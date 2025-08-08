Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income - $2.3 million

Bank Net Income - $2.6 million

TBVPS - $11.39

Diluted EPS- $0.32

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports second quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Return on Average Assets above 1% for the second consecutive quarter.

Cost of Funds continues to decline as we focus on reducing deposit pricing in line with market conditions.

$65.4 million in New Loan Commitments 1 year-to-date offset by early payoffs and normal portfolio amortization.

An additional Lender added as focus on recruitment in the C&I sector continues.

2Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

Net income was unchanged over the linked quarter, improved by 55.4% over Q2 2024, and was positively impacted by one-time recovery of $1.25M.

Core 3 NIM improved by 18 bps due to a reduction in cost of funds of 9 bps and improved yield on earning assets.

Non-interest expense declined slightly over the linked quarter but declined 8.9% over Q2 2024 driven primarily by reduced salary expense and elevated merger costs in Q2 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits declined by $19.1M or 2.4%, consistent with historical second quarter trends, and have increased year-to-date by $2.5M.

Deposit mix has improved significantly during 2025 with CD's declining by $28M or 11.6%.

Total loans remained unchanged, year-over-year decline driven by significant portfolio de-risking post-merger in 2024.

Asset Quality

NPA 5 improved during the quarter due to a combination of payoffs and risk-rating upgrades.

An ACL recovery of $1.25M related to final repayment of loan charged off in 2022. Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.33 during the quarter and by $1.53 post-merger, with $0.14 year-to-date due to AOCI.

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.86%

Performance Metrics

(Consolidated)

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 ROATA 1.01 % 1.01 % 0.65 % ROATE 11.14 % 11.67 % 7.28 % Core2 ROATA 0.51 % 0.35 % 0.50 % Core2 ROATE 5.56 % 4.11 % 6.25 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.63 % 4.03 % Cost of Funds 2.61 % 2.70 % 2.69 % Overhead Ratio4 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.89 % Efficiency Ratio 79.07 % 81.98 % 80.12 % NPA5 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.53 % ACL to Total Loans 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.47 %

Select Metrics (Bank Only)

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 ROATA 1.12 % 1.13 % 0.89 % Core2 ROATA 0.60 % 0.47 % 0.65 % Net Interest Margin 3.80 % 3.73 % 4.18 % Efficiency Ratio 75.69 % 77.40 % 73.92 %

Income Statement

(000s except EPS) 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Net Interest Income $ 8,096 $ 8,020 $ 8,978 Non-interest Income $ 292 $ 265 $ 105 Non-interest Expense $ 6,633 $ 6,792 $ 7,278 Pre-tax Pre-Provision $ 1,755 $ 1,493 $ 1,805 Provision Expense $ -1,250 $ -1,500 $ -50 Net Income $ 2,330 $ 2,308 $ 1,505 Core Net Income $ 1,163 $ 813 $ 1,157 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.21

Balance Sheet (in 000s)

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Total Assets $ 931,267 $ 943,639 $ 940,015 Total Loans $ 676,389 $ 676,612 $ 735,495 Total Deposits $ 795,104 $ 814,255 $ 769,696 Total Capital $ 92,242 $ 90,057 $ 84,099 TBVPS $ 11.39 $ 11.06 $ 10.18

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting

2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC.- Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.64 % Core6 ROAA 0.50 % 0.35 % 0.50 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 1.01 % 1.01 % 0.65 % Core6 ROATA 0.51 % 0.36 % 0.50 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 9.93 % 10.63 % 7.27 % Core6 ROAE 5.23 % 3.77 % 5.62 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 11.14 % 11.67 % 8.13 % Core6 ROATE 5.56 % 4.15 % 6.25 % Overhead Ratio 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.89 % Core6 Overhead Ratio 2.65 % 2.64 % 2.89 % Efficiency Ratio 79.07 % 81.98 % 80.12 % Core6 Efficiency Ratio 82.26 % 86.06 % 81.87 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.63 % 4.03 % Core7 Net Interest Margin 3.28 % 3.10 % 3.40 % Cost of Funds 2.61 % 2.70 % 2.69 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.21 Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.21

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 11.86 % 11.10 % 10.58 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.18 % 13.56 % 12.36 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.18 % 13.56 % 12.36 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 15.44 % 14.81 % 13.61 %

Credit Quality3

2Q25 1Q25 Total Classified Loans $ 9,663 $ 10,995 Classified - Accrual Loans $ 7,978 $ 8,161 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $ 1,685 $ 2,834 Non-Performing Assets $ 1,685 $ 2,834 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.43 % 1.63 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 8.23 % 9.50 %

Period GAAP Net Income Loan Mark Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring Items9 Core Net Income10 2Q25 $ 2,330 $ -758 $ 399 $ -1,197 $ 1,163 1Q25 $ 2,308 $ -1,103 $ 414 $ -1,304 $ 813 2Q24 $ 1,505 $ -1,357 $ 434 $ -80 $ 1,157

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

9 - Includes ACL reverse provision

10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,645 3,652 4,044 Fed funds sold & repos 5,430 6,020 26,175 Interest bearing deposits with banks 95,086 118,721 48,471 Investment securities 104,455 94,818 63,041 Loans, net of unearned income 676,389 676,612 735,495 Allowance for credit losses -10,492 -10,181 -10,801 Premises and equipment, net 11,565 11,984 12,998 Accrued interest receivable 2,559 2,572 2,787 Core deposit intangible 6,791 7,184 8,434 Other assets 35,839 32,255 30,746 Total Assets 931,267 943,639 921,390 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 168,931 182,376 179,664 Interest bearing demand deposits 105,630 114,506 104,407 Savings and money market deposits 307,474 294,820 271,210 Time deposits - retail 207,999 217,483 206,333 Time deposits - wholesale 5,070 5,070 8,082 Total Deposits 795,104 814,255 769,696 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,680 11,605 11,267 Other borrowings 27,241 27,722 56,328 Total Liabilities 839,025 853,582 837,291 Equity Common stock 75 75 74 Capital surplus 67,652 67,529 66,698 Retained earnings 25,989 25,989 24,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -4,849 -4,571 -5,623 Net income 4,638 2,308 -34 Unearned ESOP shares -1,263 -1,273 -1,316 Total Equity 92,242 90,057 84,099 Total Liabilities & Equity 931,267 943,639 921,390

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 Interest Income Interest on Loans 11,008 11,156 12,827 Fees on Loans 173 150 207 Interest on federal funds sold 49 52 225 Interest on deposits with banks 1,095 1,264 774 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,162 973 598 Total Interest Income 13,487 13,595 14,631 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 373 328 314 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,498 2,388 2,312 Time Deposits - Retail 2,124 2,446 2,195 Time Deposits - Wholesale 52 63 84 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 5,047 5,225 4,905 Interest on other borrowings 344 350 748 Total Interest Expense 5,391 5,575 5,653 Net Interest Income 8,096 8,020 8,978 Provision for Credit Losses -1,250 -1,500 -50 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 9,346 9,520 9,028 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 148 154 174 Mortgage loan and related fees -9 34 -23 Other noninterest income 153 77 -46 Total Non Interest Income 292 265 105 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,323 3,578 3,404 Occupancy 726 700 697 Other noninterest expense 2,584 2,514 3,177 Total Non Interest Expense 6,633 6,792 7,278 Income Before Taxes 3,005 2,993 1,855 Income taxes 675 685 350 Net Income 2,330 2,308 1,505

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 6 months

ending 2Q25 6 months

ending 2Q24 Interest Income Interest on Loans 22,165 19,548 Fees on Loans 323 376 Interest on federal funds sold 101 281 Interest on deposits with banks 2,359 1,209 Investment Securities - Taxable 2,135 1,137 Total Interest Income 27,083 22,551 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 702 370 Savings and Money Market Deposits 4,886 4,271 Time Deposits - Retail 4,570 3,668 Time Deposits - Wholesale 114 209 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 10,272 8,518 Interest on other borrowings 694 1,391 Total Interest Expense 10,966 9,909 Net Interest Income 16,117 12,642 Provision for Credit Losses -2,750 3,866 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 18,867 8,776 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 302 305 Mortgage loan and related fees 27 -42 Other noninterest income 227 4,700 Total Non Interest Income 556 4,963 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,901 5,928 Occupancy 1,426 1,117 Other noninterest expense 5,098 8,380 Total Non Interest Expense 13,425 15,425 Income Before Taxes 5,998 -1,686 Income taxes 1,360 -1,652 Net Income 4,638 -34

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,391,538 $ 48,968 4.47 % $ 4,750,056 $ 51,553 4.40 % Deposits with banks 101,230,867 1,095,171 4.34 % 118,085,194 1,264,169 4.34 % Investment securities 109,636,098 1,161,439 4.09 % 98,541,177 973,739 4.01 % Loans 674,518,875 11,181,795 6.65 % 675,337,980 11,306,055 6.79 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 889,777,378 $ 13,487,373 6.08 % $ 896,714,407 $ 13,595,516 6.15 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 40,031,708 $ 39,993,906 Total Assets $ 929,809,086 $ 936,708,313 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 107,769,299 $ 373,496 1.39 % $ 104,439,161 $ 328,216 1.27 % Savings and Money Market 296,161,664 2,497,634 3.38 % 283,562,606 2,388,384 3.42 % Time deposits - Retail 211,751,684 2,123,642 4.02 % 231,697,095 2,446,269 4.28 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,144 4.13 % 6,146,267 62,259 4.11 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 620,752,647 5,046,916 3.26 % 625,845,129 5,225,128 3.39 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,430,238 344,231 4.96 % 27,710,793 350,045 5.05 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 648,182,885 5,391,147 3.33 % 653,555,922 5,575,173 3.46 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 178,549,677 - 0.00 % 183,537,223 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 826,732,562 5,391,147 2.61 % 837,093,145 5,575,173 2.70 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 12,197,579 12,025,510 Equity 90,878,946 87,589,658 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 929,809,086 $ 936,708,313 Net Interest Income $ 8,096,226 $ 8,020,343 Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.63 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,391,538 $ 48,968 4.47 % $ 16,631,868 $ 224,921 5.44 % Deposits with banks 101,230,867 1,095,171 4.34 % 62,620,752 773,893 4.97 % Investment securities 109,636,098 1,161,439 4.09 % 74,889,493 598,118 3.21 % Loans 674,518,875 11,181,795 6.65 % 742,505,475 13,033,791 7.06 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 889,777,378 $ 13,487,373 6.08 % $ 896,647,588 $ 14,630,723 6.56 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 40,031,708 $ 40,251,898 Total Assets $ 929,809,086 $ 936,899,486 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 107,769,299 $ 373,496 1.39 % $ 107,509,533 $ 314,134 1.18 % Savings and Money Market 296,161,664 2,497,634 3.38 % 278,616,626 2,311,699 3.34 % Time deposits - Retail 211,751,684 2,123,642 4.02 % 207,311,034 2,195,224 4.26 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,144 4.13 % 8,082,153 84,323 4.20 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 620,752,647 5,046,916 3.26 % 601,519,346 4,905,380 3.28 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,430,238 344,231 4.96 % 56,397,595 747,665 5.24 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 648,182,885 5,391,147 3.33 % 657,916,941 5,653,045 3.46 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 178,549,677 - 0.00 % 184,261,383 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 826,732,562 5,391,147 2.61 % 842,178,324 5,653,045 2.70 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 12,197,579 11,751,699 Equity 90,878,946 82,969,463 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 929,809,086 $ 936,899,486 Net Interest Income $ 8,096,226 $ 8,977,678 Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 4.03 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,569,807 $ 100,521 4.44 % $ 10,429,313 $ 280,975 5.42 % Deposits with banks 109,611,472 2,359,340 4.34 % 48,079,926 1,208,745 5.06 % Investment securities 104,119,287 2,135,178 4.14 % 75,160,202 1,137,214 3.04 % Loans 674,926,165 22,487,850 6.72 % 611,915,444 19,923,898 6.55 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 893,226,731 $ 27,082,889 6.11 % $ 745,584,885 $ 22,550,832 6.08 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 40,012,910 $ 34,376,404 Total Assets $ 933,239,641 $ 779,961,289 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 106,113,429 $ 701,713 1.33 % $ 75,254,652 $ 370,210 0.99 % Savings and Money Market 289,896,939 4,886,018 3.40 % 247,353,233 4,270,717 3.47 % Time deposits - Retail 221,669,292 4,569,911 4.16 % 165,488,867 3,667,354 4.46 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,605,160 114,403 4.12 % 10,030,755 209,185 4.19 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 623,284,820 10,272,045 3.32 % 498,127,507 8,517,466 3.44 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,569,740 694,276 5.01 % 56,651,464 1,391,037 4.86 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 650,854,560 10,966,321 3.40 % 554,778,971 9,908,503 3.59 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 181,029,672 - 0.00 % 141,081,911 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 831,884,232 10,966,321 2.66 % 695,860,882 9,908,503 2.86 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 12,112,021 9,444,651 Equity 89,243,388 74,655,755 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 933,239,641 $ 779,961,289 Net Interest Income $ 16,116,568 $ 12,642,329 Net Interest Margin 3.64 % 3.41 %

Contact: Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

