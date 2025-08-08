The US Department of Commerce has initiated full investigations into anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases against solar imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos filed in July. These investigations, conducted alongside the US International Trade Commission (ITC), are expected to continue into next spring. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Commerce has given a greenlight for recently filed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases to move into full investigations by the agency in tandem with the ITC, according to an agency fact sheet. A press release from the trade cases' backers also has laid ...

