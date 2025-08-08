Envision Energy Secures Top 4 Globally in Wood Mackenzie BESS Integrator Rankings

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has been ranked 4th globally in Wood Mackenzie's newly released 2024 Global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Integrator Rankings, confirming its position as one of the most competitive and trusted energy storage solution providers in the world. The company has also maintained its position as a Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer by BloombergNEF for six consecutive quarters, reinforcing its consistent leadership in technology, delivery, and bankability.

According to Wood Mackenzie's report, Envision Energy was one of the few players to expand its market share amid intensifying market competition and a rapidly shifting energy landscape. While the combined market share of the top five BESS integrators declined from 62% in 2022 to 48% in 2024, Envision's continued growth reflects its ability to scale globally and deliver advanced, integrated storage systems tailored to diverse regional needs.

Recognition from both Wood Mackenzie and BloombergNEF reinforces Envision's leadership in full-stack energy storage innovation - from battery cells to EMS and grid-forming systems. With a strong footprint across key markets including Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, Envision has delivered over 30 GWh of energy storage systems across over 300 projects worldwide, with more than 50 GWh in orders. Its advanced storage solutions are actively addressing real-world challenges such as frequency regulation, renewable integration, and black start capability, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive provider of next-generation energy storage infrastructure.

Safety remains a top priority for the company. In July 2025, Envision successfully completed a 49-hour ultra-dense fire test on its smart energy storage system, the most demanding test of its kind globally. The system demonstrated outstanding resilience, achieving zero fire spread and setting a new benchmark for safety, scalability, and insurability in the global energy storage industry.

