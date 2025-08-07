Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue increased to $15.4 million compared to $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2024.





Half year revenue increased by $4.1 million to $29.6 million compared to $25.5 million for the same period of 2024.



Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, creative services, and media services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain, announced that the Company experienced continued financial momentum in the second quarter of the year, highlighting solid gains across key performance metrics.

"We are very pleased with our strong and steady financial performance", said Drinkwater, emphasizing the Company's consistent growth. "In Q2, revenue increased to $15.4 million, compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating meaningful operational leverage and strategic execution."

The Company attributes its revenue growth primarily to its advertising technology division, which is effectively matching demand from leading advertisers with premium ConnectedTV advertising inventory via the Company's technology platform. This strategy enabled the Company to partner with a growing list of premium publishers and streaming platforms, resulting in increased volume, higher rates, and overall revenue growth.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue was $15.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 18%, compared to $13.0 million for the same period of 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily from our advertising technology division, and was driven by our ability to leverage our resources to attract top advertisers, which in turn allowed us to onboard premium publishers. This led to an increase in volume, as well as rates and overall revenue. The increase was partially offset by a decline in revenue from our digital publishing division, which was primarily impacted by macroeconomic factors, which reduced traffic to our website, coupled with an overall reduction in spending by some customers related to inflationary concerns.



Advertising technology revenue was approximately $5.1 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $359,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $7.3 million, creative services revenue was approximately $1.7 million, and media services revenue was approximately $869,000, during the second quarter of 2025.

Cost of revenue was $12.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 29%, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase is mainly a result of increased publisher costs of $1.4 million, driven by the increase noted in revenue for our advertising technology division, and increased direct project costs of $1.9 million, driven by the increase noted in revenue for our consumer insights and media services divisions.



Cost of revenue is inclusive of direct salary and labor costs of approximately $1.8 million for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $4.9 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $1.2 million; publisher costs of approximately $3.7 million, and sales commissions of approximately $316,000.

General and administrative expense was $4.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 24%, compared to $5.3 million in the same period of 2024.





Gross margin was $3.0 million, a decrease of 11%, compared to $3.4 million in the same period of 2024.





Net loss was $4.1 million, a decrease of 22%, compared to a $5.2 million net loss in the same period of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $218,000, an improvement of 76%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $920,000 in the same period of 2024. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue was $29.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 16%, compared to $25.5 million for the same period of 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily from our advertising technology division, and was driven by our ability to leverage our resources to attract top advertisers, which in turn allowed us to onboard premium publishers. This led to an increase in volume, as well as rates and overall revenue. The increase was partially offset by a decline in revenue from our creative services division, which was primarily due to a decrease in the number of projects for small tier revenue customers.



Advertising technology revenue was approximately $9.3 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $942,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $14.4 million, creative services revenue was approximately $3.2 million, and media services revenue was approximately $1.7 million, during the first half of 2025.

Cost of revenue was $22.3 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 18%, compared to $18.9 million for the same period in 2024.



Cost of revenue is inclusive of direct salary and labor costs of approximately $3.7 million for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $8.5 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $2.2 million; publisher costs of approximately $6.7 million, and sales commissions of approximately $575,000.

General and administrative expense was $8.5 million, a decrease of 19%, compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2024.





Gross margin was $7.3 million, an increase of 11%, compared to $6.6 million in the same period of 2024.





Net loss was $7.3 million, a decrease of 27%, compared to a $10.0 million net loss in the same period of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA was $599,000, an improvement of 130%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.0 million in the same period of 2024. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 15,408 $ 13,003 $ 29,598 $ 25,450 Cost of revenue 12,371 9,581 22,289 18,892 Gross margin 3,037 3,422 7,309 6,558 General and administrative expenses 4,021 5,310 8,545 10,552 Loss from operations (984 ) (1,888 ) (1,236 ) (3,994 ) Financing and other expense: Other income 44 53 91 397 Interest expense - Centre Lane senior secured credit facility - related party (3,135 ) (3,360 ) (6,155 ) (6,352 ) Interest expense - 10% convertible promissory notes - related party - (2 ) - (4 ) Other interest expense (6 ) (11 ) (12 ) (21 ) Total financing and other expense, net (3,097 ) (3,320 ) (6,076 ) (5,980 ) Net loss before income tax (4,081 ) (5,208 ) (7,312 ) (9,974 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net loss $ (4,081 ) $ (5,208 ) $ (7,312 ) $ (9,974 ) Foreign currency translation (199 ) 38 (157 ) 72 Comprehensive loss $ (4,280 ) $ (5,170 ) $ (7,469 ) $ (9,902 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 175,965,052 171,095,661 175,969,993 171,155,364 Diluted 175,965,052 171,095,661 175,969,993 171,155,364



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 * (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,678 $ 2,546 Restricted cash 1,861 1,861 Accounts receivable, net 14,050 15,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,222 859 Total current assets 18,811 20,299 Property and equipment, net 90 69 Intangible assets, net 12,436 13,406 Goodwill 7,785 7,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets 215 253 Other long-term assets 159 158 Total assets $ 39,496 $ 41,970 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,311 $ 22,667 Other current liabilities 2,522 4,401 Interest payable - Centre Lane senior secured credit facility - related party - 21 Deferred revenue 6,594 2,883 Note payable - Centre Lane senior secured credit facility - related party (current) 4,673 3,808 Total current liabilities 36,100 33,780 Other long-term liabilities 91 169 Note payable - Centre Lane senior secured credit facility - related party (long-term) 73,781 71,043 Finance lease liabilities 7 20 Operating lease liabilities 140 185 Total liabilities 110,119 105,197 Stockholders' deficit: Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.01, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.01, 324,000,000 shares authorized, 177,515,227 and 177,464,827 issued, and 175,965,052 and 176,114,652 outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,776 1,775 Treasury stock at cost, 1,550,175 and 1,350,175 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (220 ) (220 ) Additional paid-in capital 101,870 101,798 Accumulated deficit (174,169 ) (166,857 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 120 277 Total stockholders' deficit $ (70,623 ) $ (63,227 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 39,496 $ 41,970



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statement



BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management's discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company's financial performance, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net loss before taxes to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance (e.g., M&A costs, income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the Company's operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company's ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business.

We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures.

A reconciliation of net loss before taxes to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: