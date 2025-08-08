Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 08:48 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Deloitte India and Embark collaborate to build and scale GCCs in India

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte India has announced a strategic alliance with Embark, an integrated platform for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), to offer comprehensive support for global firms establishing and scaling their GCCs in India.

The alliance offers end-to-end solutions, from strategy and location planning to legal, tax, facility setup, and operational support across finance, talent, procurement, and compliance helping firms de-risk execution, accelerate timelines, and drive scalable, future-ready growth.

Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said, "We are beginning to see significant shift in global enterprises' drivers for setting up a GCC. What started as pure capacity models for enterprise support functions are now moving towards becoming cognitive command centres housing emerging tech capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Engineering and Research & Development (ER&D) and other digital capabilities. Carrying an achievable vision of 5000 GCCs in the next five years, this sector is poised to generate US$150-US$200 billion in direct economic impact tapping talent beyond metros. This alliance between Deloitte India's GCC advisory and Embark's on-ground execution offers a seamless, end-to-end solution that showcases the true 'art of the possible' where complementary strengths converge. Together, we are enabling global enterprises to land their GCCs and eventually scale from India for the world."

Deepak Mowdhgalya, Partner, Deloitte India, added, "What we are seeing today is not just the growth of GCCs, but a fundamental shift in how global organisations view India as a strategic hub for innovation, beyond mere execution. Yet, many companies struggle to convert vision into reality due to a lack of a trusted advisor-led support system. This alliance with Embark is designed to solve that challenge. By bringing together complementary strengths under one roof, we enable enterprises to move from intent to impact faster, with greater confidence, proven ability and long-term scalability."

Aravind Maiya, Co-founder & CEO of Embark, said, "We are delighted to partner with Deloitte India to offer a first-of-its-kind, integrated GCC solution in India. Our combined strengths will enable global companies to seamlessly enter and scale in the Indian market, using world-class infrastructure."

As India continues to position itself as a cornerstone of the global digital economy, such alliances will play a key role in catalysing growth, enabling job creation and expanding the footprint of high-value, innovation-led services across the country.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deloitte-india-and-embark-collaborate-to-build-and-scale-gccs-in-india-302524380.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.