A research team from Temple University in Philadelphia analyzed the synergies and trade-offs of land conversion to agrivoltaics and other multi-use solar energy landscapes globally. They found that co-located solar systems should be specifically tailored in order to offer optimal performance and minimize negative impacts. Researchers from Temple University in Philadelphia have analyzed the site-specific challenges of deploying agrivoltaics and other multi-use solar energy landscapes. The team's research paper, available in the journal Nature Sustainability, reviews qualitative and quantitative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...