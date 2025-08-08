In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The China Mono Premium - OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production - increased by 2. 29% week-on-week, reaching CNY 44. 750 ($6. 23)/kg, or CNY 0. 094/W, according to OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on August 5. Similarly, downstream FOB China prices for n-type M10 and G12 wafers reached $0. 156/pc and $0. 196/pc, up by 8. 33% and 5. 38%, respectively. This week marks the fourth consecutive week of wafer price increases, ...

