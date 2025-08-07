Serve Robotics Inc.: Serve Robotics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Delivery Volume growth of nearly 80% quarter over quarter





Launched Atlanta market and announced Chicago launch in the coming weeks





Second quarter revenue of $642 thousand, a 46% increase versus Q1 2025





Maintained a strong liquidity position of $183 million





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (the "Company" or "Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Serve is building the world ahead, where autonomous last mile transportation is ubiquitous and foundational," said Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve's Co-founder and CEO. "This quarter marked a major step forward as we expanded into new markets, scaled operations, and fueled our autonomy flywheel to an unprecedented degree. With every successful delivery, Serve's growing fleet gets smarter, stronger, and more efficient."

"Our disciplined execution this year has positioned us to scale confidently. After quadrupling our fleet in the first half of the year, we plan to quadruple yet again in the back half of 2025," said Brian Read, CFO of Serve. "We're entering a new phase of growth through 2026 with expanding market reach, improving operational efficiency, and stronger expected revenue generation resulting in projected annualized $60M-$80M revenue upon full utilization of our 2000-robot fleet."

Business Highlights

Continued Fleet Growth : Successfully delivered over 120 new third-generation robots ahead of schedule in the second quarter. Daily supply hours increased by over 340% compared to Q2 2024.





: During the second quarter, delivery volume increased over 78% sequentially from Q1.





: During the second quarter, delivery volume increased over 78% sequentially from Q1. Expanded Reach : Launched new metro market in Atlanta and expanded footprint in the Los Angeles and Miami markets. Also successfully completed our first Middle East pilot in downtown Doha.





: Launched new metro market in Atlanta and expanded footprint in the Los Angeles and Miami markets. Also successfully completed our first Middle East pilot in downtown Doha.
Partnership Expansion: Following the end of Q2, we began delivering for Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the U.S. This national partnership highlights our strategic focus to be the preferred delivery partner for key merchants.





Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for Q1 2025 was in line with guidance and increased 46% on a sequential basis to $642 thousand. Fleet Revenues, which include Delivery and Branding Revenue, grew $117 thousand, representing a 55% increase quarter over quarter.





Balance Sheet: Strong liquidity position of $183 million as of June 30, 2025, expected to provide runway through the end of 2026.





Strong liquidity position of $183 million as of June 30, 2025, expected to provide runway through the end of 2026. Outstanding Shares: Approximately 59.3 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025.





Outlook

Guidance Reiterated: Projected annualized revenue run-rate of $60 to $80 million once our 2,000-robot fleet is fully deployed and reaches target utilization, which we anticipate will occur during 2026.





Guidance for Q3: With revenue growth between 170% and 215% year over year, we are projecting $600 to $700 thousand revenue in Q3.





With revenue growth between 170% and 215% year over year, we are projecting $600 to $700 thousand revenue in Q3. Fleet Scale: We anticipate deployment acceleration in 2H that is expected to more than double our robot fleet in Q3.





Quarterly Conference Call

Company management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. A live webcast and replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Serve's website at investors.serverobotics.com.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing conference ID 9575103.

Serve develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Supplemental Financial Information

The key metrics and financial tables outlined below are metrics that provide management with additional understanding of the drivers of business performance and the Company's ability to deliver stockholder return. Investors should not place undue reliance on these metrics as indicators of future or expected results. The Company's presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Table 1

Key Metrics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Daily Active Robots (1) 160 73 48 116 44 Daily Supply Hours (2) 1,723 648 385 1,189 342

(1)Daily Active Robots: The Company defines daily active robots as the average number of robots performing daily deliveries during the period.

(2)Daily Supply Hours: The Company defines daily supply hours as the average number of hours the Company's robots are ready to accept offers and perform daily deliveries during the period.

Table 2

Disaggregation of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Software services $ 312 $ 229 $ 296 $ 541 $ 1,147 Fleet services 330 211 172 541 268 $ 642 $ 440 $ 468 $ 1,082 $ 1,415



Forward Looking Statements

This Serve Robotics Inc. press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "targets," "may," "could," "should," "will," "expects," "estimates," "suggests," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," "guidance," "projects," or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future revenue generation, timing of the Company's robot deployment, the Company's ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company's robots, the Company's operational efficiency, and the Company's timing and ability to scale to commercial production.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP operations expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP operating expense, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share.

The Company believes that providing this non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP financial information allows investors to view the financial results in the way the Company views its operating results. The Company also believes that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand the Company's financial performance but also better evaluate the information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

As such, the Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides the reader with useful supplemental information that allows for greater transparency in the review of the company's financial and operational performance. The Company defines its non-GAAP measures by excluding stock-based compensation, transaction costs and finance lease purchase option.

Reconciliations of GAAP to these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables presented. When analyzing the Company's operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To the extent that the Company presents any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, the Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to do so.

Table 3

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,700 $ 123,266 Short-term investments 66,631 - Accounts receivable 656 87 Inventory - 310 Prepaid expenses 2,059 1,397 Other receivables 484 192 Total current assets 186,530 125,252 Property and equipment, net 18,593 11,963 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,416 1,808 Intangible assets, net 1,429 - Goodwill 4,588 - Other non-current assets 759 578 Total assets $ 214,315 $ 139,601 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,531 $ 4,902 Accrued liabilities 1,993 655 Deferred revenue 10 20 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,155 666 Financing lease liabilities, current - 564 Total current liabilities 5,689 6,807 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,420 1,113 Total liabilities 7,109 7,920 Stockholders' equity: Ordinary and preferred shares 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 348,494 239,201 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 298 - Accumulated deficit (141,592 ) (107,525 ) Total stockholders' equity 207,206 131,681 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 214,315 $ 139,601





Table 4

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 642 $ 440 $ 468 $ 1,082 $ 1,415 Cost of revenues 3,501 1,909 326 5,410 678 Gross profit (loss) (2,859 ) (1,469 ) 142 (4,328 ) 737 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,078 4,750 1,873 12,828 2,881 Operations 2,124 1,669 871 3,793 1,412 Research and development 9,120 6,880 5,788 16,000 12,426 Sales and marketing 463 239 166 702 284 Total operating expenses 19,785 13,538 8,698 33,323 17,003 Loss from operations (22,644 ) (15,007 ) (8,556 ) (37,651 ) (16,266 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,794 1,792 296 3,586 306 Interest expense - (3 ) (556 ) (3 ) (1,893 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - - (222 ) - (222 ) Total other income (expense) 1,794 1,789 (482 ) 3,583 (1,809 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - - Net loss (20,850 ) (13,218 ) (9,038 ) (34,068 ) (18,075 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation 343 - - 343 - Unrealized loss on investments (45 ) - - (45 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (20,552 ) $ (13,219 ) $ (9,038 ) $ (33,770 ) $ (18,075 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 57,514,808 56,319,299 33,795,009 56,953,711 29,176,370 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.62 )

Table 5

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,068 ) $ (18,074 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 1,292 28 Stock-based compensation 8,277 7,735 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (398 ) - Amortization of debt discount - 1,678 Change in fair value of derivative liability - 222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired: Accounts receivable (499 ) (90 ) Inventory - 65 Prepaid expenses (650 ) (443 ) Other receivables (283 ) (180 ) Accounts payable (485 ) (663 ) Accrued liabilities 1,208 (121 ) Deferred revenue (8 ) 53 Operating lease liabilities, net 188 (29 ) Net cash used in operating activities (25,426 ) (9,819 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,498 ) (798 ) Purchases of marketable securities (66,308 ) - Acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,634 ) - Security deposits (69 ) - Capitalized software (425 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (81,934 ) (798 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 75,847 35,849 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement, net of offering costs 13,521 - Proceeds from short-swing profit disgorgement 48 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 11,376 6 Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of offering costs - 4,845 Proceeds from exercise of options 224 9 Repayments of note payable - (500 ) Repayments of notes payable, related party - (70 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (35 ) - Repayment of financing lease liability (186 ) (747 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 100,795 39,392 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) - Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,566 ) $ 28,775 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 123,266 $ 7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 116,700 $ 28,782





Table 6

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Losses to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net loss on GAAP basis (20,850 ) (13,216 ) (9,037 ) (34,066 ) (18,075 ) Interest income (1,794 ) (1,792 ) (296 ) (3,586 ) (286 ) Interest expense - 3 556 3 (781 ) Transaction costs 239 - - 239 - Finance lease purchase option 2,246 - - 2,246 - Depreciation & amortization 817 475 10 1,292 28 Stock-based compensation 4,398 3,879 3,480 8,277 7,735 Adjusted EBITDA (14,944 ) (10,651 ) (5,287 ) (25,595 ) (11,379 )





Table 7

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)