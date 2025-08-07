Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $1.043 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.71, down 17% year-over-year and down 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.73, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Akamai reported excellent results in the second quarter, highlighted by outperformance in both revenue and profitability. Building on our solid momentum from the first two quarters, we are increasing our guidance for revenue and earnings for the remainder of the year, while continuing to invest in key growth areas of security and cloud computing. These investments are paying off - our Cloud Infrastructure Services grew 30% year-over-year - and we expect that rate to accelerate through the remainder of the year," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are entering an era where AI is driving decisions, shaping experiences and powering operations, providing a strong tailwind for Akamai as we help businesses maximize their AI investments by ensuring every AI interaction is intuitive, instant and secure."

Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025:

Revenue: Revenue was $1.043 billion, a 7% increase over second quarter 2024 revenue of $980 million and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

Security revenue was $552 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Delivery revenue was $320 million, down 3% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud computing revenue was $171 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange* Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*



Revenue by geography:

U.S. revenue was $528 million, up 4% year-over-year

International revenue was $516 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $151 million, a 2% increase from second quarter 2024. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 15%, flat from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $309 million, a 10% increase from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $104 million, a 21% decrease from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP net income* was $251 million, up 4% from second quarter 2024.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, a 17% decrease from second quarter 2024 and an 18% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.73, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $444 million, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $459 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.558 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $300 million in the second quarter of 2025 to repurchase 3.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.51 per share. The Company had 143 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

Financial guidance:

The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025:



Three Months Ending September 30, 2025

Year Ending December 31, 2025

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Revenue (in millions) $ 1,035

$ 1,050

$ 4,135

$ 4,205 Non-GAAP operating margin * 28 %

28 %

29 %

29 % Non-GAAP net income per diluted share * $ 1.62

$ 1.66

$ 6.60

$ 6.80 Non-GAAP tax rate* 19 %

19 %

19 %

19 % Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions) 145

145

147

147 Capex as a percentage of revenue * 22 %

22 %

20 %

20 %

The guidance that is provided on a non-GAAP basis cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

* See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions ** Cloud Infrastructure Services consist of the compute and storage solutions based on Linode, along with our EdgeWorkers product and the partner solutions running on our cloud platform

Quarterly Conference Call

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands) June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 850,302

$ 517,707 Marketable securities 116,322

1,078,876 Accounts receivable, net 779,165

727,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 288,038

253,827 Total current assets 2,033,827

2,578,097 Marketable securities 591,249

275,592 Property and equipment, net 2,213,629

1,995,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,063,348

1,006,738 Acquired intangible assets, net 675,217

727,585 Goodwill 3,170,024

3,151,077 Deferred income tax assets 597,015

483,249 Other assets 191,826

151,376 Total assets $ 10,536,135

$ 10,368,785 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 146,617

$ 130,447 Accrued expenses 272,144

370,888 Deferred revenue 179,761

149,222 Convertible senior notes -

1,149,116 Operating lease liabilities 271,500

259,134 Other current liabilities 10,497

32,516 Total current liabilities 880,519

2,091,323 Deferred revenue 25,301

26,314 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,378

16,066 Convertible senior notes 4,100,977

2,396,695 Operating lease liabilities 898,638

829,660 Other liabilities 139,814

130,370 Total liabilities 6,068,627

5,490,428 Total stockholders' equity 4,467,508

4,878,357 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,536,135

$ 10,368,785

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Revenue $ 1,043,494

$ 1,015,139

$ 979,580

$ 2,058,633

$ 1,966,550 Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue (1) (2) 426,535

418,945

402,888

845,480

797,631 Research and development (1) 125,838

123,549

113,352

249,387

230,284 Sales and marketing (1) 146,239

134,131

139,039

280,370

273,609 General and administrative (1) (2) 162,597

155,933

153,854

318,530

306,284 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,721

27,637

21,076

55,358

42,099 Restructuring charge 3,103

361

1,385

3,464

1,929 Total costs and operating expenses 892,033

860,556

831,594

1,752,589

1,651,836 Income from operations 151,461

154,583

147,986

306,044

314,714 Interest and marketable securities income, net 14,129

19,530

26,628

33,659

54,469 Interest expense (8,201)

(6,750)

(6,829)

(14,951)

(13,647) Other (expense) income, net (5,451)

6,020

(949)

569

(438) Income before provision for income taxes 151,938

173,383

166,836

325,321

355,098 Provision for income taxes (48,320)

(50,212)

(35,148)

(98,532)

(47,992) Net income $ 103,618

$ 123,171

$ 131,688

$ 226,789

$ 307,106



















Net income per share:

















Basic $ 0.72

$ 0.83

$ 0.86

$ 1.54

$ 2.02 Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.82

$ 0.86

$ 1.53

$ 1.97



















Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 144,757

149,052

152,265

146,905

151,946 Diluted 145,249

151,064

153,588

148,156

155,527



(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures) (2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 103,618

$ 123,171

$ 131,688

$ 226,789

$ 307,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 175,461

174,022

158,549

349,483

314,732 Stock-based compensation 112,776

111,978

98,466

224,754

191,726 Provision for deferred income taxes 12,680

31,383

13,946

44,063

3,479 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,645

1,605

1,660

3,250

3,342 (Gain) loss on investments -

(9,313)

66

(9,313)

66 Other non-cash reconciling items, net 1,840

2,142

1,896

3,982

3,958 Changes in operating assets and

liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable (7,440)

(25,677)

17,538

(33,117)

16,802 Prepaid expenses and other current

assets 7,430

(37,129)

1,253

(29,699)

(24,763) Accounts payable and accrued

expenses 25,365

(109,906)

19,523

(84,541)

(47,426) Deferred revenue 8,169

14,948

(11,619)

23,117

22,697 Other current liabilities (2,181)

(20,276)

624

(22,457)

980 Other non-current assets and

liabilities 19,786

(5,748)

(2,627)

14,038

(9,858) Net cash provided by operating

activities 459,149

251,200

430,963

710,349

782,841 Cash flows from investing activities:

















Cash received (paid) for business

acquisitions, net of cash acquired 790

-

(434,066)

790

(434,066) Cash paid for asset acquisitions -

(29,930)

(4,796)

(29,930)

(4,796) Purchases of property and equipment

and capitalization of internal-use

software development costs (223,781)

(196,008)

(163,537)

(419,789)

(337,291) Purchases of short- and long-term

marketable securities (662,715)

(7,080)

(16,103)

(669,795)

(186,122) Proceeds from sales, maturities and

redemptions of short- and long-term

marketable securities 206,270

1,112,955

337,220

1,319,225

519,475 Other, net (3,430)

(3,091)

(5,400)

(6,521)

4,535 Net cash (used in) provided by

investing activities (682,866)

876,846

(286,682)

193,980

(438,265)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from borrowings under

revolving credit facility 250,000

-

-

250,000

- Repayment of borrowings under

revolving credit facility (250,000)

-

-

(250,000)

- Proceeds from the issuance of

convertible senior notes, net of issuance

costs 1,702,188

-

-

1,702,188

- Proceeds from the issuance of warrants

related to convertible senior notes 330,855

-

-

330,855

- Purchases of note hedges related to

convertible senior notes (605,820)

-

-

(605,820)

- Repayment of convertible senior notes (1,149,992)

-

-

(1,149,992)

- Proceeds related to the issuance of

common stock under stock plans 9,059

20,182

7,956

29,241

28,266 Employee taxes paid related to net share

settlement of stock-based awards (25,866)

(72,063)

(31,914)

(97,929)

(141,247) Repurchases of common stock (300,000)

(499,963)

(127,809)

(799,963)

(253,258) Other, net (1,629)

(406)

(8,678)

(2,035)

(10,187) Net cash used in financing

activities (41,205)

(552,250)

(160,445)

(593,455)

(376,426) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,070

5,431

(5,293)

21,501

(9,306) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (248,852)

581,227

(21,457)

332,375

(41,156) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of period 1,100,311

519,084

470,771

519,084

490,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of period $ 851,459

$ 1,100,311

$ 449,314

$ 851,459

$ 449,314

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY SOLUTION









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Security $ 551,914

$ 530,695

$ 498,708

$ 1,082,609

$ 989,389 Delivery 320,125

318,988

329,399

639,113

681,157 Cloud computing 171,455

165,456

151,473

336,911

296,004 Total revenue $ 1,043,494

$ 1,015,139

$ 979,580

$ 2,058,633

$ 1,966,550 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















Security 11 %

8 %

15 %

9 %

18 % Delivery (3)

(9)

(13)

(6)

(12) Cloud computing 13

14

23

14

24 Total revenue 7 %

3 %

5 %

5 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















Security 10 %

10 %

16 %

10 %

19 % Delivery (4)

(8)

(12)

(6)

(11) Cloud computing 13

15

24

14

24 Total revenue 6 %

4 %

6 %

5 %

7 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 U.S. $ 527,607

$ 528,739

$ 508,696

$ 1,056,346

$ 1,021,043 International 515,887

486,400

470,884

1,002,287

945,507 Total revenue $ 1,043,494

$ 1,015,139

$ 979,580

$ 2,058,633

$ 1,966,550 Revenue growth rates year-over-year:

















U.S. 4 %

3 %

6 %

3 %

7 % International 10

2

3

6

5 Total revenue 7 %

3 %

5 %

5 %

6 % Revenue growth rates year-over-year,

adjusted for the impact of foreign

exchange rates (1):

















U.S. 4 %

3 %

6 %

3 %

7 % International 8

5

5

7

7 Total revenue 6 %

4 %

6 %

5 %

7 %



(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except end of period statistics) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Stock-based compensation:

















Cost of revenue $ 19,314

$ 18,928

$ 15,864

$ 38,242

$ 28,482 Research and development 39,803

42,268

36,951

82,071

74,996 Sales and marketing 22,263

22,440

18,976

44,703

37,787 General and administrative 31,396

28,342

26,675

59,738

50,461 Total stock-based compensation $ 112,776

$ 111,978

$ 98,466

$ 224,754

$ 191,726



















Depreciation and amortization:

















Network-related depreciation $ 81,824

$ 78,325

$ 68,936

$ 160,149

$ 134,611 Capitalized internal-use software

development amortization 38,059

40,095

42,407

78,154

86,039 Other depreciation and amortization 15,874

15,884

15,983

31,758

32,013 Non-GAAP depreciation and

amortization (1) 135,757

134,304

127,326

270,061

252,663 Capitalized stock-based compensation

amortization (2) 11,864

11,963

10,048

23,827

19,760 Capitalized interest expense amortization (2) 119

118

99

237

210 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,721

27,637

21,076

55,358

42,099 Total depreciation and amortization $ 175,461

$ 174,022

$ 158,549

$ 349,483

$ 314,732



















Capital expenditures (1) (3):

















Purchases of property and equipment $ 135,597

$ 147,990

$ 94,463

$ 283,587

$ 169,098 Capitalized internal-use software

development costs 78,584

77,910

72,653

156,494

150,144 Total capital expenditures $ 214,181

$ 225,900

$ 167,116

$ 440,081

$ 319,242 Capex as a percentage of revenue (1) 21 %

22 %

17 %

21 %

16 %



















End of period statistics:

















Number of employees 10,944

10,811

10,920













(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition (2) Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures). (3) Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Income from operations $ 151,461

$ 154,583

$ 147,986

$ 306,044

$ 314,714 GAAP operating margin 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

16 % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 27,721

27,637

21,076

55,358

42,099 Stock-based compensation 112,776

111,978

98,466

224,754

191,726 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest

expense 12,288

12,359

10,434

24,647

20,557 Restructuring charge 3,103

361

1,385

3,464

1,929 Acquisition-related costs 1,274

95

2,179

1,369

2,351 Operating adjustments 157,162

152,430

133,540

309,592

258,662 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 308,623

$ 307,013

$ 281,526

$ 615,636

$ 573,376 Non-GAAP operating margin 30 %

30 %

29 %

30 %

29 %



















Net income $ 103,618

$ 123,171

$ 131,688

$ 226,789

$ 307,106 Operating adjustments (from above) 157,162

152,430

133,540

309,592

258,662 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,645

1,605

1,660

3,250

3,342 (Gain) loss on cost method investments,

net -

(9,313)

66

(9,313)

66 Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (11,069)

(11,797)

(24,306)

(22,866)

(71,033) Non-GAAP net income $ 251,356

$ 256,096

$ 242,648

$ 507,452

$ 498,143



















GAAP tax rate 32 %

29 %

21 %

30 %

14 % Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (13)

(10)

(1)

(11)

5 Non-GAAP tax rate 19 %

19 %

20 %

19 %

19 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.71

$ 0.82

$ 0.86

$ 1.53

$ 1.97 Adjustments to net income:

















Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 0.19

0.18

0.14

0.37

0.27 Stock-based compensation 0.78

0.74

0.64

1.52

1.23 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest expense 0.08

0.08

0.07

0.17

0.13 Restructuring charge 0.02

-

0.01

0.02

0.01 Acquisition-related costs 0.01

-

0.01

0.01

0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 (Gain) loss on cost method investments,

net -

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

- Income tax effect of above non-GAAP

adjustments and certain discrete tax

items (0.08)

(0.08)

(0.16)

(0.15)

(0.46) Adjustment for shares (1) -

-

-

-

0.03 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.73

$ 1.70

$ 1.58

$ 3.43

$ 3.23



















Shares used in GAAP per diluted share

calculations 145,249

151,064

153,588

148,156

155,527 Impact of benefit from note hedge

transactions (1) -

-

(199)

-

(1,157) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share

calculations (1) 145,249

151,064

153,389

148,156

154,370





(1) Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes which matured in May 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Net income $ 103,618

$ 123,171

$ 131,688

$ 226,789

$ 307,106 Net income margin 10 %

12 %

13 %

11 %

16 % Interest and marketable securities

income, net (14,129)

(19,530)

(26,628)

(33,659)

(54,469) Provision for income taxes 48,320

50,212

35,148

98,532

47,992 Depreciation and amortization 135,757

134,304

127,326

270,061

252,663 Amortization of capitalized stock-based

compensation and capitalized interest expense 12,288

12,359

10,434

24,647

20,557 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 27,721

27,637

21,076

55,358

42,099 Stock-based compensation 112,776

111,978

98,466

224,754

191,726 Restructuring charge 3,103

361

1,385

3,464

1,929 Acquisition-related costs 1,274

95

2,179

1,369

2,351 Interest expense 8,201

6,750

6,829

14,951

13,647 (Gain) loss on cost method investments,

net -

(9,313)

66

(9,313)

66 Other expense, net 5,451

3,293

883

8,744

372 Adjusted EBITDA $ 444,380

$ 441,317

$ 408,852

$ 885,697

$ 826,039 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43 %

43 %

42 %

43 %

42 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures, non-GAAP depreciation and amortization, capex as a percentage of revenue and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and may be comparable to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation can be found in the "Supplemental Financial Information" on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

- Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results. Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation - Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

- Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies. Acquisition-related costs - Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode Limited Liability Company acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.

- Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode Limited Liability Company acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations. Restructuring charge - Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

- Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business. Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense - The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

- The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance. Gains and losses on cost method investments - Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

- Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items - The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations - GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin - Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income - GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS - Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of Akamai's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2033, 2029 and 2027, and those that matured in 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $93.01, $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA - GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin - Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP tax rate - GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Capital expenditures, or capex - Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue - Capital expenditures, or capex, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization - GAAP depreciation and amortization (which consists of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets), less depreciation and amortization excluded from non-GAAP results (which consists of depreciation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets).

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate - Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage growth rate impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, sometimes referred to as constant currency, is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and related management commentary on our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai, including our outlook, guidance and growth objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate and monetary supply fluctuations, international tensions and volatility in capital markets; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including outages, cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions, reorganizations or investments; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally, including changes in government policies, regulations and resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

