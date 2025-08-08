Chery Group: LEPAS L4 Makes Its Overseas Debut, Opening a New Gateway to "Exquisite Life and Self-pleasing Travel" for Global Youth

WUHU, China, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the L4, the debut model of the Smart Series under Chery Group's LEPAS brand, made its first overseas appearance at the Jakarta International Motor Show in Indonesia. With its stylish, agile, refined, and uniquely expressive design, the L4 opening a new gateway to "exquisite life and self-pleasing travel" for young people around the world.

L4 rolled off the production line at Chery's Chinese factory on July 16, officially starting its global journey. Packed with cutting-edge technology, the L4 features a 13.2-inch central control and instrument display, paired with the Snapdragon 8155 cockpit chip and an exclusive APA + L2 intelligent driving experience, bringing advanced tech into every detail.

For the practicality, the L4 is flexible and user-friendly, offering 31 storage compartments (34 in the BEV version), foldable rear seats, versatile layouts, and elastic net pockets to meet diverse everyday needs. Its scenario adaptability is equally impressive: with 750kg towing capacity, a roof rack, dashcam, detachable camping lights, excellent passability, and abundant accessories, it effortlessly transitions between urban commuting and outdoor adventures.

Beyond its robust configuration, the L4 aspires to be a "fashionable companion" for young people exploring the world.

Its exterior adopts the "Leopard Aesthetic" -drawing inspiration from the dynamic muscle lines of leopards and pairing them with vertical-pupil headlights, achieving a balance of refined functionality and visual allure. The interior offers an "exquisite third space", where gentle color palettes and skin-friendly materials work in harmony to create a "healing cabin" for solo commuters and a "selfie-friendly zone" for outings with friends. Smart features like a voice assistant bring high-level intelligence to the mainstream, blending style with substance.

What empowers the L4 to offer a refined travel experience is the systematic strength of Chery Group. In 2025, Chery ranked 233rd on the Fortune Global 500 list, with cumulative exports surpassing 5 million units-becoming the first Chinese auto brand to reach this milestone.

L4 born to be globally with Chery's global network of R&D centers, an end-to-end supply chain, and a user base of over 17 million worldwide. Whether for urban lifestyle women, young professionals, newlyweds, or freelancers, the L4 delivers a travel solution that combines quality with individuality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746641/1.jpg

