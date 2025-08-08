The California Supreme Court has ordered the state appeals court to reexamine its decision to defer to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) over a controversial cut to rooftop solar incentives. The net energy metering 3. 0 ruling led to a crash in California's once-thriving rooftop solar market and put clean energy procurement goals in jeopardy. From pv magazine USA The controversial decision to cut the bill credit awarded to residents and small businesses for exporting solar to the grid in California is now set to undergo legal review. The California Supreme Court directed the state's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...