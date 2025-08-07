Anzeige
WKN: 928906 | ISIN: US00971T1016
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 16:53
63,01 Euro
-1,88 % -1,21
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 22:01 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue of $1.043 billion, up 7% year-over-year and up 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.71, down 17% year-over-year and down 18% when adjusted for foreign exchange*, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* of $1.73, up 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange*

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Akamai reported excellent results in the second quarter, highlighted by outperformance in both revenue and profitability. Building on our solid momentum from the first two quarters, we are increasing our guidance for revenue and earnings for the remainder of the year, while continuing to invest in key growth areas of security and cloud computing. These investments are paying off - our Cloud Infrastructure Services grew 30% year-over-year - and we expect that rate to accelerate through the remainder of the year," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are entering an era where AI is driving decisions, shaping experiences and powering operations, providing a strong tailwind for Akamai as we help businesses maximize their AI investments by ensuring every AI interaction is intuitive, instant and secure."

Akamai delivered the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025:

Revenue: Revenue was $1.043 billion, a 7% increase over second quarter 2024 revenue of $980 million and a 6% increase when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Revenue by solution:

  • Security revenue was $552 million, up 11% year-over-year and up 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Delivery revenue was $320 million, down 3% year-over-year and down 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
  • Cloud computing revenue was $171 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange*
    • Cloud Infrastructure Services** revenue of $71 million, up 30% year-over-year and up 29% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Revenue by geography:

  • U.S. revenue was $528 million, up 4% year-over-year
  • International revenue was $516 million, up 10% year-over-year and up 8% when adjusted for foreign exchange*

Income from operations: GAAP income from operations was $151 million, a 2% increase from second quarter 2024. GAAP operating margin for the second quarter was 15%, flat from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations* was $309 million, a 10% increase from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin* for the second quarter was 30%, up 1 percentage point from the same period last year.

Net income: GAAP net income was $104 million, a 21% decrease from second quarter 2024. Non-GAAP net income* was $251 million, up 4% from second quarter 2024.

EPS: GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.71, a 17% decrease from second quarter 2024 and an 18% decrease when adjusted for foreign exchange.* Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $1.73, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024 and when adjusted for foreign exchange.*

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA* was $444 million, a 9% increase from second quarter 2024.

Supplemental cash information: Cash from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $459 million, or 44% of revenue. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $1.558 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Share repurchases: The Company spent $300 million in the second quarter of 2025 to repurchase 3.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $77.51 per share. The Company had 143 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

Financial guidance:

The Company reports the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025:


Three Months Ending

September 30, 2025


Year Ending

December 31, 2025


Low End


High End


Low End


High End

Revenue (in millions)

$ 1,035


$ 1,050


$ 4,135


$ 4,205

Non-GAAP operating margin *

28 %


28 %


29 %


29 %

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share *

$ 1.62


$ 1.66


$ 6.60


$ 6.80

Non-GAAP tax rate*

19 %


19 %


19 %


19 %

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations * (in millions)

145


145


147


147

Capex as a percentage of revenue *

22 %


22 %


20 %


20 %

The guidance that is provided on a non-GAAP basis cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items Akamai excludes from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of the future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items Akamai excludes and to estimate certain discrete tax items, such as the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

*

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for definitions

**

Cloud Infrastructure Services consist of the compute and storage solutions based on Linode, along with our EdgeWorkers product and the partner solutions running on our cloud platform

Quarterly Conference Call
Akamai will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET that can be accessed through 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 6719927. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 850,302


$ 517,707

Marketable securities

116,322


1,078,876

Accounts receivable, net

779,165


727,687

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

288,038


253,827

Total current assets

2,033,827


2,578,097

Marketable securities

591,249


275,592

Property and equipment, net

2,213,629


1,995,071

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,063,348


1,006,738

Acquired intangible assets, net

675,217


727,585

Goodwill

3,170,024


3,151,077

Deferred income tax assets

597,015


483,249

Other assets

191,826


151,376

Total assets

$ 10,536,135


$ 10,368,785

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 146,617


$ 130,447

Accrued expenses

272,144


370,888

Deferred revenue

179,761


149,222

Convertible senior notes

-


1,149,116

Operating lease liabilities

271,500


259,134

Other current liabilities

10,497


32,516

Total current liabilities

880,519


2,091,323

Deferred revenue

25,301


26,314

Deferred income tax liabilities

23,378


16,066

Convertible senior notes

4,100,977


2,396,695

Operating lease liabilities

898,638


829,660

Other liabilities

139,814


130,370

Total liabilities

6,068,627


5,490,428

Total stockholders' equity

4,467,508


4,878,357

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,536,135


$ 10,368,785

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Revenue

$ 1,043,494


$ 1,015,139


$ 979,580


$ 2,058,633


$ 1,966,550

Costs and operating expenses:










Cost of revenue (1) (2)

426,535


418,945


402,888


845,480


797,631

Research and development (1)

125,838


123,549


113,352


249,387


230,284

Sales and marketing (1)

146,239


134,131


139,039


280,370


273,609

General and administrative (1) (2)

162,597


155,933


153,854


318,530


306,284

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

27,721


27,637


21,076


55,358


42,099

Restructuring charge

3,103


361


1,385


3,464


1,929

Total costs and operating expenses

892,033


860,556


831,594


1,752,589


1,651,836

Income from operations

151,461


154,583


147,986


306,044


314,714

Interest and marketable securities income, net

14,129


19,530


26,628


33,659


54,469

Interest expense

(8,201)


(6,750)


(6,829)


(14,951)


(13,647)

Other (expense) income, net

(5,451)


6,020


(949)


569


(438)

Income before provision for income taxes

151,938


173,383


166,836


325,321


355,098

Provision for income taxes

(48,320)


(50,212)


(35,148)


(98,532)


(47,992)

Net income

$ 103,618


$ 123,171


$ 131,688


$ 226,789


$ 307,106











Net income per share:










Basic

$ 0.72


$ 0.83


$ 0.86


$ 1.54


$ 2.02

Diluted

$ 0.71


$ 0.82


$ 0.86


$ 1.53


$ 1.97











Shares used in per share calculations:










Basic

144,757


149,052


152,265


146,905


151,946

Diluted

145,249


151,064


153,588


148,156


155,527


(1) Includes stock-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

(2) Includes depreciation and amortization (see supplemental table for figures)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income

$ 103,618


$ 123,171


$ 131,688


$ 226,789


$ 307,106

Adjustments to reconcile net income to
net cash provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization

175,461


174,022


158,549


349,483


314,732

Stock-based compensation

112,776


111,978


98,466


224,754


191,726

Provision for deferred income taxes

12,680


31,383


13,946


44,063


3,479

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,645


1,605


1,660


3,250


3,342

(Gain) loss on investments

-


(9,313)


66


(9,313)


66

Other non-cash reconciling items, net

1,840


2,142


1,896


3,982


3,958

Changes in operating assets and
liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:










Accounts receivable

(7,440)


(25,677)


17,538


(33,117)


16,802

Prepaid expenses and other current
assets

7,430


(37,129)


1,253


(29,699)


(24,763)

Accounts payable and accrued
expenses

25,365


(109,906)


19,523


(84,541)


(47,426)

Deferred revenue

8,169


14,948


(11,619)


23,117


22,697

Other current liabilities

(2,181)


(20,276)


624


(22,457)


980

Other non-current assets and
liabilities

19,786


(5,748)


(2,627)


14,038


(9,858)

Net cash provided by operating
activities

459,149


251,200


430,963


710,349


782,841

Cash flows from investing activities:










Cash received (paid) for business
acquisitions, net of cash acquired

790


-


(434,066)


790


(434,066)

Cash paid for asset acquisitions

-


(29,930)


(4,796)


(29,930)


(4,796)

Purchases of property and equipment
and capitalization of internal-use
software development costs

(223,781)


(196,008)


(163,537)


(419,789)


(337,291)

Purchases of short- and long-term
marketable securities

(662,715)


(7,080)


(16,103)


(669,795)


(186,122)

Proceeds from sales, maturities and
redemptions of short- and long-term
marketable securities

206,270


1,112,955


337,220


1,319,225


519,475

Other, net

(3,430)


(3,091)


(5,400)


(6,521)


4,535

Net cash (used in) provided by
investing activities

(682,866)


876,846


(286,682)


193,980


(438,265)

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from borrowings under
revolving credit facility

250,000


-


-


250,000


-

Repayment of borrowings under
revolving credit facility

(250,000)


-


-


(250,000)


-

Proceeds from the issuance of
convertible senior notes, net of issuance
costs

1,702,188


-


-


1,702,188


-

Proceeds from the issuance of warrants
related to convertible senior notes

330,855


-


-


330,855


-

Purchases of note hedges related to
convertible senior notes

(605,820)


-


-


(605,820)


-

Repayment of convertible senior notes

(1,149,992)


-


-


(1,149,992)


-

Proceeds related to the issuance of
common stock under stock plans

9,059


20,182


7,956


29,241


28,266

Employee taxes paid related to net share
settlement of stock-based awards

(25,866)


(72,063)


(31,914)


(97,929)


(141,247)

Repurchases of common stock

(300,000)


(499,963)


(127,809)


(799,963)


(253,258)

Other, net

(1,629)


(406)


(8,678)


(2,035)


(10,187)

Net cash used in financing
activities

(41,205)


(552,250)


(160,445)


(593,455)


(376,426)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash

16,070


5,431


(5,293)


21,501


(9,306)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

(248,852)


581,227


(21,457)


332,375


(41,156)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
at beginning of period

1,100,311


519,084


470,771


519,084


490,470

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
at end of period

$ 851,459


$ 1,100,311


$ 449,314


$ 851,459


$ 449,314

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY SOLUTION






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Security

$ 551,914


$ 530,695


$ 498,708


$ 1,082,609


$ 989,389

Delivery

320,125


318,988


329,399


639,113


681,157

Cloud computing

171,455


165,456


151,473


336,911


296,004

Total revenue

$ 1,043,494


$ 1,015,139


$ 979,580


$ 2,058,633


$ 1,966,550

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:










Security

11 %


8 %


15 %


9 %


18 %

Delivery

(3)


(9)


(13)


(6)


(12)

Cloud computing

13


14


23


14


24

Total revenue

7 %


3 %


5 %


5 %


6 %

Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates (1):










Security

10 %


10 %


16 %


10 %


19 %

Delivery

(4)


(8)


(12)


(6)


(11)

Cloud computing

13


15


24


14


24

Total revenue

6 %


4 %


6 %


5 %


7 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DATA - REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

U.S.

$ 527,607


$ 528,739


$ 508,696


$ 1,056,346


$ 1,021,043

International

515,887


486,400


470,884


1,002,287


945,507

Total revenue

$ 1,043,494


$ 1,015,139


$ 979,580


$ 2,058,633


$ 1,966,550

Revenue growth rates year-over-year:










U.S.

4 %


3 %


6 %


3 %


7 %

International

10


2


3


6


5

Total revenue

7 %


3 %


5 %


5 %


6 %

Revenue growth rates year-over-year,
adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange rates (1):










U.S.

4 %


3 %


6 %


3 %


7 %

International

8


5


5


7


7

Total revenue

6 %


4 %


6 %


5 %


7 %


(1) See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL DATA






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except end of period statistics)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Stock-based compensation:










Cost of revenue

$ 19,314


$ 18,928


$ 15,864


$ 38,242


$ 28,482

Research and development

39,803


42,268


36,951


82,071


74,996

Sales and marketing

22,263


22,440


18,976


44,703


37,787

General and administrative

31,396


28,342


26,675


59,738


50,461

Total stock-based compensation

$ 112,776


$ 111,978


$ 98,466


$ 224,754


$ 191,726











Depreciation and amortization:










Network-related depreciation

$ 81,824


$ 78,325


$ 68,936


$ 160,149


$ 134,611

Capitalized internal-use software
development amortization

38,059


40,095


42,407


78,154


86,039

Other depreciation and amortization

15,874


15,884


15,983


31,758


32,013

Non-GAAP depreciation and
amortization (1)

135,757


134,304


127,326


270,061


252,663

Capitalized stock-based compensation
amortization (2)

11,864


11,963


10,048


23,827


19,760

Capitalized interest expense amortization (2)

119


118


99


237


210

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

27,721


27,637


21,076


55,358


42,099

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 175,461


$ 174,022


$ 158,549


$ 349,483


$ 314,732











Capital expenditures (1) (3):










Purchases of property and equipment

$ 135,597


$ 147,990


$ 94,463


$ 283,587


$ 169,098

Capitalized internal-use software
development costs

78,584


77,910


72,653


156,494


150,144

Total capital expenditures

$ 214,181


$ 225,900


$ 167,116


$ 440,081


$ 319,242

Capex as a percentage of revenue (1)

21 %


22 %


17 %


21 %


16 %











End of period statistics:










Number of employees

10,944


10,811


10,920







(1)

See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a definition

(2)

Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense in this table excludes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense related to cloud-computing arrangements and contract fulfillment costs. However, the amounts are included in our total amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation and interest expense that is excluded from our non-GAAP measures (see reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures).

(3)

Capital expenditures presented in this table are reported on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME AND TAX RATE






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Income from operations

$ 151,461


$ 154,583


$ 147,986


$ 306,044


$ 314,714

GAAP operating margin

15 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


16 %

Amortization of acquired intangible
assets

27,721


27,637


21,076


55,358


42,099

Stock-based compensation

112,776


111,978


98,466


224,754


191,726

Amortization of capitalized stock-based
compensation and capitalized interest
expense

12,288


12,359


10,434


24,647


20,557

Restructuring charge

3,103


361


1,385


3,464


1,929

Acquisition-related costs

1,274


95


2,179


1,369


2,351

Operating adjustments

157,162


152,430


133,540


309,592


258,662

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 308,623


$ 307,013


$ 281,526


$ 615,636


$ 573,376

Non-GAAP operating margin

30 %


30 %


29 %


30 %


29 %











Net income

$ 103,618


$ 123,171


$ 131,688


$ 226,789


$ 307,106

Operating adjustments (from above)

157,162


152,430


133,540


309,592


258,662

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,645


1,605


1,660


3,250


3,342

(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
net

-


(9,313)


66


(9,313)


66

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP
adjustments and certain discrete tax
items

(11,069)


(11,797)


(24,306)


(22,866)


(71,033)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 251,356


$ 256,096


$ 242,648


$ 507,452


$ 498,143











GAAP tax rate

32 %


29 %


21 %


30 %


14 %

Income tax effect of non-GAAP
adjustments and certain discrete tax
items

(13)


(10)


(1)


(11)


5

Non-GAAP tax rate

19 %


19 %


20 %


19 %


19 %

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.71


$ 0.82


$ 0.86


$ 1.53


$ 1.97

Adjustments to net income:










Amortization of acquired intangible
assets

0.19


0.18


0.14


0.37


0.27

Stock-based compensation

0.78


0.74


0.64


1.52


1.23

Amortization of capitalized stock-based
compensation and capitalized interest expense

0.08


0.08


0.07


0.17


0.13

Restructuring charge

0.02


-


0.01


0.02


0.01

Acquisition-related costs

0.01


-


0.01


0.01


0.02

Amortization of debt issuance costs

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.02


0.02

(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
net

-


(0.06)


-


(0.06)


-

Income tax effect of above non-GAAP
adjustments and certain discrete tax
items

(0.08)


(0.08)


(0.16)


(0.15)


(0.46)

Adjustment for shares (1)

-


-


-


-


0.03

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 1.73


$ 1.70


$ 1.58


$ 3.43


$ 3.23











Shares used in GAAP per diluted share
calculations

145,249


151,064


153,588


148,156


155,527

Impact of benefit from note hedge
transactions (1)

-


-


(199)


-


(1,157)

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share
calculations (1)

145,249


151,064


153,389


148,156


154,370



(1)

Shares used in non-GAAP per diluted share calculations have been adjusted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 for the benefit of Akamai's note hedge transactions. During these periods, Akamai's average stock price was in excess of $95.10, which is the initial conversion price of Akamai's convertible senior notes which matured in May 2025. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further definition.

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2024


June 30,
2025


June 30,
2024

Net income

$ 103,618


$ 123,171


$ 131,688


$ 226,789


$ 307,106

Net income margin

10 %


12 %


13 %


11 %


16 %

Interest and marketable securities
income, net

(14,129)


(19,530)


(26,628)


(33,659)


(54,469)

Provision for income taxes

48,320


50,212


35,148


98,532


47,992

Depreciation and amortization

135,757


134,304


127,326


270,061


252,663

Amortization of capitalized stock-based
compensation and capitalized interest expense

12,288


12,359


10,434


24,647


20,557

Amortization of acquired intangible
assets

27,721


27,637


21,076


55,358


42,099

Stock-based compensation

112,776


111,978


98,466


224,754


191,726

Restructuring charge

3,103


361


1,385


3,464


1,929

Acquisition-related costs

1,274


95


2,179


1,369


2,351

Interest expense

8,201


6,750


6,829


14,951


13,647

(Gain) loss on cost method investments,
net

-


(9,313)


66


(9,313)


66

Other expense, net

5,451


3,293


883


8,744


372

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 444,380


$ 441,317


$ 408,852


$ 885,697


$ 826,039

Adjusted EBITDA margin

43 %


43 %


42 %


43 %


42 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Akamai provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures). Management uses non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate Akamai's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP tax rate, capital expenditures, non-GAAP depreciation and amortization, capex as a percentage of revenue and impact of foreign currency exchange rates, as discussed below.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Akamai's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate comparison of financial results across accounting periods and may be comparable to those of our peer companies. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate Akamai's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-GAAP financial measures may exclude expenses and gains that may be unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of Akamai's ongoing operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of Akamai's GAAP financial measures and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, Akamai's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Akamai has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in its financial reporting and investor presentations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This reconciliation can be found in the "Supplemental Financial Information" on the Investor Relations section of Akamai's website.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.
  • Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation - Stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees which includes long-term incentive plans to encourage retention, performance-based plans to encourage achievement of specified financial targets, short-term incentive awards with a one year vest and shares issued as part of a retirement savings program. The grant date fair value of the stock-based compensation awards varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.
  • Acquisition-related costs - Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities, as well as certain additional compensation costs payable to employees acquired from the Linode Limited Liability Company acquisition if employed for a certain period of time. The additional compensation cost was initiated by and determined by the seller, and is in addition to normal levels of compensation, including retention programs, offered by Akamai. Acquisition-related costs are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions, and Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions and do not reflect Akamai's core operations.
  • Restructuring charge - Akamai has incurred restructuring charges from programs that have significantly changed either the scope of the business undertaken by the Company or the manner in which that business is conducted. These charges include severance and related expenses for workforce reductions, impairments of long-lived assets that will no longer be used in operations (including acquired intangible assets, right-of-use assets, other facility-related property and equipment and internal-use software) and termination fees for any contracts cancelled as part of these programs. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.
  • Amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest expense - The issuance costs of Akamai's convertible senior notes are amortized to interest expense and are excluded from Akamai's non-GAAP results because management believes the non-cash amortization expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.
  • Gains and losses on cost method investments - Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition, changes to fair value and impairment of cost method investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to these gains and losses are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items - The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as the impact of intercompany sales of intellectual property related to acquisitions), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

Akamai's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures are outlined below:

Non-GAAP income from operations - GAAP income from operations adjusted for the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized interest expense; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP operating margin - Non-GAAP income from operations stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP net income - GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-affected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; amortization of debt issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, or EPS - Non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the issuances of Akamai's convertible senior notes. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, Akamai would receive a benefit from the note hedge transactions and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. With respect to the convertible senior notes due in each of 2033, 2029 and 2027, and those that matured in 2025, unless Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $93.01, $126.31, $116.18 and $95.10, respectively, the initial conversion prices, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA - GAAP net income excluding the following items: interest and marketable securities income and losses; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; legal settlements; foreign exchange gains and losses; interest expense; amortization of capitalized interest expense; gains and losses on cost method investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Adjusted EBITDA margin - Adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP tax rate - GAAP tax rate excluding the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items.

Capital expenditures, or capex - Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs presented on an accrual basis, which differs from the cash-basis presentation included in the statements of cash flows. The primary difference between the two is the change in purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software development costs accrued for, but not paid, at period end versus prior periods.

Capex as a percentage of revenue - Capital expenditures, or capex, stated as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization - GAAP depreciation and amortization (which consists of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets), less depreciation and amortization excluded from non-GAAP results (which consists of depreciation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation, capitalized interest expense and acquired intangible assets).

Impact of foreign currency exchange rate - Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been important contributors to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our international subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted.

Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage growth rate impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, sometimes referred to as constant currency, is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This release and related management commentary on our quarterly earnings conference call scheduled for later today contain statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expected future financial performance, expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai, including our outlook, guidance and growth objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, inability to continue to generate cash at the same level as prior years; failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; inability to increase our revenue at the same rate as in the past and keep our expenses from increasing at a greater rate than our revenues; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate and monetary supply fluctuations, international tensions and volatility in capital markets; conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment, including sanctions and disruptions resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in our products or IT systems, including outages, cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; failure to realize the expected benefits of any of our acquisitions, reorganizations or investments; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States and internationally, including changes in government policies, regulations and resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; delay in developing or failure to develop new service offerings or functionalities, and if developed, lack of market acceptance of such service offerings and functionalities or failure of such solutions to operate as expected, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and on our quarterly earnings conference call represent Akamai's expectations and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Johanna Schmitt
Media Relations
Akamai Technologies
[email protected]

Mark Stoutenberg
Investor Relations
Akamai Technologies
[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

