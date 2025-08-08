Malacca, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - On August 3, 2025, Jingying International Industry Holdings Pte. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries Zhonghua Baijiu Sdn. Bhd., Jingying International Tea Industry Holdings Sdn. Bhd. , successfully hosted the "Strategic Resonance Summit from a Global Perspective" at the Marriott Hotel. The summit drew over 30 decision-makers from the global business, legal, trust, and capital sectors, engaging in strategic dialogues around the theme of "Restructuring the Global Economic Order Driven by New Quality Productive Forces."

The experts attending the summit unanimously recognized this event as a vivid practice of China's profound engagement in reforming the global governance system. The summit not only extended the legacy of Zheng He's peaceful cooperation spirit from the Ming Dynasty voyages but also transformed contemporary Chinese development philosophy into replicable modernization pathways through capital linkages and knowledge sharing, offering global SMEs a new strategic paradigm.

Participants believed that Mdm. Chen Han Xiaoying, the Executive Director of Jingying International Industrial Holdings Pte. Ltd., her his presentation, "The Pricing Power Revolution in Actuarial Transformation of Light Manufacturing Industries" transformed China's manufacturing data assets into risk pricing authority.

At this time, the most crucial task is to shift actuarial thinking from the financial back-end to the strategic front-end. The organization proposes the summit issue the Light Industry Actuarial White Paper to establish international standards such as the "product lifecycle risk-return ratio" - a move that carries more paradigm-shifting potential than mere technological exports.

The essence of this transformation is elevating the insurance actuarial logic of "risk pricing" to a "value creation" tool for the manufacturing sector.

Equally significant are the academic treatises by Chen Yangjing, a senior quantum economist and PhD in international finance: "The Profound Significance of Non-Profit Economic Organizations in Governing and Operating Cluster-Based Multinational Enterprise Groups in the Era of New Quality Productivity" and "The Intergenerational Penetration Power of Foundational Ecosystem Strategic Business Units on Global Industrial Systems". These works provide micro-level practical guidance for global enterprises, spanning from top-level thinking to foundational logic.

"The Profound Significance of Non-Profit Economic Organizations in Governing and Operating Cluster-Based Multinational Enterprise Groups in the Era of New Quality Productivity" redefines the flow paradigm of intellectual capital: while traditional consulting firms are still pricing their services based on the number of PowerPoint slides, this paper has established a cross-civilizational "knowledge photosynthesis" system - where capital acts like sunlight, wisdom like water, and together they nurture fruits that can change the world in the soil of public welfare.

"The Intergenerational Penetration Power of Foundational Ecosystem Strategic Business Units on Global Industrial Systems" further enables foundational industrial ecosystem strategic business units to break through the traditional SBU's corporate-centric model. By reconstructing productivity foundations through social collaboration networks, it achieves a paradigm leap from competition-oriented to symbiosis-oriented development.

Mr. Loh Soon Pau , Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Leong Wai Keong, Executive Director, of Zhonghua Baijiu Sdn. Bhd., delivered the first comprehensive exposition of the revolutionary paradigm of "Aged Liquor Capitalization" at the Strategic Resonance Summit. By practically implementing aged liquor as a new strategic concept of industrial capital, they not only addressed the core pain point of the failure of traditional asset-light industry IPO valuation systems but also established a new logic for post-IPO market value management in traditional industries, forming a capital symbiosis that spans the entire industrial chain. This marks a historic leap from factor-driven industrial capital to ecosystem-driven collaboration, empowering traditional industries with symbiotic economics and reconstructing capital logic with new quality productive forces.

As the summit concluded, Mdm. Chen Han Xiaoying, the Permanent Secretary-General of Internal Affairs for Jingying International Consortium, stood on the land of Malacca-a place etched with Chinese glory. Facing the vast strait and boundless sky, with profound patriotic fervor, she delivered a resounding era manifesto on behalf of all Chinese-funded capital - the Southern Ocean Oath.

This represents a historic breakthrough for overseas Chinese in the great journey of the Belt and Road Initiative! With the mission of building a community with a shared future for mankind, it achieves a breakthrough from 0 to 1 in the micro-practice of international markets, letting the world witness the rise and responsibility of Chinese capital.

