Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Announces the Appointment of Heine Thorsgaard as Chief Financial Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Capability for Next Stages of Growth at Sivers

Kista, Sweden - August 8, 2025 Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE.ST), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced the appointment of Heine Thorsgaard as its new CFO, effective September 1, 2025. In this role, Heine will be responsible for Global Finance, Investor Relations and IT operations.

Heine joins Sivers from Napatech, where he has been the CFO since 2018. Napatech sells high-speed, programmable network interface cards designed for real-time network performance management, cybersecurity, and data center.

"This appointment marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth trajectory. Heine brings a tremendous amount of relevant experience for our future ambition, in the areas of strategic finance, operational excellence, M&A, Investor Relations, fund raising and financing. He has a proven track record as a phenomenal business partner, and I look forward to working with him to pursue our vision and accomplish our mission critical objectives at Sivers," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers semiconductors. "We thank Lottie Saks for all her efforts and contributions over the last five years, both on the Sivers Board and subsequently as our CFO. We wish her all the best as she continues to work on her portfolio of Non-Executive Board positions, as well as her next operational endeavor."

"I am excited and honored to join Sivers Semiconductors during a pivotal, transformative stage in its growth journey," said Heine Thorsgaard, incoming CFO of Sivers Semiconductors. "The company's innovative technologies and increasing customer traction position it strongly for scalable and sustainable value creation. I look forward to making a meaningful impact by leveraging my experience to support strategic execution, drive future growth, and contribute to long-term success for our shareholders."

Prior to his time at Napatech, Heine has had a very successful CFO and Financial Executive leadership tenure across the IT, Technology and Professional Services sectors, with strong exposure to Europe and the US, for over 15 years. Heine has a Phd and Masters degree in Finance from Copenhagen University and a Masters degree in International Business from Roskilde University.

Lottie Saks will ensure a smooth transition to the new CFO, during her transition period with Sivers.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efficient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE.ST)

