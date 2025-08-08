Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 04:06 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DermRays Celebrates 13 Years of Innovation with Advanced 810nm and 1064nm Diode Laser Hair Removal Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As DermRays marks its 13th anniversary, the pioneering beauty tech brand reaffirms its commitment to delivering safe, effective, and inclusive laser hair removal solutions for all skin tones and genders worldwide.

Since its inception, DermRays has revolutionized at-home hair removal with its advanced diode 810nm and 1064nm laser technology, designed to cater to a diverse global audience. Unlike traditional IPL devices limited by skin tone or hair color, DermRays' versatile laser hair removal devices are engineered to adapt seamlessly, ensuring optimal results for every user, regardless of ethnicity or gender.

Key Highlights of DermRays' 13-Year Journey:

  • Universal Compatibility: Clinically tested for Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI, making it one of the few brands truly inclusive of all complexions.
  • Gender-Neutral Design: Empowering men and women alike to achieve smooth, hair-free skin with professional-grade precision.
  • Global Trust: Millions of satisfied users across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond, with a reputation for safety and efficacy.
  • Innovation Milestones: From adjustable energy levels to skin-cooling tech, DermRays continues to lead with user-centric innovations.

To celebrate this milestone, DermRays is launching exclusive anniversary promotions discounts for the entire month of August, 2025. Customers are invited to join the celebration by sharing their success stories using DermRays13.

"Thirteen years ago, we set out to democratize laser hair removal-making it accessible, safe, and effective for everyone," said Dr. Yang Lin, CEO of DermRays. "Today, we're proud to serve a vibrant community that reflects the beautiful diversity of our world."

For more information, visit DermRays' official website or watch their story on YouTube.

About DermRays
DermRays is a globally recognized beauty technology brand specializing in at-home laser hair removal devices. Combining medical-grade expertise with consumer-friendly design, DermRays empowers users to achieve salon-quality results in the comfort of their homes.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYn6D3aQv6E

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermrays-celebrates-13-years-of-innovation-with-advanced-810nm-and-1064nm-diode-laser-hair-removal-technology-302524013.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.