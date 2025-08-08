Griffith Foods: Griffith Goods Commitment to Building a More Sustainable Food System

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Griffith Foods

Since 1919, Griffith Foods has been committed to building a more sustainable food system-blending care and creativity to nourish the world. From our roots in food safety and innovation to our bold 2030 Aspirations, we can restore nature, improve livelihoods and deliver affordable, sustainable nutrition for all.

Join us on our journey through this time-lapse video and see how our legacy is shaping a regenerative future.

Explore more: https://bit.ly/3EHAg9f

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

