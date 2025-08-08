Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Performance

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net Income - $2.3 million
Bank Net Income - $2.6 million
TBVPS - $11.39
Diluted EPS- $0.32
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports second quarter of 2025 performance.
Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
Return on Average Assets above 1% for the second consecutive quarter.
Cost of Funds continues to decline as we focus on reducing deposit pricing in line with market conditions.
$65.4 million in New Loan Commitments1 year-to-date offset by early payoffs and normal portfolio amortization.
An additional Lender added as focus on recruitment in the C&I sector continues.
2Q25 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
Net income was unchanged over the linked quarter, improved by 55.4% over Q2 2024, and was positively impacted by one-time recovery of $1.25M.
Core3 NIM improved by 18 bps due to a reduction in cost of funds of 9 bps and improved yield on earning assets.
Non-interest expense declined slightly over the linked quarter but declined 8.9% over Q2 2024 driven primarily by reduced salary expense and elevated merger costs in Q2 2025.
Balance Sheet
Total deposits declined by $19.1M or 2.4%, consistent with historical second quarter trends, and have increased year-to-date by $2.5M.
Deposit mix has improved significantly during 2025 with CD's declining by $28M or 11.6%.
Total loans remained unchanged, year-over-year decline driven by significant portfolio de-risking post-merger in 2024.
Asset Quality
NPA5 improved during the quarter due to a combination of payoffs and risk-rating upgrades.
An ACL recovery of $1.25M related to final repayment of loan charged off in 2022.
TBVPS increased by $0.33 during the quarter and by $1.53 post-merger, with $0.14 year-to-date due to AOCI.
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.86%
Performance Metrics
(Consolidated)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
ROATA
1.01
%
1.01
%
0.65
%
ROATE
11.14
%
11.67
%
7.28
%
Core2 ROATA
0.51
%
0.35
%
0.50
%
Core2 ROATE
5.56
%
4.11
%
6.25
%
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.63
%
4.03
%
Cost of Funds
2.61
%
2.70
%
2.69
%
Overhead Ratio4
2.84
%
2.90
%
2.89
%
Efficiency Ratio
79.07
%
81.98
%
80.12
%
NPA5
0.18
%
0.27
%
0.53
%
ACL to Total Loans
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.47
%
Select Metrics (Bank Only)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
ROATA
1.12
%
1.13
%
0.89
%
Core2 ROATA
0.60
%
0.47
%
0.65
%
Net Interest Margin
3.80
%
3.73
%
4.18
%
Efficiency Ratio
75.69
%
77.40
%
73.92
%
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Net Interest Income
$
8,096
$
8,020
$
8,978
Non-interest Income
$
292
$
265
$
105
Non-interest Expense
$
6,633
$
6,792
$
7,278
Pre-tax Pre-Provision
$
1,755
$
1,493
$
1,805
Provision Expense
$
-1,250
$
-1,500
$
-50
Net Income
$
2,330
$
2,308
$
1,505
Core Net Income
$
1,163
$
813
$
1,157
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.21
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Total Assets
$
931,267
$
943,639
$
940,015
Total Loans
$
676,389
$
676,612
$
735,495
Total Deposits
$
795,104
$
814,255
$
769,696
Total Capital
$
92,242
$
90,057
$
84,099
TBVPS
$
11.39
$
11.06
$
10.18
1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting
2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC.- Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Select Financial Ratios
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.01
%
1.00
%
0.64
%
Core6 ROAA
0.50
%
0.35
%
0.50
%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
1.01
%
1.01
%
0.65
%
Core6 ROATA
0.51
%
0.36
%
0.50
%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
9.93
%
10.63
%
7.27
%
Core6 ROAE
5.23
%
3.77
%
5.62
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
11.14
%
11.67
%
8.13
%
Core6 ROATE
5.56
%
4.15
%
6.25
%
Overhead Ratio
2.84
%
2.90
%
2.89
%
Core6 Overhead Ratio
2.65
%
2.64
%
2.89
%
Efficiency Ratio
79.07
%
81.98
%
80.12
%
Core6 Efficiency Ratio
82.26
%
86.06
%
81.87
%
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.63
%
4.03
%
Core7 Net Interest Margin
3.28
%
3.10
%
3.40
%
Cost of Funds
2.61
%
2.70
%
2.69
%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.21
Diluted EPS
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.21
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
11.86
%
11.10
%
10.58
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.18
%
13.56
%
12.36
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.18
%
13.56
%
12.36
%
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.44
%
14.81
%
13.61
%
Credit Quality3
2Q25
1Q25
Total Classified Loans
$
9,663
$
10,995
Classified - Accrual Loans
$
7,978
$
8,161
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$
1,685
$
2,834
Non-Performing Assets
$
1,685
$
2,834
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.43
%
1.63
%
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
8.23
%
9.50
%
Period
GAAP Net Income
Loan Mark Accretion
CDI Amortization
Non-Recurring Items9
Core Net Income10
2Q25
$
2,330
$
-758
$
399
$
-1,197
$
1,163
1Q25
$
2,308
$
-1,103
$
414
$
-1,304
$
813
2Q24
$
1,505
$
-1,357
$
434
$
-80
$
1,157
6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
9 - Includes ACL reverse provision
10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Assets
Cash and due from banks
3,645
3,652
4,044
Fed funds sold & repos
5,430
6,020
26,175
Interest bearing deposits with banks
95,086
118,721
48,471
Investment securities
104,455
94,818
63,041
Loans, net of unearned income
676,389
676,612
735,495
Allowance for credit losses
-10,492
-10,181
-10,801
Premises and equipment, net
11,565
11,984
12,998
Accrued interest receivable
2,559
2,572
2,787
Core deposit intangible
6,791
7,184
8,434
Other assets
35,839
32,255
30,746
Total Assets
931,267
943,639
921,390
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
168,931
182,376
179,664
Interest bearing demand deposits
105,630
114,506
104,407
Savings and money market deposits
307,474
294,820
271,210
Time deposits - retail
207,999
217,483
206,333
Time deposits - wholesale
5,070
5,070
8,082
Total Deposits
795,104
814,255
769,696
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
16,680
11,605
11,267
Other borrowings
27,241
27,722
56,328
Total Liabilities
839,025
853,582
837,291
Equity
Common stock
75
75
74
Capital surplus
67,652
67,529
66,698
Retained earnings
25,989
25,989
24,300
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-4,849
-4,571
-5,623
Net income
4,638
2,308
-34
Unearned ESOP shares
-1,263
-1,273
-1,316
Total Equity
92,242
90,057
84,099
Total Liabilities & Equity
931,267
943,639
921,390
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
2Q25
1Q25
2Q24
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
11,008
11,156
12,827
Fees on Loans
173
150
207
Interest on federal funds sold
49
52
225
Interest on deposits with banks
1,095
1,264
774
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,162
973
598
Total Interest Income
13,487
13,595
14,631
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
373
328
314
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,498
2,388
2,312
Time Deposits - Retail
2,124
2,446
2,195
Time Deposits - Wholesale
52
63
84
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
5,047
5,225
4,905
Interest on other borrowings
344
350
748
Total Interest Expense
5,391
5,575
5,653
Net Interest Income
8,096
8,020
8,978
Provision for Credit Losses
-1,250
-1,500
-50
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
9,346
9,520
9,028
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
148
154
174
Mortgage loan and related fees
-9
34
-23
Other noninterest income
153
77
-46
Total Non Interest Income
292
265
105
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,323
3,578
3,404
Occupancy
726
700
697
Other noninterest expense
2,584
2,514
3,177
Total Non Interest Expense
6,633
6,792
7,278
Income Before Taxes
3,005
2,993
1,855
Income taxes
675
685
350
Net Income
2,330
2,308
1,505
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
6 months
6 months
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
22,165
19,548
Fees on Loans
323
376
Interest on federal funds sold
101
281
Interest on deposits with banks
2,359
1,209
Investment Securities - Taxable
2,135
1,137
Total Interest Income
27,083
22,551
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
702
370
Savings and Money Market Deposits
4,886
4,271
Time Deposits - Retail
4,570
3,668
Time Deposits - Wholesale
114
209
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
10,272
8,518
Interest on other borrowings
694
1,391
Total Interest Expense
10,966
9,909
Net Interest Income
16,117
12,642
Provision for Credit Losses
-2,750
3,866
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
18,867
8,776
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
302
305
Mortgage loan and related fees
27
-42
Other noninterest income
227
4,700
Total Non Interest Income
556
4,963
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,901
5,928
Occupancy
1,426
1,117
Other noninterest expense
5,098
8,380
Total Non Interest Expense
13,425
15,425
Income Before Taxes
5,998
-1,686
Income taxes
1,360
-1,652
Net Income
4,638
-34
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,391,538
$
48,968
4.47
%
$
4,750,056
$
51,553
4.40
%
Deposits with banks
101,230,867
1,095,171
4.34
%
118,085,194
1,264,169
4.34
%
Investment securities
109,636,098
1,161,439
4.09
%
98,541,177
973,739
4.01
%
Loans
674,518,875
11,181,795
6.65
%
675,337,980
11,306,055
6.79
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
889,777,378
$
13,487,373
6.08
%
$
896,714,407
$
13,595,516
6.15
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
40,031,708
$
39,993,906
Total Assets
$
929,809,086
$
936,708,313
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
107,769,299
$
373,496
1.39
%
$
104,439,161
$
328,216
1.27
%
Savings and Money Market
296,161,664
2,497,634
3.38
%
283,562,606
2,388,384
3.42
%
Time deposits - Retail
211,751,684
2,123,642
4.02
%
231,697,095
2,446,269
4.28
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,144
4.13
%
6,146,267
62,259
4.11
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
620,752,647
5,046,916
3.26
%
625,845,129
5,225,128
3.39
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,430,238
344,231
4.96
%
27,710,793
350,045
5.05
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
648,182,885
5,391,147
3.33
%
653,555,922
5,575,173
3.46
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
178,549,677
-
0.00
%
183,537,223
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
826,732,562
5,391,147
2.61
%
837,093,145
5,575,173
2.70
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
12,197,579
12,025,510
Equity
90,878,946
87,589,658
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
929,809,086
$
936,708,313
Net Interest Income
$
8,096,226
$
8,020,343
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.63
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,391,538
$
48,968
4.47
%
$
16,631,868
$
224,921
5.44
%
Deposits with banks
101,230,867
1,095,171
4.34
%
62,620,752
773,893
4.97
%
Investment securities
109,636,098
1,161,439
4.09
%
74,889,493
598,118
3.21
%
Loans
674,518,875
11,181,795
6.65
%
742,505,475
13,033,791
7.06
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
889,777,378
$
13,487,373
6.08
%
$
896,647,588
$
14,630,723
6.56
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
40,031,708
$
40,251,898
Total Assets
$
929,809,086
$
936,899,486
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
107,769,299
$
373,496
1.39
%
$
107,509,533
$
314,134
1.18
%
Savings and Money Market
296,161,664
2,497,634
3.38
%
278,616,626
2,311,699
3.34
%
Time deposits - Retail
211,751,684
2,123,642
4.02
%
207,311,034
2,195,224
4.26
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,144
4.13
%
8,082,153
84,323
4.20
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
620,752,647
5,046,916
3.26
%
601,519,346
4,905,380
3.28
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,430,238
344,231
4.96
%
56,397,595
747,665
5.24
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
648,182,885
5,391,147
3.33
%
657,916,941
5,653,045
3.46
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
178,549,677
-
0.00
%
184,261,383
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
826,732,562
5,391,147
2.61
%
842,178,324
5,653,045
2.70
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
12,197,579
11,751,699
Equity
90,878,946
82,969,463
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
929,809,086
$
936,899,486
Net Interest Income
$
8,096,226
$
8,977,678
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
4.03
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,569,807
$
100,521
4.44
%
$
10,429,313
$
280,975
5.42
%
Deposits with banks
109,611,472
2,359,340
4.34
%
48,079,926
1,208,745
5.06
%
Investment securities
104,119,287
2,135,178
4.14
%
75,160,202
1,137,214
3.04
%
Loans
674,926,165
22,487,850
6.72
%
611,915,444
19,923,898
6.55
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
893,226,731
$
27,082,889
6.11
%
$
745,584,885
$
22,550,832
6.08
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
40,012,910
$
34,376,404
Total Assets
$
933,239,641
$
779,961,289
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
106,113,429
$
701,713
1.33
%
$
75,254,652
$
370,210
0.99
%
Savings and Money Market
289,896,939
4,886,018
3.40
%
247,353,233
4,270,717
3.47
%
Time deposits - Retail
221,669,292
4,569,911
4.16
%
165,488,867
3,667,354
4.46
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,605,160
114,403
4.12
%
10,030,755
209,185
4.19
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
623,284,820
10,272,045
3.32
%
498,127,507
8,517,466
3.44
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,569,740
694,276
5.01
%
56,651,464
1,391,037
4.86
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
650,854,560
10,966,321
3.40
%
554,778,971
9,908,503
3.59
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
181,029,672
-
0.00
%
141,081,911
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
831,884,232
10,966,321
2.66
%
695,860,882
9,908,503
2.86
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
12,112,021
9,444,651
Equity
89,243,388
74,655,755
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
933,239,641
$
779,961,289
Net Interest Income
$
16,116,568
$
12,642,329
Net Interest Margin
3.64
%
3.41
%
Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-2nd-quarter-performance-1057956