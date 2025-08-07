Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) ("Apyx Medical"; the "Company") today announced that on August 4, 2025, Apyx granted a nonstatuatory stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of common stock to John Featherstone, Apyx's Vice President, North American Sales as a material inducement to such employee's employment and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price of $1.85, the closing price of Apyx Medical Corporation's common stock on August 4, 2025. The stock option vests over a four-year period, with one-quarter of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting annually thereafter, subject to continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and now the AYON Body Contouring System in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com. To learn more about how Renuvion or AYON can address loose skin concerns, and find a provider near you, visit www.Renuvion.com or https://ayonbody.com/.

