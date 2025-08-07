Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 264396 | ISIN: CA8935781044 | Ticker-Symbol: 53L
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 20:11
12,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,30011:36
12,00012,30010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 23:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transcontinental Inc.: TC Transcontinental Acquires Canva Group Businesses to Accelerate Growth of its In-Store Marketing Segment

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces the acquisition of two Canva Group businesses, Mirazed Inc., located in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, and Intergraphics Decal Limited, located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This strategic transaction follows the acquisition of Middleton Group in June and strengthens TC Transcontinental's position as a leader in in-store marketing.

Mirazed is recognized for its cutting-edge expertise in screen printing as well as large format digital printing, the production of promotional displays and point-of-purchase (POP) signage. Intergraphics specializes in industrial screen and digital printing. Together, these entities employ more than 200 skilled people and operate state-of-the-art production facilities that will significantly enhance TC Transcontinental's capabilities in Quebec and Western Canada.

"This second strategic acquisition in a matter of months not only broadens our offering, but also positions us to accelerate our growth in the in-demand segment of in-store marketing," said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Retail Services and Printing. "We are delighted to welcome the talented teams at Mirazed and Intergraphics, whose expertise will enrich our value proposition to our customers."

During the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024, TC Transcontinental's in-store marketing activities generated revenues of over $200 million. This business has grown significantly in recent years through organic growth and acquisitions, relying on a Canada-wide network with over 1,200 employees.

About TC Transcontinental
TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information:

Media
Laurence Boucicault
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 438-226-0469
laurence.boucicault@tc.tc		Financial Community
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.