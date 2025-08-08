Researchers in South Korea have demonstrated a lower temperature process for bifacial copper, indium, selenium (CuInSe2) solar cells with a rear-side efficiency of 8. 44% and 15. 30% on the front. The device has been developed for applications in tandem solar cells. Researchers from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea announced a new process to make bifacial narrow band copper, indium, selenium (CuInSe2) solar cells. A transparent conducting oxide (TCO) was used to enable bifacial operation in a lower temperature process that included a silver (Ag) alloy ...

