C O R R E C T I O N -- Embark

Deloitte India and Embark form a strategic alliance to offer end-to-end solutions for Global Capability Centres

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte India has announced a strategic alliance with Embark, an integrated platform for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to offer comprehensive support for global firms establishing and scaling their GCCs in India.

The alliance offers end-to-end solutions, from strategy and location planning to legal, tax, facility setup, and operational support across finance, talent, procurement, and compliance helping firms de-risk execution, accelerate timelines, and drive scalable, future-ready growth.

Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said, "We are beginning to see significant shift in global enterprises' drivers for setting up a GCC. What started as pure capacity models for enterprise support functions are now moving towards becoming cognitive command centres housing emerging tech capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Engineering and Research & Development (ER&D) and other digital capabilities. Carrying an achievable vision of 5000 GCCs in the next five years, this sector is poised to generate US$150-US$200 billion in direct economic impact tapping talent beyond metros. This alliance between Deloitte India's GCC advisory and Embark's on-ground execution offers a seamless, end-to-end solution that showcases the true 'art of the possible' where complementary strengths converge. Together, we are enabling global enterprises to land their GCCs and eventually scale from India for the world."

Deepak Mowdhgalya, Partner, Deloitte India, added, "What we are seeing today is not just the growth of GCCs, but a fundamental shift in how global organisations view India as a strategic hub for innovation, beyond mere execution. Yet, many companies struggle to convert vision into reality due to a lack of a trusted advisor-led support system. This alliance with Embark is designed to solve that challenge. By bringing together complementary strengths under one roof, we enable enterprises to move from intent to impact faster, with greater confidence, proven ability and long-term scalability."

Aravind Maiya, Co-founder & CEO of Embark, said, "We are delighted to partner with Deloitte India to offer a first-of-its-kind, integrated GCC solution in India. Our combined strengths will enable global companies to seamlessly enter and scale in the Indian market, using world-class infrastructure."

As India continues to position itself as a cornerstone of the global digital economy, such alliances will play a key role in catalysing growth, enabling job creation and expanding the footprint of high-value, innovation-led services across the country.

