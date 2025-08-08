This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Ksenia Dray, Global Solar Leader at France's RES. She says she witnessed a significant shift in gender inclusion across the renewable energy industry over the years. "I also see a new wave of purpose-driven professionals entering the sector, and many of them are women drawn by the opportunity to make a difference," she states. The solar plus industries offer a unique environment for driving gender diversity and inclusion. Unlike traditional sectors such as oil and gas or nuclear, this industry is still relatively young and less bound by legacy structures. ...

