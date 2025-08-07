Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Q2 2025 Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce the release of record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

During the quarter, Nova Leap achieved the following eight financial records:

Record consolidated quarterly revenues; Record consolidated gross margin and gross margin percentage; Record consolidated Adjusted EBITDA; Record Canadian operating segment revenues; Record Canadian operating segment gross margin and gross margin percentage. Record Canadian operating segment Adjusted EBITDA; Record U.S. operating segment revenues; and Record U.S. operating segment gross margin.





Nova Leap Q2 2025 Financial Results

Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 include the following:

Q2 2025 revenues of $8,021,072 increased by 13.1% relative to Q1 2025 revenues of $7,093,624 and 26.5% relative to Q2 2024 revenues of $6,338,532.



Q2 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $577,907 was an increase of 99.9% over Q1 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $289,060 and 41.7% over Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $407,896 (see calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below).



Gross profit margin as a percentage of revenues remained strong at 40.2% in Q2 2025. Gross profit margin percentage was 39.0% in Q1 2025 and 38.4% in Q2 2024.

The Company generated income from operating activities in Q2 2025 of $350,439, an increase of $275,287 and $102,730 from Q1 2025 and Q2 2024.

The Company recorded a net loss of $484,008 in Q2 2025 as compared to a net loss of $78,299 in Q1 2025 and net income of $226,998 in Q2 2024.

On May 5, 2025, the Company acquired a home care business located in Nova Scotia. The acquisition was for total consideration of CAD$390,000, all of which was paid on closing. The acquisition was financed with cash on hand.

The Company had available cash of $1,393,284 as of June 30, 2025 as well as full access to the unutilized revolving credit facility of $1,099,465 (CAD$1,500,000).

The Company had total demand loans and promissory notes outstanding as of June 30, 2025 of $2,434,682, representing a leverage ratio of 1.47 times to Adjusted EBITDA of $1,659,030 for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025.

As of the current date, the Company has access of to up to $4,691,000 in available credit through its existing credit agreement to support its long-term growth strategy.





President & CEO's Comments

"In May, I said we expected a record Q2. We delivered exactly that-and more," said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. "Q2 2025 was the strongest quarter in Nova Leap's history, setting records across every major metric: revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA. The business is performing exceptionally well, yet our share price and trading activity remain disconnected from the underlying fundamentals. That disconnect won't last forever.

These results were driven by both organic expansion and our recent acquisition in Nova Scotia. Operating leverage is becoming evident-Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 7.2%, up from 4.1% in Q1-as scale and discipline translate into better returns. The model is working.

Behind the numbers are people: caregivers, clients, and a team committed to excellence. That's validated by third-party satisfaction surveys, which again show exceptional feedback from both employees and families.

We are building more than a home care company. We're building an operationally disciplined, tech-enabled organization that uses AI and fintech to unlock productivity at scale. We're already seeing tangible results. From U.S. automation initiatives to a blockchain-inspired loyalty platform, we're embedding innovation where it creates value.

Internally, confidence remains high-insider ownership rose to 42.26% as directors and officers increased their holdings. We're not waiting for market recognition to show up. We're acting like owners because we are owners.

Nova Leap is executing on every level. We generate cash. We manage risk. We grow with discipline. And while we may not be in the spotlight today, we're not here for a moment-we're here to build a business of enduring value."

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 including the notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 7, 2025, which have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 10 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER MEASURES:

This release contains references to certain measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS as prescribed by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. The Company presents non-IFRS financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA (as such term is hereinafter defined), as well as supplementary financial measures such as annualized revenue and annualized adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are frequently used by lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance, and it is therefore helpful to provide supplemental measures of operating performance and thus highlight trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation ("Adjusted EBITDA"), is calculated as income from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation and stock-based compensation expense. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is income from operating activities.

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the income from operating activities is as follows:

Q2 2025

$ Q2 2024

$ Q1 2024

$ Income from operating activities 350,439 247,709 75,152 Amortization and depreciation 208,890 138,893 196,753 Stock-based compensation 18,578 21,294 17,155 Adjusted EBITDA 577,907 407,896 289,060



FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding future acquisitions and business growth, including anticipated revenues growth, annualized revenue or annualized recurring revenue run rate growth and anticipated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions described elsewhere in this release and those concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap's operations, availability of desirable acquisition targets and financing to fund such acquisitions, and Nova Leap's ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51a1f4a4-46c6-404f-bf9c-6e020689916c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c38ba02e-c61c-471b-8b73-973f6d305f1e



