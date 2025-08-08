Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
08.08.2025 07:10 Uhr
GREATER MSP: MBOLD and AURI Launch "Protein Navigator" to Guide Protein Innovators into Minnesota's Thriving Food and Ag Ecosystem

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for protein continues to rise, Minnesota-based MBOLD (an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership) and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) have launched the Protein Navigator, a new service designed to help protein-focused companies explore, enter and grow within Minnesota's dynamic food and agriculture ecosystem.

The Protein Navigatorprovides tailored support for companies working across both plant-based and animal protein systems. Whether a startup scaling up or an international brand entering the U.S. market, companies can access:

  • Actionable insights into Minnesota's food and ag landscape
  • Strategic introductions to potential partners and resources
  • Personalized guidance to accelerate success in the region and beyond

"Proteins are a cornerstone of the global food system, and how we produce them will shape our future-from climate and water use to human health and economic resilience," said JoAnne Berkenkamp, Managing Director of MBOLD. "Minnesota is uniquely positioned to lead in this space, thanks to our deep agricultural base, world-class researchers, and global food and ag companies. Through the Protein Navigator, we're helping innovators plug into our ecosystem and scale their impact."

Minnesota's food and agriculture ecosystem is a leader in both production and innovation, making it a strategic location for companies seeking to bring scalable protein solutions to market.

Contact:
Don Ball
don.ball@greatermsp.org

For more information visit MBOLD.org

About MBOLD
MBOLD is a coalition of leading Minnesota-based food and agriculture companies and nonprofit organizations including Cargill, Target and General Mills-all working together to accelerate innovation and build a more sustainable and resilient food system. MBOLD is an initiative of the GREATER MSP Partnership. Learn more at mbold.org.

About AURI
The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.


