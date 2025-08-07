ESCO Technologies Inc.: ESCO Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

St. Louis, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q3 2025).

On July 21, 2025, the Company announced that it had completed the sale of VACCO Industries. The VACCO operating results are presented as Discontinued Operations in the attached tables and are excluded from the following discussion of the Company's results from Continuing Operations for the comparable periods. Prior Adjusted Earnings per Share guidance of $1.58 to $1.72 for the third quarter included VACCO's estimated results, and actual Adjusted Earnings per Share on this basis was $1.67.

Operating Highlights

Q3 2025 Sales increased $62.7 million (27 percent) to $296.3 million compared to $233.6 million in Q3 2024. Organic Sales (excluding $37.1 million of Maritime sales for the 2 months post-closing) increased $25.6 million (11 percent) to $259.2 million.

Q3 2025 Entered Orders were $749.0 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.53x, resulting in record backlog of $1.17 billion. Q3 Orders included $364.2 million of acquired backlog at Maritime.

Q3 2025 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations decreased 13 percent to $0.96 per share compared to $1.10 per share in Q3 2024. The decrease in GAAP EPS was primarily due to costs related to the Maritime acquisition in the quarter.

Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 25 percent to $1.60 per share compared to $1.28 per share in Q3 2024.

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $88 million YTD, an increase of $25 million compared to the prior year period. Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Discontinued Operations was $44 million for total Cash Flow from Operating Activities of $132 million YTD, an increase of $77 million compared to the prior year period.





Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "It has been a transformational period at ESCO as we have focused on integrating ESCO Maritime Solutions (Maritime) and finalizing the divestiture of VACCO Industries. With the completion of these transactions, we have taken an important step forward in the evolution of ESCO. We now have a meaningfully larger Navy business and have exited the space business. The impact of these changes can be seen both in our top and bottom line results, as our Sales increased 27 percent, Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 25 percent, and Adjusted EBIT margin increased 180 basis points to 21.1 percent in the quarter.

"Our newly enhanced portfolio of businesses is well positioned in end markets with attractive long term growth dynamics. With this strong market presence and our record backlog, we expect to continue to deliver above market growth and are pleased to issue Q4 guidance that once again raises our full year FY 2025 outlook."

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

Sales increased $49.1 million (56 percent) to $136.3 million in Q3 2025 from $87.2 million in Q3 2024. The sales strength was driven by higher Navy (increased $34 million or 200 percent) and Aerospace (increased $13 million or 19 percent) compared to the prior year. Organic Sales (excluding $37.1 million of Maritime revenue for the 2 months post-closing) increased $12.0 million (14 percent) to $99.2 million.

EBIT increased $16.4 million in Q3 2025 to $36.6 million from $20.2 million in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $19.1 million in Q3 2025 to $39.3 million (28.8 percent margin) from $20.2 million (23.2 percent margin) in Q3 2024. Margin improvement was driven by price increases, mix, and leverage on higher volume, partially offset by inflationary pressures. The addition of Maritime also had a positive impact on the Adjusted EBIT margin in the quarter.

Entered Orders increased $492 million (547 percent) to $582 million in Q3 2025 compared to $90 million in Q3 2024. Q3 2025 included $364 million of acquired backlog at Maritime. Without this impact, A&D orders increased $128 million (142 percent) to $218 million. The orders strength was driven by over $80 million in Virginia Class and Columbia Class orders at Globe and almost $50 million in orders at Maritime during the quarter. The segment book-to-bill was 4.27x in the quarter (1.60x without the acquired Maritime backlog), resulting in record backlog of $832 million.





Utility Solutions Group (USG)

Sales increased $2.1 million (2 percent) to $92.4 million in Q3 2025 from $90.3 million in Q3 2024. Doble's sales increased by $0.7 million (1 percent) driven by higher offline testing products, partially offset by lower protection testing products revenue. NRG sales increased $1.4 million (8 percent) on higher wind and solar hardware sales. USG Q3 YTD Sales increased $9.2 million (4 percent) as Doble sales are up 6 percent, partially offset by lower NRG sales due to renewables market weakness.

EBIT decreased $0.7 million in Q3 2025 to $21.5 million from $22.2 million in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.4 million in Q3 2025 to $21.8 million (23.6 percent margin) from $22.2 million (24.6 percent margin) in Q3 2024. Margin was unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures and mix, partially offset by price increases. USG's Q3 YTD Adjusted EBIT margin of 23.4 percent has increased 130 basis points over the prior year as price increases and leverage on higher volume have more than offset inflationary pressures.

Entered Orders increased $6 million (6 percent) to $106 million in Q3 2025. Record quarterly orders at Doble of $87 million increased by $6 million (7 percent) over the prior year on strength across all product lines and highlighted by a large HV Test System order. NRG orders were flat to the prior year as lower orders in the U.S. were offset by higher wind orders in Canada and solar orders in Europe. The segment book-to-bill was 1.14x in the quarter, resulting in backlog of $137 million.





RF Test & Measurement (Test)

Sales increased $11.6 million (21 percent) to $67.7 million in Q3 2025 from $56.1 million in Q3 2024. Sales growth was driven by higher Test and Measurement (EMC), industrial shielding, and services sales.

EBIT and Adjusted EBIT increased $1.4 million in Q3 2025 to $10.7 million (15.9 percent margin) from $9.3 million (16.6 percent margin) in Q3 2024. Margin was unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures and tariffs, partially offset by leverage on higher volume and price increases.

Entered Orders decreased $4 million (6 percent) to $61 million in Q3 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by lower U.S. industrial orders (large project booked in Q3 2024) partially offset by a strong quarter for Test & Measurement. The segment book-to-bill was 0.90x in the quarter, resulting in backlog of $196 million.





Business Outlook - 2025

FY 2025 full year guidance for revenue from continuing operations is being increased by $20 million and is now expected to be in the range of $1.075 to $1.105 billion (17 to 20 percent increase over the prior year). Organic revenue from continuing operations (excluding Maritime revenue of $90 to $100 million) is expected to be $985 to $1,005 million (7 to 9 percent increase over the prior year).

Guidance Range ($ Millions) Prior Guidance including Maritime (May) $ 1,180 $ 1,210 Less Discontinued Operations (VACCO) $ (125 ) $ (125 ) Guidance Increase $ 20 $ 20 Updated Sales Guidance $ 1,075 $ 1,105

Due to continued market strength and improvement in operational performance, our FY 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance reflects an increase and narrowing of our guidance range to $5.75 to $5.90 (21 to 24 percent growth over FY 2024 EPS from Continuing Operations of $4.77).

Guidance Range Previous FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime (May) $ 5.85 $ 6.15 Less Discontinued Operations (VACCO) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.50 ) Continuing Operations Guidance Increase $ 0.40 $ 0.25 Updated FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance - Continuing Operations $ 5.75 $ 5.90

Management's expectation is for Q4 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations to be in the range of $2.04 to $2.19 (14 to 22 percent growth over Q4 2024 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.79).

Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on October 16, 2025 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2025.

About ESCO

ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO's website at www.escotechnologies.com.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Net Sales $ 296,344 233,568 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 174,350 135,373 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,042 51,013 Amortization of intangible assets 16,753 8,145 Interest expense 7,921 3,335 Other (income) expenses, net 2,209 (264 ) Total costs and expenses 263,275 197,602 Earnings before income taxes 33,069 35,966 Income tax expense 8,314 7,654 Earnings from continuing operations 24,755 28,312 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense (benefit) of $599 and $288 1,310 918 Net earnings $ 26,065 29,230 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 0.96 1.10 Discontinued operations 0.05 0.03 Net earnings $ 1.01 1.13 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 1.60 (1 ) 1.28 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,918 25,840 (1 ) Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.64 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) Q3 2024 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.18 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.01 or restructuring charges within the A&D and USG segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Net Sales $ 742,714 645,621 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 431,068 378,427 Selling, general and administrative expenses 171,305 152,607 Amortization of intangible assets 32,735 24,585 Interest expense 12,373 9,228 Other expenses (income), net 1,947 404 Total costs and expenses 649,428 565,251 Earnings before income taxes 93,286 80,370 Income tax expense 21,841 17,040 Earnings from continuing operations 71,445 63,330 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense (benefit) of $3,006 and $1,189 9,126 4,288 Net earnings $ 80,571 67,618 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations 2.76 2.46 Discontinued operations 0.35 0.16 Net earnings $ 3.11 2.62 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 3.71 (1 ) 2.99 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,876 25,844 (1 ) YTD Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.95 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) YTD Q3 2024 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.53 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.06 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.03 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test, A&D and USG segments, and $0.44 of acquisition related amortization.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 136,324 87,235 136,324 87,235 USG 92,357 90,277 92,357 90,277 Test 67,663 56,056 67,663 56,056 Totals $ 296,344 233,568 296,344 233,568 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 36,577 20,150 39,319 20,233 USG 21,540 22,155 21,789 22,230 Test 10,732 9,292 10,732 9,297 Corporate (27,859 ) (12,296 ) (9,184 ) (6,566 ) Consolidated EBIT 40,990 39,301 62,656 45,194 Less: Interest expense (7,921 ) (3,335 ) (7,921 ) (3,335 ) Less: Income tax expense (8,314 ) (7,654 ) (13,297 ) (9,009 ) Net earnings $ 24,755 28,312 41,438 32,850 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $41.4 million in Q3 2025 exclude $16.6 million (or $0.64 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $32.9 million in Q3 2024 exclude $4.5 million (or $0.18 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of Corporate acquisition related costs, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the A&D and USG segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Q3 2025 - Q3 2024 - Q3 2025 Q3 2024 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 63,350 52,302 71,545 53,195 Less: Depr & Amort (22,360 ) (13,001 ) (8,889 ) (8,001 ) Consolidated EBIT 40,990 39,301 62,656 45,194 Less: Interest expense (7,921 ) (3,335 ) (7,921 ) (3,335 ) Less: Income tax expense (8,314 ) (7,654 ) (13,297 ) (9,009 ) Net earnings $ 24,755 28,312 41,438 32,850

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted YTD YTD YTD YTD Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 307,819 241,279 307,819 241,279 USG 269,784 260,570 269,784 260,570 Test 165,111 143,772 165,111 143,772 Totals $ 742,714 645,621 742,714 645,621 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 78,246 55,919 81,016 56,061 USG 62,808 57,355 63,140 57,550 Test 21,523 16,613 21,988 17,094 Corporate (56,918 ) (40,289 ) (28,142 ) (23,426 ) Consolidated EBIT 105,659 89,598 138,002 107,279 Less: Interest expense (12,373 ) (9,228 ) (12,373 ) (9,228 ) Less: Income tax (21,841 ) (17,040 ) (29,279 ) (21,106 ) Net earnings $ 71,445 63,330 96,350 76,945 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $96.4 million in YTD 2025 exclude $24.9 million (or $0.95 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $76.9 million in YTD 2024 exclude $13.6 million (or $0.53 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of $0.06 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.03 of restructuring costs (primarily severance) within the Test, A&D and USG segments, and $0.44 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: YTD YTD YTD YTD Q3 2025 - Q3 2024 - Q3 2025 Q3 2024 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 154,060 128,570 162,975 130,718 Less: Depr & Amort (48,401 ) (38,972 ) (24,973 ) (23,439 ) Consolidated EBIT 105,659 89,598 138,002 107,279 Less: Interest expense (12,373 ) (9,228 ) (12,373 ) (9,228 ) Less: Income tax expense (21,841 ) (17,040 ) (29,279 ) (21,106 ) Net earnings $ 71,445 63,330 96,350 76,945

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,716 65,963 Accounts receivable, net 238,022 222,101 Contract assets 91,727 66,712 Inventories 237,110 195,465 Other current assets 32,596 21,027 Assets held for sale - current 76,552 97,381 Total current assets 754,723 668,649 Property, plant and equipment, net 167,236 149,251 Intangible assets, net 745,079 403,524 Goodwill 760,555 529,935 Operating lease assets 46,796 37,476 Other assets 17,208 13,791 Assets held for sale - other 34,788 35,994 $ 2,526,385 1,838,620 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable 86,209 88,936 Contract liabilities 205,591 80,844 Other current liabilities 110,535 97,575 Liabilities held for sale - current 74,505 62,499 Total current liabilities 496,840 349,854 Deferred tax liabilities 115,023 72,623 Non-current operating lease liabilities 43,633 34,810 Other liabilities 36,500 39,273 Long-term debt 505,000 102,000 Liabilities held for sale - other 2,775 2,710 Shareholders' equity 1,326,614 1,237,350 $ 2,526,385 1,838,620

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2025 Nine Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 80,571 67,618 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations (9,126 ) (4,288 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,401 38,972 Stock compensation expense 7,934 6,369 Changes in assets and liabilities (33,473 ) (39,275 ) Effect of deferred taxes (6,008 ) (6,302 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 88,299 63,094 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities - disc ops 43,703 (7,640 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 132,002 55,454 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (472,006 ) (56,383 ) Capital expenditures (24,210 ) (19,551 ) Additions to capitalized software (13,018 ) (8,515 ) Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (509,234 ) (84,449 ) Net cash used by investing activities - discontinued operations (966 ) (5,439 ) Net cash used by investing activities (510,200 ) (89,888 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 645,000 193,000 Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (242,000 ) (122,000 ) Dividends paid (6,196 ) (6,185 ) Purchases of common stock into treasury 0 (7,998 ) Other (6,205 ) (1,516 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 390,599 55,301 Net cash used by financing activities - discontinued operations 0 0 Net cash provided by financing activities 390,599 55,301 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 452 309 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,853 21,176 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 65,963 41,866 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 78,816 63,042

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations Basis (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q3 2025 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 4/1/25 $ 385,491 124,274 202,971 712,736 Entered Orders 582,354 105,524 61,152 749,030 Sales (136,324 ) (92,357 ) (67,663 ) (296,344 ) Ending Backlog - 6/30/25 $ 831,521 137,441 196,460 1,165,422 Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q3 2025 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24 $ 385,601 119,943 158,644 664,188 Entered Orders 753,739 287,282 202,927 1,243,948 Sales (307,819 ) (269,784 ) (165,111 ) (742,714 ) Ending Backlog - 6/30/25 $ 831,521 137,441 196,460 1,165,422

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS - Adjusted Basis Reconciliation - Q3 2025 EPS Continuing Operations- GAAP Basis - Q3 2025 $ 0.96 Adjustments (defined below) 0.64 EPS Continuing Operations- As Adjusted Basis - Q3 2025 $ 1.60 Adjustments exclude $0.64 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.01 of restructuring charges within the USG segment, and $0.40 of acquisition related amortization. EPS - Adjusted Basis Reconciliation - Q3 2024 EPS Continuing Operations- GAAP Basis - Q3 2024 $ 1.10 Adjustments (defined below) 0.18 EPS Continuing Operations- As Adjusted Basis - Q3 2024 $ 1.28 Adjustments exclude $0.18 per share consisting primarily of: $0.02 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.01 of restructuring charges within the A&D and USG segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization. EPS - Adjusted Basis Reconciliation - YTD Q3 2025 EPS Continuing Operations- GAAP Basis - YTD Q3 2025 $ 2.76 Adjustments (defined below) 0.95 EPS Continuing Operations - As Adjusted Basis - YTD Q3 2025 $ 3.71 Adjustments exclude $0.95 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.08 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $0.70 of acquisition related amortization. EPS - Adjusted Basis Reconciliation - YTD Q3 2024 EPS Continuing Operations - GAAP Basis - YTD Q3 2024 $ 2.46 Adjustments (defined below) 0.53 EPS Continuing Operations - As Adjusted Basis - YTD Q3 2024 $ 2.99 Adjustments exclude $0.53 per share consisting primarily of: $0.06 of MPE acquisition backlog charges and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.03 of restructuring charges, and $0.44 of acquisition related amortization.

