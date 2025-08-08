Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLGA | ISIN: DK0010274844 | Ticker-Symbol: ZVR
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 10:23
31,750 Euro
-14,54 % -5,400
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLAR A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,85031,95011:20
31,80031,90011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solar A/S: No. 6 2025 Adjustment of 2025 guidance due to unexpected market slowdown

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES PUBLICATION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

We lower our 2025 revenue guidance to a range of between DKK 11.75bn and 12.25bn (previously DKK 12.3bn to 12.8bn), and our 2025 EBITDA guidance to a range of between DKK 450m and 510m (previously DKK 530m to 600m).

CEO Jens Andersen says:
"Preliminary figures for Q2 and even more July showed disappointing revenue growth in all key markets. We saw an unexpected market slowdown for Industry and to a lesser extent for Installation. Trade and Climate & Energy delivered growth driven by Solar Polaris' sales to a major solar park project. We continue to expect a market improvement in 2025, relative to current level.

Because of this development, we lower our 2025 revenue guidance to a range of between DKK 11.75bn and 12.25bn and our EBITDA guidance to a range of between DKK 450m and 510m.

In Q2, we executed additional staff reductions, and we continue to initiate measures to optimise our operating model. Our H1 results therefore include transition costs of DKK 12m and restructuring costs of DKK 45m, of which the latter is expected to generate equivalent savings in 2025 and full-year savings of approx. DKK 70m going forward.

Given our resilient business model combined with the executed initiatives and our strategic focus areas, we are convinced that Solar will be able to improve profitability in our strategy period."

Preliminary Q2 & H1 figures

Financial highlights (DKK million)Q2 2025Q2 2024H1 2025H1 2024
Revenue3,0183,1006,2416,130
Gross profit6136311,2691,257
EBITDA112137186225
Financial ratios (%)
Organic growth adj. for number of working days-1.2-7.82.6-11.2
Gross profit margin20.320.420.320.5
EBITDA margin3.74.43.03.7

Comments to Q2 2025:

  • When adjusted for Solar Polaris' deliveries to a major solar park project, organic growth amounted to -3.6%. These deliveries also diluted the overall gross profit margin by approx. 0.4 percentage points, meaning that the underlying gross profit margin in Q2 increased.
  • Costs in Q2 2025 include additional restructuring costs of approx. DKK 5m, which are expected to be cost neutral in 2025 but with full-year savings of approx. DKK 10m.

Guidance 2025

Guidance (DKK million)UpdatedPrevious
Revenue11,750-12,25012,300-12,800
EBITDA450-510530-600

Revenue guidance corresponds to an organic growth of approx. -4% to approx. 0%.
EBITDA guidance corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.8% to 4.2%.

Assumptions for 2025:

  • We expect the market to improve in the latter months of H2.
  • For our main segments this means that we expect the following for the full year 2025:
    • Slightly negative development in Installation
    • Negative development in Industry
    • Positive development in Trade

Teleconference today
Solar will host a teleconference today at 13:00 CET. To participate and thus have the possibility to ask questions, register in advance by using the link below. When you have registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal pin:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI93ac4c94c78b41b79a4e194c64ef8419

Access to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yrc27rnw

Publication of Quarterly Report Q2 2025
We publish our Quarterly Report Q2 2025 on 14 August 2025.

Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.