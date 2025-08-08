KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Qube), a leading local business events industry player celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, won 10 prestigious awards at the Malaysia Business Events Awards (MBEA) 2025, organised by the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) last night.The company, an established name in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry, was honoured at the event held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre with five Excellence Awards and five Merit Awards, out of the 10 categories it was shortlisted for, including:1. Exhibition Management Excellence Award: Qube for Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 20242. Trade Exhibition Excellence Award for events between 10,001-20,000 sqm: BuildXpo Malaysia 20243. Booth Design Excellence Award for booths below 72sqm held in overseas: MyCEB Pavilion at IMEX Frankfurt4. Booth Design Excellence Award for single deck booth 73 sqm & above: Proton Pavilion at KLIMS 20245. Stage Design Excellence Award: Acer APAC Predator League 20256. Trade Exhibition Excellence Merit Award (20,001 sqm and above): MIHAS 20247. Event Excellence (B2B - Corporate) Merit Award: Proton e.MAS 7 Grand Launch8. Booth Design Excellence Merit Award (Double Deck): Malaysia Airlines @ MATTA Fair - March 20249. Merit Award Booth Design Excellence Merit Award (Double Deck): Malaysia Airlines @ MATTA Fair - Sept 202410. Purpose-Built Venue Excellence Merit Award (15,001 sqm and above): Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC)Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Qube marks its 20th anniversary this year with a bold step forward in digital innovation, talent development, and regional collaboration. Reinforcing its long-term commitment to shaping the future of MICE, the company has announced several new initiatives that underline its role as a strategic player in Malaysia's trade and tourism growth.Over the last two decades, Qube has grown from a boutique design-and-build agency into a powerhouse for creative and executional excellence in exhibitions and events. The company has delivered Malaysia's pavilions at global showcases, including Expo 2017 Astana and Expo 2020 Dubai, which drew millions of visitors. In 2024, Qube set a significant milestone when the company acquired the tenure to manage the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the country's largest business events venue.In 2024, Qube also acquired SEA Healthcare & Pharma Show (SEACare), a long-running business trade exhibition in the medical and pharma sector. Most recently, Qube designed, built and managed the Malaysia Pavilion at the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and continues to manage MIHAS, the world's largest halal trade fair and a Guinness World Records title holder.On this achievement, Richard Teo, Executive Chairman of Qube, said: "This recognition means a great deal to us. It reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strength of the partnerships we have built. These platforms do more than showcase what we can do. They position Malaysian brands globally, create new opportunities for SMEs, and attract long-term business and investment into the country.""Business events are not just about putting people in the same room. They help drive innovation, stimulate economic activity, support jobs and strengthen supply chains. At the heart of it all, we are focused on creating meaningful impact for our clients, our people and the nation," he added.Collaboration with the Public SectorQube continues to work closely with public agencies including MATRADE, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and others. These partnerships align with national priorities under the 13th Malaysia Plan and ongoing tourism recovery efforts, particularly in SME development, export growth, talent upskilling and business event-driven tourism.Looking ahead, Qube will play a central role in several major upcoming platforms:- MIHAS 2025, in partnership with MATRADE- SME Venture@ASEAN 2025, with SME Corporation Malaysia- ICW & BuildXpo 2025, co-organised with CIDB MalaysiaIn addition, Qube will host its signature event, WE2025: Future in Motion, a flagship initiative for empowering women in business, leadership, and innovation, from 25 to 27 November 2025. Themed Women in Trade. Investment. Leadership., this multi-platform event is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Department of Women Development.WE2025 features four integrated pillars: a leadership conference, a large-scale trade and investment expo, curated business matching and key side events.Aimed at women entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, SMEs, startups, youth, ecosystem enablers and inclusive industries from across ASEAN and beyond, WE2025: Future in Motion is expected to attract 10,000 visitors, 1,000 delegates, 500 exhibitor booths, and generate RM100 million in trade and investment opportunities."We have always believed in using our platforms to make a lasting difference. Whether it is through delivering a high-impact trade show, empowering local brands, or raising the bar in venue management, our purpose has remained the same. Contacts for Media Enquiries:MNAIR PR Consultancy Sdn. Bhd.Sashikala NairDirector, Public Relations+6012 566 9095sashi@mnairpr.comShuman VasuAssociate Director, Public Relations+6017 354 6461shumanv@mnairpr.comQube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Qube)Yasmin BathamanathanManager, PR & Communications+6012 358 9063yasmin@qube.com.mySource: Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.