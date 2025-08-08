India's Production Linked Incentive Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules (PLI) has led to 18. 5 GW of module capacity, 9. 7 GW of solar cell capacity and 2. 2 GW of ingot-wafer capacity being established as of June 30 2025. The program has awarded a total of 48 GW of module manufacturing capacity. From pv magazine India India's PLI scheme for high-efficiency solar panels has led to 18. 5 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity as of June 30, 2025. It has also added 9. 7 GW of solar cell capacity and 2. 2 GW of ingot-wafer capacity. Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power ...

