance Sheet

  • Total deposits declined by $19.1M or 2.4%, consistent with historical second quarter trends, and have increased year-to-date by $2.5M.

  • Deposit mix has improved significantly during 2025 with CD's declining by $28M or 11.6%.

  • Total loans remained unchanged, year-over-year decline driven by significant portfolio de-risking post-merger in 2024.

Asset Quality

  • NPA5 improved during the quarter due to a combination of payoffs and risk-rating upgrades.

  • An ACL recovery of $1.25M related to final repayment of loan charged off in 2022.

Capital

  • TBVPS increased by $0.33 during the quarter and by $1.53 post-merger, with $0.14 year-to-date due to AOCI.

  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.86%

Performance Metrics
(Consolidated)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

ROATA

1.01

%

1.01

%

0.65

%

ROATE

11.14

%

11.67

%

7.28

%

Core2 ROATA

0.51

%

0.35

%

0.50

%

Core2 ROATE

5.56

%

4.11

%

6.25

%

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

3.63

%

4.03

%

Cost of Funds

2.61

%

2.70

%

2.69

%

Overhead Ratio4

2.84

%

2.90

%

2.89

%

Efficiency Ratio

79.07

%

81.98

%

80.12

%

NPA5

0.18

%

0.27

%

0.53

%

ACL to Total Loans

1.55

%

1.50

%

1.47

%

Select Metrics (Bank Only)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

ROATA

1.12

%

1.13

%

0.89

%

Core2 ROATA

0.60

%

0.47

%

0.65

%

Net Interest Margin

3.80

%

3.73

%

4.18

%

Efficiency Ratio

75.69

%

77.40

%

73.92

%

Income Statement

(000s except EPS)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net Interest Income

$

8,096

$

8,020

$

8,978

Non-interest Income

$

292

$

265

$

105

Non-interest Expense

$

6,633

$

6,792

$

7,278

Pre-tax Pre-Provision

$

1,755

$

1,493

$

1,805

Provision Expense

$

-1,250

$

-1,500

$

-50

Net Income

$

2,330

$

2,308

$

1,505

Core Net Income

$

1,163

$

813

$

1,157

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.21

Balance Sheet (in 000s)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Total Assets

$

931,267

$

943,639

$

940,015

Total Loans

$

676,389

$

676,612

$

735,495

Total Deposits

$

795,104

$

814,255

$

769,696

Total Capital

$

92,242

$

90,057

$

84,099

TBVPS

$

11.39

$

11.06

$

10.18

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting
2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC.- Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

1.01

%

1.00

%

0.64

%

Core6 ROAA

0.50

%

0.35

%

0.50

%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)

1.01

%

1.01

%

0.65

%

Core6 ROATA

0.51

%

0.36

%

0.50

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

9.93

%

10.63

%

7.27

%

Core6 ROAE

5.23

%

3.77

%

5.62

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

11.14

%

11.67

%

8.13

%

Core6 ROATE

5.56

%

4.15

%

6.25

%

Overhead Ratio

2.84

%

2.90

%

2.89

%

Core6 Overhead Ratio

2.65

%

2.64

%

2.89

%

Efficiency Ratio

79.07

%

81.98

%

80.12

%

Core6 Efficiency Ratio

82.26

%

86.06

%

81.87

%

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

3.63

%

4.03

%

Core7 Net Interest Margin

3.28

%

3.10

%

3.40

%

Cost of Funds

2.61

%

2.70

%

2.69

%

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.21

Diluted EPS

$

0.32

$

0.31

$

0.21

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio

11.86

%

11.10

%

10.58

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.18

%

13.56

%

12.36

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.18

%

13.56

%

12.36

%

Total Risk-based Capital Ratio

15.44

%

14.81

%

13.61

%

Credit Quality3

2Q25

1Q25

Total Classified Loans

$

9,663

$

10,995

Classified - Accrual Loans

$

7,978

$

8,161

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$

1,685

$

2,834

Non-Performing Assets

$

1,685

$

2,834

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.43

%

1.63

%

Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital

8.23

%

9.50

%

Period

GAAP Net Income

Loan Mark Accretion

CDI Amortization

Non-Recurring Items9

Core Net Income10

2Q25

$

2,330

$

-758

$

399

$

-1,197

$

1,163

1Q25

$

2,308

$

-1,103

$

414

$

-1,304

$

813

2Q24

$

1,505

$

-1,357

$

434

$

-80

$

1,157

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
9 - Includes ACL reverse provision
10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Assets

Cash and due from banks

3,645

3,652

4,044

Fed funds sold & repos

5,430

6,020

26,175

Interest bearing deposits with banks

95,086

118,721

48,471

Investment securities

104,455

94,818

63,041

Loans, net of unearned income

676,389

676,612

735,495

Allowance for credit losses

-10,492

-10,181

-10,801

Premises and equipment, net

11,565

11,984

12,998

Accrued interest receivable

2,559

2,572

2,787

Core deposit intangible

6,791

7,184

8,434

Other assets

35,839

32,255

30,746

Total Assets

931,267

943,639

921,390

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

168,931

182,376

179,664

Interest bearing demand deposits

105,630

114,506

104,407

Savings and money market deposits

307,474

294,820

271,210

Time deposits - retail

207,999

217,483

206,333

Time deposits - wholesale

5,070

5,070

8,082

Total Deposits

795,104

814,255

769,696

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

16,680

11,605

11,267

Other borrowings

27,241

27,722

56,328

Total Liabilities

839,025

853,582

837,291

Equity

Common stock

75

75

74

Capital surplus

67,652

67,529

66,698

Retained earnings

25,989

25,989

24,300

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-4,849

-4,571

-5,623

Net income

4,638

2,308

-34

Unearned ESOP shares

-1,263

-1,273

-1,316

Total Equity

92,242

90,057

84,099

Total Liabilities & Equity

931,267

943,639

921,390

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

11,008

11,156

12,827

Fees on Loans

173

150

207

Interest on federal funds sold

49

52

225

Interest on deposits with banks

1,095

1,264

774

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,162

973

598

Total Interest Income

13,487

13,595

14,631

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

373

328

314

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,498

2,388

2,312

Time Deposits - Retail

2,124

2,446

2,195

Time Deposits - Wholesale

52

63

84

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

5,047

5,225

4,905

Interest on other borrowings

344

350

748

Total Interest Expense

5,391

5,575

5,653

Net Interest Income

8,096

8,020

8,978

Provision for Credit Losses

-1,250

-1,500

-50

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

9,346

9,520

9,028

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

148

154

174

Mortgage loan and related fees

-9

34

-23

Other noninterest income

153

77

-46

Total Non Interest Income

292

265

105

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,323

3,578

3,404

Occupancy

726

700

697

Other noninterest expense

2,584

2,514

3,177

Total Non Interest Expense

6,633

6,792

7,278

Income Before Taxes

3,005

2,993

1,855

Income taxes

675

685

350

Net Income

2,330

2,308

1,505

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

6 months
ending 2Q25

6 months
ending 2Q24

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

22,165

19,548

Fees on Loans

323

376

Interest on federal funds sold

101

281

Interest on deposits with banks

2,359

1,209

Investment Securities - Taxable

2,135

1,137

Total Interest Income

27,083

22,551

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

702

370

Savings and Money Market Deposits

4,886

4,271

Time Deposits - Retail

4,570

3,668

Time Deposits - Wholesale

114

209

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

10,272

8,518

Interest on other borrowings

694

1,391

Total Interest Expense

10,966

9,909

Net Interest Income

16,117

12,642

Provision for Credit Losses

-2,750

3,866

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

18,867

8,776

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

302

305

Mortgage loan and related fees

27

-42

Other noninterest income

227

4,700

Total Non Interest Income

556

4,963

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,901

5,928

Occupancy

1,426

1,117

Other noninterest expense

5,098

8,380

Total Non Interest Expense

13,425

15,425

Income Before Taxes

5,998

-1,686

Income taxes

1,360

-1,652

Net Income

4,638

-34

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,391,538

$

48,968

4.47

%

$

4,750,056

$

51,553

4.40

%

Deposits with banks

101,230,867

1,095,171

4.34

%

118,085,194

1,264,169

4.34

%

Investment securities

109,636,098

1,161,439

4.09

%

98,541,177

973,739

4.01

%

Loans

674,518,875

11,181,795

6.65

%

675,337,980

11,306,055

6.79

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

889,777,378

$

13,487,373

6.08

%

$

896,714,407

$

13,595,516

6.15

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

40,031,708

$

39,993,906

Total Assets

$

929,809,086

$

936,708,313

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

107,769,299

$

373,496

1.39

%

$

104,439,161

$

328,216

1.27

%

Savings and Money Market

296,161,664

2,497,634

3.38

%

283,562,606

2,388,384

3.42

%

Time deposits - Retail

211,751,684

2,123,642

4.02

%

231,697,095

2,446,269

4.28

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,144

4.13

%

6,146,267

62,259

4.11

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

620,752,647

5,046,916

3.26

%

625,845,129

5,225,128

3.39

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,430,238

344,231

4.96

%

27,710,793

350,045

5.05

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

648,182,885

5,391,147

3.33

%

653,555,922

5,575,173

3.46

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

178,549,677

-

0.00

%

183,537,223

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

826,732,562

5,391,147

2.61

%

837,093,145

5,575,173

2.70

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

12,197,579

12,025,510

Equity

90,878,946

87,589,658

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

929,809,086

$

936,708,313

Net Interest Income

$

8,096,226

$

8,020,343

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

3.63

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,391,538

$

48,968

4.47

%

$

16,631,868

$

224,921

5.44

%

Deposits with banks

101,230,867

1,095,171

4.34

%

62,620,752

773,893

4.97

%

Investment securities

109,636,098

1,161,439

4.09

%

74,889,493

598,118

3.21

%

Loans

674,518,875

11,181,795

6.65

%

742,505,475

13,033,791

7.06

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

889,777,378

$

13,487,373

6.08

%

$

896,647,588

$

14,630,723

6.56

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

40,031,708

$

40,251,898

Total Assets

$

929,809,086

$

936,899,486

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

107,769,299

$

373,496

1.39

%

$

107,509,533

$

314,134

1.18

%

Savings and Money Market

296,161,664

2,497,634

3.38

%

278,616,626

2,311,699

3.34

%

Time deposits - Retail

211,751,684

2,123,642

4.02

%

207,311,034

2,195,224

4.26

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,144

4.13

%

8,082,153

84,323

4.20

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

620,752,647

5,046,916

3.26

%

601,519,346

4,905,380

3.28

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,430,238

344,231

4.96

%

56,397,595

747,665

5.24

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

648,182,885

5,391,147

3.33

%

657,916,941

5,653,045

3.46

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

178,549,677

-

0.00

%

184,261,383

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

826,732,562

5,391,147

2.61

%

842,178,324

5,653,045

2.70

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

12,197,579

11,751,699

Equity

90,878,946

82,969,463

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

929,809,086

$

936,899,486

Net Interest Income

$

8,096,226

$

8,977,678

Net Interest Margin

3.66

%

4.03

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,569,807

$

100,521

4.44

%

$

10,429,313

$

280,975

5.42

%

Deposits with banks

109,611,472

2,359,340

4.34

%

48,079,926

1,208,745

5.06

%

Investment securities

104,119,287

2,135,178

4.14

%

75,160,202

1,137,214

3.04

%

Loans

674,926,165

22,487,850

6.72

%

611,915,444

19,923,898

6.55

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

893,226,731

$

27,082,889

6.11

%

$

745,584,885

$

22,550,832

6.08

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

40,012,910

$

34,376,404

Total Assets

$

933,239,641

$

779,961,289

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

106,113,429

$

701,713

1.33

%

$

75,254,652

$

370,210

0.99

%

Savings and Money Market

289,896,939

4,886,018

3.40

%

247,353,233

4,270,717

3.47

%

Time deposits - Retail

221,669,292

4,569,911

4.16

%

165,488,867

3,667,354

4.46

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,605,160

114,403

4.12

%

10,030,755

209,185

4.19

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

623,284,820

10,272,045

3.32

%

498,127,507

8,517,466

3.44

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,569,740

694,276

5.01

%

56,651,464

1,391,037

4.86

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

650,854,560

10,966,321

3.40

%

554,778,971

9,908,503

3.59

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

181,029,672

-

0.00

%

141,081,911

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

831,884,232

10,966,321

2.66

%

695,860,882

9,908,503

2.86

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

12,112,021

9,444,651

Equity

89,243,388

74,655,755

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

933,239,641

$

779,961,289

Net Interest Income

$

16,116,568

$

12,642,329

Net Interest Margin

3.64

%

3.41

%

Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-2nd-quarter-performance-1057956

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
