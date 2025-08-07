Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $1.043 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.71, down 17% year-over-year and down 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.73, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"Akamai reported excellent results in the second quarter, highlighted by outperformance in both revenue and profitability. Building on our solid momentum from the first two quarters, we are increasing our guidance for revenue and earnings for the remainder of the year, while continuing to invest in key growth areas of security and cloud computing. These investments are paying off - our Cloud Infrastructure Services grew 30% year-over-year - and we expect that rate to accelerate through the remainder of the year," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are entering an era where AI is driving decisions, shaping experiences and powering operations, providing a strong tailwind for Akamai as we help businesses maximize their AI investments by ensuring every AI interaction is intuitive, instant and secure."
Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025:
Revenue: Revenue was $1.043 billion, a 7% increase over second quarter 2024 revenue of $980 million and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Revenue by solution:
- Security revenue was $552 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Delivery revenue was $320 million, down 3% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Cloud computing revenue was $171 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
- Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Revenue by geography:
- U.S. revenue was $528 million, up 4% year-over-year
- International revenue was $516 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $151 million, a 2% increase from second quarter 2024. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 15%, flat from the same period last year.
Non-GAAP income from operations* was $309 million, a 10% increase from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.
Net income: GAAP net income was $104 million, a 21% decrease from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP net income* was $251 million, up 4% from second quarter 2024.
EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, a 17% decrease from second quarter 2024 and an 18% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.73, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*
Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $444 million, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024.
Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $459 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.558 billion as of June 30, 2025.
Share repurchases: The Company spent $300 million in the second quarter of 2025 to repurchase 3.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.51 per share. The Company had 143 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025.
Financial guidance:
The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025:
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2025
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Revenue (in millions)
$ 1,035
$ 1,050
$ 4,135
$ 4,205
Non-GAAP operating margin *
28 %
28 %
29 %
29 %
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share *
$ 1.62
$ 1.66
$ 6.60
$ 6.80
Non-GAAP tax rate*
19 %
19 %
19 %
19 %
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions)
145
145
147
147
Capex as a percentage of revenue *
22 %
22 %
20 %
20 %
The guidance that is provided on a non-GAAP basis cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.
*
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions
**
Cloud Infrastructure Services consist of the compute and storage solutions based on Linode, along with our EdgeWorkers product and the partner solutions running on our cloud platform
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 850,302
$ 517,707
Marketable securities
116,322
1,078,876
Accounts receivable, net
779,165
727,687
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
288,038
253,827
Total current assets
2,033,827
2,578,097
Marketable securities
591,249
275,592
Property and equipment, net
2,213,629
1,995,071
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,063,348
1,006,738
Acquired intangible assets, net
675,217
727,585
Goodwill
3,170,024
3,151,077
Deferred income tax assets
597,015
483,249
Other assets
191,826
151,376
Total assets
$ 10,536,135
$ 10,368,785
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 146,617
$ 130,447
Accrued expenses
272,144
370,888
Deferred revenue
179,761
149,222
Convertible senior notes
-
1,149,116
Operating lease liabilities
271,500
259,134
Other current liabilities
10,497
32,516
Total current liabilities
880,519
2,091,323
Deferred revenue
25,301
26,314
Deferred income tax liabilities
23,378
16,066
Convertible senior notes
4,100,977
2,396,695
Operating lease liabilities
898,638
829,660
Other liabilities
139,814
130,370
Total liabilities
6,068,627
5,490,428
Total stockholders' equity
4,467,508
4,878,357
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 10,536,135
$ 10,368,785
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Revenue
$ 1,043,494
$ 1,015,139
$ 979,580
$ 2,058,633
$ 1,966,550
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue (1) (2)
426,535
418,945
402,888
845,480
797,631
Research and development (1)
125,838
123,549
113,352
249,387
230,284
Sales and marketing (1)
146,239
134,131
139,039
280,370
273,609
General and administrative (1) (2)
162,597
155,933
153,854
318,530
306,284
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
27,721
27,637
21,076
55,358
42,099
Restructuring charge
3,103
361
1,385
3,464
1,929
Total costs and operating expenses
892,033
860,556
831,594
1,752,589
1,651,836
Income from operations
151,461
154,583
147,986
306,044
314,714
Interest and marketable securities income, net
14,129
19,530
26,628
33,659
54,469
Interest expense
(8,201)
(6,750)
(6,829)
(14,951)
(13,647)
Other (expense) income, net
(5,451)
6,020
(949)
569
(438)
Income before provision for income taxes
151,938
173,383
166,836
325,321
355,098
Provision for income taxes
(48,320)
(50,212)
(35,148)
(98,532)
(47,992)
Net income
$ 103,618
$ 123,171
$ 131,688
$ 226,789
$ 307,106
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.72
$ 0.83
$ 0.86
$ 1.54
$ 2.02
Diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.82
$ 0.86
$ 1.53
$ 1.97
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
144,757
149,052
152,265
146,905
151,946
Diluted
145,249
151,064
153,588
148,156
155,527
(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
(2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 103,618
$ 123,171
$ 131,688
$ 226,789
$ 307,106
Adjustments to reconcile net income to
Depreciation and amortization
175,461
174,022
158,549
349,483
314,732
Stock-based compensation
112,776
111,978
98,466
224,754
191,726
Provision for deferred income taxes
12,680
31,383
13,946
44,063
3,479
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,645
1,605
1,660
3,250
3,342
(Gain) loss on investments
-
(9,313)
66
(9,313)
66
Other non-cash reconciling items, net
1,840
2,142
1,896
3,982
3,958
Changes in operating assets and
Accounts receivable
(7,440)
(25,677)
17,538
(33,117)
16,802
Prepaid expenses and other current
7,430
(37,129)
1,253
(29,699)
(24,763)
Accounts payable and accrued
25,365
(109,906)
19,523
(84,541)
(47,426)
Deferred revenue
8,169
14,948
(11,619)
23,117
22,697
Other current liabilities
(2,181)
(20,276)
624
(22,457)
980
Other non-current assets and
19,786
(5,748)
(2,627)
14,038
(9,858)
Net cash provided by operating
459,149
251,200
430,963
710,349
782,841
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received (paid) for business
790
-
(434,066)
790
(434,066)
Cash paid for asset acquisitions
-
(29,930)
(4,796)
(29,930)
(4,796)
Purchases of property and equipment
(223,781)
(196,008)
(163,537)
(419,789)
(337,291)
Purchases of short- and long-term
(662,715)
(7,080)
(16,103)
(669,795)
(186,122)
Proceeds from sales, maturities and
206,270
1,112,955
337,220
1,319,225
519,475
Other, net
(3,430)
(3,091)
(5,400)
(6,521)
4,535
Net cash (used in) provided by
(682,866)
876,846
(286,682)
193,980
(438,265)
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings under
250,000
-
-
250,000
-
Repayment of borrowings under
(250,000)
-
-
(250,000)
-
Proceeds from the issuance of
1,702,188
-
-
1,702,188
-
Proceeds from the issuance of warrants
330,855
-
-
330,855
-
Purchases of note hedges related to
(605,820)
-
-
(605,820)
-
Repayment of convertible senior notes
(1,149,992)
-
-
(1,149,992)
-
Proceeds related to the issuance of
9,059
20,182
7,956
29,241
28,266
Employee taxes paid related to net share
(25,866)
(72,063)
(31,914)
(97,929)
(141,247)
Repurchases of common stock
(300,000)
(499,963)
(127,809)
(799,963)
(253,258)
Other, net
(1,629)
(406)
(8,678)
(2,035)
(10,187)
Net cash used in financing
(41,205)
(552,250)
(160,445)
(593,455)
(376,426)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash,
16,070
5,431
(5,293)
21,501
(9,306)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
(248,852)
581,227
(21,457)
332,375
(41,156)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,100,311
519,084
470,771
519,084
490,470
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 851,459
$ 1,100,311
$ 449,314
$ 851,459
$ 449,314
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY SOLUTION
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Security
$ 551,914
$ 530,695
$ 498,708
$ 1,082,609
$ 989,389
Delivery
320,125
318,988
329,399
639,113
681,157
Cloud computing
171,455
165,456
151,473
336,911
296,004
Total revenue
$ 1,043,494
$ 1,015,139
$ 979,580
$ 2,058,633
$ 1,966,550
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
Security
11 %
8 %
15 %
9 %
18 %
Delivery
(3)
(9)
(13)
(6)
(12)
Cloud computing
13
14
23
14
24
Total revenue
7 %
3 %
5 %
5 %
6 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
Security
10 %
10 %
16 %
10 %
19 %
Delivery
(4)
(8)
(12)
(6)
(11)
Cloud computing
13
15
24
14
24
Total revenue
6 %
4 %
6 %
5 %
7 %
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
U.S.
$ 527,607
$ 528,739
$ 508,696
$ 1,056,346
$ 1,021,043
International
515,887
486,400
470,884
1,002,287
945,507
Total revenue
$ 1,043,494
$ 1,015,139
$ 979,580
$ 2,058,633
$ 1,966,550
Revenue growth rates year-over-year:
U.S.
4 %
3 %
6 %
3 %
7 %
International
10
2
3
6
5
Total revenue
7 %
3 %
5 %
5 %
6 %
Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
U.S.
4 %
3 %
6 %
3 %
7 %
International
8
5
5
7
7
Total revenue
6 %
4 %
6 %
5 %
7 %
(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except end of period statistics)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenue
$ 19,314
$ 18,928
$ 15,864
$ 38,242
$ 28,482
Research and development
39,803
42,268
36,951
82,071
74,996
Sales and marketing
22,263
22,440
18,976
44,703
37,787
General and administrative
31,396
28,342
26,675
59,738
50,461
Total stock-based compensation
$ 112,776
$ 111,978
$ 98,466
$ 224,754
$ 191,726
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$ 81,824
$ 78,325
$ 68,936
$ 160,149
$ 134,611
Capitalized internal-use software
38,059
40,095
42,407
78,154
86,039
Other depreciation and amortization
15,874
15,884
15,983
31,758
32,013
Non-GAAP depreciation and
135,757
134,304
127,326
270,061
252,663
Capitalized stock-based compensation
11,864
11,963
10,048
23,827
19,760
Capitalized interest expense amortization (2)
119
118
99
237
210
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
27,721
27,637
21,076
55,358
42,099
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 175,461
$ 174,022
$ 158,549
$ 349,483
$ 314,732
Capital expenditures (1) (3):
Purchases of property and equipment
$ 135,597
$ 147,990
$ 94,463
$ 283,587
$ 169,098
Capitalized internal-use software
78,584
77,910
72,653
156,494
150,144
Total capital expenditures
$ 214,181
$ 225,900
$ 167,116
$ 440,081
$ 319,242
Capex as a percentage of revenue (1)
21 %
22 %
17 %
21 %
16 %
End of period statistics:
Number of employees
10,944
10,811
10,920
(1)
See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition
(2)
Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).
(3)
Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Income from operations
$ 151,461
$ 154,583
$ 147,986
$ 306,044
$ 314,714
GAAP operating margin
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
16 %
Amortization of acquired intangible
27,721
27,637
21,076
55,358
42,099
Stock-based compensation
112,776
111,978
98,466
224,754
191,726
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
12,288
12,359
10,434
24,647
20,557
Restructuring charge
3,103
361
1,385
3,464
1,929
Acquisition-related costs
1,274
95
2,179
1,369
2,351
Operating adjustments
157,162
152,430
133,540
309,592
258,662
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 308,623
$ 307,013
$ 281,526
$ 615,636
$ 573,376
Non-GAAP operating margin
30 %
30 %
29 %
30 %
29 %
Net income
$ 103,618
$ 123,171
$ 131,688
$ 226,789
$ 307,106
Operating adjustments (from above)
157,162
152,430
133,540
309,592
258,662
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,645
1,605
1,660
3,250
3,342
(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
-
(9,313)
66
(9,313)
66
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP
(11,069)
(11,797)
(24,306)
(22,866)
(71,033)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 251,356
$ 256,096
$ 242,648
$ 507,452
$ 498,143
GAAP tax rate
32 %
29 %
21 %
30 %
14 %
Income tax effect of non-GAAP
(13)
(10)
(1)
(11)
5
Non-GAAP tax rate
19 %
19 %
20 %
19 %
19 %
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 0.71
$ 0.82
$ 0.86
$ 1.53
$ 1.97
Adjustments to net income:
Amortization of acquired intangible
0.19
0.18
0.14
0.37
0.27
Stock-based compensation
0.78
0.74
0.64
1.52
1.23
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
0.08
0.08
0.07
0.17
0.13
Restructuring charge
0.02
-
0.01
0.02
0.01
Acquisition-related costs
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
0.02
Amortization of debt issuance costs
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
-
(0.06)
-
(0.06)
-
Income tax effect of above non-GAAP
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.16)
(0.15)
(0.46)
Adjustment for shares (1)
-
-
-
-
0.03
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
$ 1.58
$ 3.43
$ 3.23
Shares used in GAAP per diluted share
145,249
151,064
153,588
148,156
155,527
Impact of benefit from note hedge
-
-
(199)
-
(1,157)
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share
145,249
151,064
153,389
148,156
154,370
(1)
Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes which matured in May 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income
$ 103,618
$ 123,171
$ 131,688
$ 226,789
$ 307,106
Net income margin
10 %
12 %
13 %
11 %
16 %
Interest and marketable securities
(14,129)
(19,530)
(26,628)
(33,659)
(54,469)
Provision for income taxes
48,320
50,212
35,148
98,532
47,992
Depreciation and amortization
135,757
134,304
127,326
270,061
252,663
Amortization of capitalized stock-based
12,288
12,359
10,434
24,647
20,557
Amortization of acquired intangible
27,721
27,637
21,076
55,358
42,099
Stock-based compensation
112,776
111,978
98,466
224,754
191,726
Restructuring charge
3,103
361
1,385
3,464
1,929
Acquisition-related costs
1,274
95
2,179
1,369
2,351
Interest expense
8,201
6,750
6,829
14,951
13,647
(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
-
(9,313)
66
(9,313)
66
Other expense, net
5,451
3,293
883
8,744
372
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 444,380
$ 441,317
$ 408,852
$ 885,697
$ 826,039
Adjusted EBITDA margin
43 %
43 %
42 %
43 %
42 %
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures, non-GAAP depreciation and amortization, capex as a percentage of revenue and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and may be comparable to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.
The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation can be found in the "Supplemental Financial Information" on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.
The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
- Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation - Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
- Acquisition-related costs - Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode Limited Liability Company acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
- Restructuring charge - Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
- Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense - The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
- Gains and losses on cost method investments - Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items - The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.
Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:
Non-GAAP income from operations - GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Non-GAAP operating margin - Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP net income - GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS - Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of Akamai's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2033, 2029 and 2027, and those that matured in 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $93.01, $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
Adjusted EBITDA - GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP tax rate - GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.
Capital expenditures, or capex - Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.
Capex as a percentage of revenue - Capital expenditures, or capex, stated as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization - GAAP depreciation and amortization (which consists of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets), less depreciation and amortization excluded from non-GAAP results (which consists of depreciation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets).
Impact of foreign currency exchange rate - Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.
Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage growth rate impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, sometimes referred to as constant currency, is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.
Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and related management commentary on our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai, including our outlook, guidance and growth objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate and monetary supply fluctuations, international tensions and volatility in capital markets; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including outages, cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions, reorganizations or investments; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally, including changes in government policies, regulations and resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.
In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
