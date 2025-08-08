Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A1CYGK | ISIN: NL0009432491
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 10:31
42,640 Euro
+0,66 % +0,280
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 07:06 Uhr
Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: AVTL to develop new terminal in JNPA, India

AVTL to develop new terminal in JNPA, India

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 8 August 2025

In India, AVTL announced a positive final investment decision to build a greenfield terminal for 132k cbm LPG and 318k cbm liquid products and a LPG bottling plant of 35,000MT capacity in the JNPA port in Mumbai. This is AVTL's second terminal in the JNPA port which will help grow its market share in servicing a highly industrialized and fast growing hinterland of West and central regions in India. The terminal is expected to be commissioned in phases starting mid 2026.

The full investment amount of EUR 170 million, of which the Vopak share is EUR 70 million, will be funded by AVTL. AVTL has recently completed an IPO (link IPO press release).

Vopak is a 42.23% shareholder in AVTL. Vopak's global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure and infrastructure needed for the energy transition.

About AVTL
AVTL, a publicly listed company, is the largest Indian third-party owner and operator of tank storage terminals for liquified petroleum gas and liquid products in terms of storage capacity. AVTL, along with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of storage tank terminals (LPG and chemicals) across six Indian ports.

About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Royal Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, battery energy storage systems, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.


For more information please contact:
Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication - global.communication@vopak.com
Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations- investor.relations@vopak.com


