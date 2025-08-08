In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that while southwestern United States enjoyed increased solar irradiance in July, extreme weather events further north complicated solar operations during the holiday season. Flooding and heat waves shaped solar conditions across North America in July as warmer ocean temperatures and a weaker-than-usual jet stream drove confronting weather patterns across the continent, according to analysis using the Solcast API. While Mexico and the southwestern United States saw increased sunshine, solar conditions deteriorated further ...

