Alphamin Resources Corp.: Alphamin Announces Cad$0.07 Per Share Interim Fy2025 Dividend/ Appointment Of Two New Directors/ Files Q2 2025 Financial Statements And Md&a

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)("Alphamin" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of two new directors, the declaration of an interim FY2025 dividend and the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2025 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Appointment of Directors

Following its acquisition of a 56% shareholding in the Company completed on July 22, 2025, International Resources Holding's (IRH) subsidiary, Alpha Mining Ltd, requested the appointment of two additional directors to the Board of Alphamin.

The Board has appointed, subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Ravi Sharma (Chief Operating Officer of IRH) and Mr. Abhinay Khowala (Group Chief Financial Officer of IRH) as additional directors of the Company and looks forward to their respective contributions to the Company's continued success.

Mr. Sharma is the Chief Operating Officer at International Resources Holding. With 36 years in the mining industry, he has worked across multiple continents gaining extensive experience in a range of commodities. He is a JORC Competent Person and an NI 43 101 Qualified Person for Mineral Resource Estimates.

Mr. Khowala is the Group Chief Financial Officer at International Resources Holding. He is a finance professional with over 20 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and corporate governance across the mining and logistics sectors. Mr. Khowala is a qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Interim FY2025 Dividend Declared

The Board has declared an interim FY2025 cash dividend of CAD$0.07 per share on the common shares (approximately US$65 million in the aggregate) (the "Dividend"). The Dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The Board intends to consider a further top-up FY2025 dividend in November 2025, taking into account the Company's financial position and prevailing market conditions.

The Company, together with its new majority shareholder, wishes to reaffirm Alphamin's objectives of declaring semi-annual dividends and to grow its globally significant tin production base by increasing the intensity of exploration efforts in order to significantly add to the current life of mine as well as focus on grassroots exploration in search of tin deposits in close proximity to the Bisie mine.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, intention to review a possible future dividend declaration in November 2025. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding logistics and the timing of supplier responses to orders; uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, adverse political events and risks of security related incidents which may impact the operation, outbound roads used to transport product and consumables or the safety of our people, uncertainties regarding the legislative requirements in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which may result in unexpected fines and penalties and tax payments; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development as well as "Risk Factors" included elsewhere in Alphamin's public disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.