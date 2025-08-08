DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.6022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22791689 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN LEI Code: 549300S7DRSBB5F6AQ73 Sequence No.: 398380 EQS News ID: 2181532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 08, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)