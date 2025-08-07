Anzeige
WKN: A407ZE | ISIN: US83444M1018
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 10:08
63,00 Euro
+1,94 % +1,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Solventum Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Reported sales increased 3.9%; organic sales increased 2.8%
  • Increases full year organic sales growth outlook to +2.0% to +3.0%
  • Increases full year earnings per share outlook to $5.80 to $5.95

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Sales increased 3.9% to $2.2 billion; up 2.8% on an organic basis
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.69
  • Operating cash flow of $169 million; free cash flow of $59 million

"Our solid second quarter fiscal year 2025 results mark five consecutive quarters of positive sales volume growth since implementing our transformation strategy," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "Given the continued and underlying momentum in our business and markets, we have raised our full year 2025 guidance at the top and bottom line reflecting confidence in our strategy and execution."

Second Quarter and First Six Months 2025 Financial Results


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2025


2024


Year over year
change


2025


2024


Year over year
change

Net sales

$ 2,161


$ 2,081


3.9 %


$ 4,231


$ 4,097


3.3 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 772


$ 701


10.1 %


$ 1,541


$ 1,297


18.8 %

Research and development expenses

$ 189


$ 192


(1.6) %


$ 381


$ 387


(1.6) %

Operating income margin

9.9 %


11.7 %


(180) bps


8.7 %


15.3 %


(660) bps

Adjusted operating income margin1

21.9 %


20.7 %


120 bps


20.8 %


22.3 %


(150) bps

Net income

$ 90


$ 89


1.1 %


$ 227


$ 326


(30.4) %

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.51


$ 0.51


- %


$ 1.30


$ 1.88


(30.9) %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1

$ 1.69


$ 1.56


8.3 %


$ 3.03


$ 3.64


(16.8) %

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 169


$ 355


(52.4) %


$ 198


$ 797


(75.2) %

Free cash flow1

$ 59


$ 297


(80.1) %


$ (21)


$ 637


(103.3) %

Organic sales growth in the quarter reflect positive performance from all segments, primarily driven by the MedSurg and HIS segments.

GAAP and adjusted operating income margin declined due to lower gross margins, including the impact from 3M supply agreement mark-up, and an increase in operating expenses related to public company stand-up costs and growth investments.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information.

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Second Quarter*



Three months ended June 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(Dollars in millions)


2025


2024


Reported
Growth


Currency
Impact


Constant
Currency 2


Other 3


Organic
Growth

Advanced Wound Care


$ 467


$ 460


1.7 %


0.9 %


0.8 %


- %


0.8 %

Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions


750


702


6.9


1.0


5.9


-


5.9

MedSurg


1,218


1,162


4.8


0.9


3.9


-


3.9

Dental Solutions


338


331


2.3


1.6


0.6


-


0.7

Health Information Systems


339


328


3.4


0.2


3.2


-


3.2

Purification and Filtration


252


238


5.4


2.3


3.1


-


3.1

Corporate and Unallocated4


15


22


NM


NM


NM


NM


NM

Total Company


$ 2,161


$ 2,081


3.9 %


1.1 %


2.8 %


- %


2.8 %


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. The Company's use of the term "NM" reflects results not considered to be material due to either not having material activity in the comparable prior years or is not meaningful.


2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.


3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include non-healthcare related supply agreements that conveyed from 3M to the Company at Spin-Off and sales from new supply agreements with 3M that commenced at Spin-Off. Divestiture impacts include certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the Spin-Off.


4 Corporate and unallocated includes sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off. Total sales change is calculated based on reported sales results. The components of sales change include organic local-currency sales, translation, and other. Organic local-currency sales include both organic volume impacts (which excludes acquisition and divestiture impacts, in addition to supply agreement and impacts) and selling price changes. Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Divestiture impacts include lost sales from the company's dental anesthetics business that was sold in August 2023 and certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the spin-off.


Full-Year 2025 Guidance
Solventum is updating its full year 2025 guidance to reflect underlying business performance and flexibility to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment as follows:

  • Increased organic sales growth range to +2.0% to +3.0% (+2.5% to +3.5% excluding ~50 bps of SKU exit impact); from prior range of +1.5% to +2.5%
  • Increased adjusted EPS range to $5.80 to $5.95; from prior range of $5.45 to $5.65
  • Free cash flow in the range of $450M to $550M; no change

Note: Full year 2025 guidance includes the Purification & Filtration segment. On June 25, 2025, we announced amended terms of the sale of our Purification & Filtration segment, whereby Solventum will retain ownership of the Drinking Water Filtration business. We will update our annual guidance for related impacts after the transaction closes.

Organic sales, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

Please note Solventum's Q1 2024 results were reported on a carve-out basis.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call
Solventum will host a conference call today, Aug. 7, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide an update on its business. The conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at investors.solventum.com or by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers, using the conference ID 6342275.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, slides highlighting the results, and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available at the same link on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information about Solventum's financial results and estimates and business prospects, including guidance for 2025, that contain or incorporate by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward looking statements are the following: (1) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises, and other events beyond Solventum's control; (2) operational execution risks; (3) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (4) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events, including the divestiture of our Purification and Filtration business; (5) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (6) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (7) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (8) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (9) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (10) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (11) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (12) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (13) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions, and disruptive factors; (14) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (15) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as "PFAS"; (16) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (17) risks associated with product liability claims; (18) climate change and measures to address climate change; (19) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (20) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect, or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (21) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (22) any failure by 3M Company ("3M") to perform any of its obligations under the various separation agreements entered into in connection with the separation of Solventum from 3M (the "Spin-Off"); (23) any failure to realize the expected benefits of the Spin-Off; (24) a determination by the IRS or other tax authorities that the Spin-Off or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (25) financing transactions undertaken in connection with the Spin-Off and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (26) the risk that incremental costs of operating on a standalone basis (including the loss of synergies), costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Spin-Off will exceed Solventum's estimates; and (27) the impact of the Spin-Off on Solventum's businesses and the risk that the Spin-Off may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Solventum's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties.

The above list is not exhaustive or necessarily set forth in the order of importance. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q2 2025 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales of product


$ 1,668


$ 1,605


$ 3,265


$ 3,158

Net sales of software and rentals


493


476


966


939

Total net sales


2,161


2,081


4,231


4,097

Cost of product


865


823


1,700


1,548

Cost of software and rentals


121


121


242


240

Gross profit


1,175


1,137


2,289


2,309

Selling, general and administrative expenses


772


701


1,541


1,297

Research and development expenses


189


192


381


387

Operating income


214


244


367


625

Interest expense, net


103


114


207


153

Other expense (income), net


8


34


19


47

Income before income taxes


103


96


141


425

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


13


7


(86)


99

Net Income


$ 90


$ 89


$ 227


$ 326










Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share


$ 0.52


$ 0.51


$ 1.31


$ 1.89

Diluted earnings per share


0.51


0.51


1.30


1.88

Weighted-average number of share outstanding:









Basic


174.1


173.2


173.9


172.9

Diluted


175.2


173.5


175.0


173.1


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)




June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 492


$ 762

Accounts receivable - net of allowances of $87 and $86


1,065


1,044

Due from related parties


190


185

Inventories





Finished goods


553


539

Work in process


173


190

Raw materials and supplies


236


236

Total inventories


962


965

Other current assets


331


293

Current assets held for sale


168


-

Total current assets


3,208


3,249

Property, plant and equipment - net


1,313


1,622

Goodwill


5,274


6,377

Intangible assets - net


2,302


2,544

Other assets


917


665

Non-current assets held for sale


2,060


-

Total assets


$ 15,074


$ 14,457

Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


$ -


$ 200

Accounts payable


643


618

Due to related parties


355


272

Unearned revenue


557


572

Other current liabilities


1,011


1,041

Current liabilities held for sale


54


-

Total current liabilities


2,620


2,703

Long-term debt


7,815


7,810

Pension and postretirement benefits


354


350

Deferred income taxes


231


225

Other liabilities


371


410

Non-current liabilities held for sale


38


-

Total liabilities


$ 11,429


$ 11,498






Equity





Common stock par value, $0.01 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized


$ 2


$ 2

Shares issued and outstanding - June 30, 2025: 173,387,361





Shares issued and outstanding - December 31, 2024: 172,785,606





Additional paid-in capital


3,806


3,771

Retained earnings


468


242

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(631)


(1,056)

Total equity


3,645


2,959

Total liabilities and equity


$ 15,074


$ 14,457


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS*

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)




Six months ended June 30,

(Millions)


2025


2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income


$ 227


$ 326

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization


251


272

Postretirement benefit plan expense


32


19

Stock-based compensation expense


83


60

Deferred income taxes


(177)


(56)

Changes in assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable


(15)


70

Due from related parties


4


131

Inventories


(77)


(57)

Accounts payable


23


132

Due to related parties


(6)


(169)

Accrued compensation


(47)


45

All other operating activities


(100)


24

Net cash provided by operating activities


198


797






Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(219)


(160)

Other - net


(5)


-

Net cash used in investing activities


(224)


(160)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Repayment of debt


(200)


-

Net transfers to 3M


(30)


(8,247)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs


-


8,303

Other - net


(19)


10

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(249)


66






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


7


-






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(268)


703

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


762


194

Less: Cash and cash equivalents within held for sale


(2)


-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 492


$ 897


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

Solventum Corporation

SALES CHANGE ANALYSIS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)


Segment and Total Company Net Sales for the First Six Months*



Six months ended June 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(Dollars in millions)


2025


2024


Reported Growth


Currency Impact


Constant Currency 2


Other 3


Organic Growth

Advanced Wound Care


$ 915


$ 901


1.6 %


(0.1) %


1.7 %


(0.1) %


1.8 %

Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions


1,460


1,380


5.8


(0.4)


6.2


(0.8)


7.0

MedSurg


2,375


2,281


4.1


(0.3)


4.4


(0.5)


4.9

Dental Solutions


667


666


0.1


(0.2)


0.3


(0.3)


0.6

Health Information Systems


667


645


3.5


-


3.5


-


3.5

Purification and Filtration


494


483


2.2


0.1


2.1


(0.5)


2.6

Corporate and Unallocated4


28


22


NM


NM


NM


NM


NM

Total Company


$ 4,231


$ 4,097


3.3 %


(0.2) %


3.5 %


- %


3.5 %


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. The Company's use of the term "NM" reflects results not considered to be material due to either not having material activity in the comparable prior years or is not meaningful.


2 Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation.


3 Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include non-healthcare related supply agreements that conveyed from 3M to the Company at Spin-Off and sales from new supply agreements with 3M that commenced at Spin-Off. Divestiture impacts include certain health care businesses retained by 3M India in connection with the Spin-Off.


4 Corporate and unallocated includes sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the company at Spin-Off.


Solventum Corporation and Subsidiaries
BUSINESS SEGMENTS - (CONTINUED)*
(Unaudited)

The Company's operating activities are managed through four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

  • MedSurg provides:
    • advanced wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings and advanced skin care; and
    • infection prevention and surgical solutions products, such as I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").
  • Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products, including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the "life of the tooth," including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs.
  • Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions - including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms.
  • Purification and Filtration includes filters and membranes for biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, microelectronics and food and beverage, as well as filtration for cleaner drinking water.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*









Three months ended June 30, 2025


Three months ended June 30, 2024




(Dollars in millions)


Net Sales


Operating
Income


Operating Margin %


Net Sales


Operating
Income


Operating Margin %

Advanced Wound Care


$ 467






$ 460





Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions


750






702





MedSurg


1,218


$ 210


17.3 %


1,162


$ 214


18.4 %

Dental Solutions


338


96


28.5


331


93


28.0

Health Information Systems


339


120


35.5


328


111


33.8

Purification and Filtration


252


48


19.2


238


19


8.0

Total business segment operating income




474






437



Corporate and Unallocated:













Amortization expense




(78)






(86)



Other Corporate and Unallocated




(182)






(107)



Total Corporate and Unallocated


15


(260)


NM


22


(193)


NM

Total Company


$ 2,161


$ 214


9.9 %


$ 2,081


$ 244


11.7 %


*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. The Company's use of the term "NM" reflects results not considered to be material due to either not having material activity in the comparable prior years or is not meaningful.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*









Six months ended June 30, 2025


Six months ended June 30, 2024




(Dollars in millions)


Net Sales


Operating
Income


Operating Margin %


Net Sales


Operating
Income


Operating Margin %

Advanced Wound Care


$ 915






$ 901





Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions


1,460






1,380





MedSurg


2,375


$ 416


17.5 %


2,281


$ 435


19.1 %

Dental Solutions


667


175


26.2


666


203


30.5

Health Information Systems


667


229


34.3


645


212


32.9

Purification and Filtration


494


83


16.9


483


58


12.0

Total business segment operating income




904






908



Corporate and Unallocated:













Amortization expense




(159)






(173)



Other Corporate and Unallocated




(377)






(110)



Total Corporate and Unallocated


28


(536)


NM


22


(283)


NM

Total Company


$ 4,231


$ 367


8.7 %


$ 4,097


$ 625


15.3 %


__________________________________________________________________________________

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. The Company's use of the term "NM" reflects results not considered to be material due to either not having material activity in the comparable prior years or is not meaningful.


Solventum Corporation
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, (2) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (3) free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, and impacts related to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, and impacts related to the sale of the Purification and Filtration business and legal entity restructuring costs. The company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the company evaluates the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)




Three months ended June 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Net sales


Cost of
Sales 5


Gross
Margin %


Operating
Expenses 6


Operating
Income


Operating
Income
Margin %


Non-
Operating
Expense
(Income),
net 7


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
Attributable
to
Solventum


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP


$ 2,161


$ 986


54.4 %


$ 961


$ 214


9.9 %


$ 111


$ 103


$ 90


$ 0.51


12.5 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


-


(78)


78


3.6


-


78


67


0.38



Restructuring costs (a)


-


(1)


0.1


(7)


8


0.5


-


8


6


0.03



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)


-


(33)


1.5


(117)


150


6.9


-


150


115


0.66



Certain litigation-related costs (d)


-


-


-


(8)


8


0.4


-


8


6


0.03



Sale of Purification and Filtration-related (e)


-


-


-


(15)


15


0.7


-


15


12


0.07



Non-GAAP


$ 2,161


$ 952


56.0 %


$ 736


$ 474


21.9 %


$ 111


$ 362


$ 296


$ 1.69


18.3 %






Three months ended June 30, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Net sales


Cost of
Sales 5


Gross
Margin %


Operating
Expenses 6


Operating
Income


Operating
Income
Margin %


Non-
Operating
Expense
(Income),
net 7


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
Attributable
to
Solventum


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP


$ 2,081


$ 944


54.6 %


$ 893


$ 244


11.7 %


$ 148


$ 96


$ 89


$ 0.51


7.3 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


-


(86)


86


4.1


-


86


72


0.41



Restructuring costs (a)


-


(3)


0.2


-


3


0.2


-


3


2


0.01



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)


-


(21)


1.0


(76)


97


4.7


(26)


123


104


0.61



Legal entity restructuring (c)


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


4


0.02



Non-GAAP


$ 2,081


$ 920


55.8 %


$ 731


$ 430


20.7 %


$ 122


$ 308


$ 271


$ 1.56


12.2 %



__________________________________________________________________________________

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

(a)

Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs.

(b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M.

(c)

Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

(d)

Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters.

(e)

Costs related to and tax impacts from the sale of the Company's Purification and Filtration business.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.

6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.

7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.



Six months ended June 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Net sales


Cost of
Sales5


Gross
Margin %


Operating
Expenses 6


Operating
Income


Operating
Income
Margin %


Non-
Operating
Expense
(Income),
net7


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
Attributable
to
Solventum


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP


$ 4,231


$ 1,942


54.1 %


$ 1,922


$ 367


8.7 %


$ 226


$ 141


$ 227


$ 1.30


(61.0) %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


-


(159)


159


3.7


-


159


135


0.77



Restructuring costs (a)


-


(11)


0.3


(15)


26


0.6


-


26


20


0.11



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)


-


(60)


1.4


(210)


272


6.4


-


272


209


1.20



Certain litigation-related costs (d)


-


-


-


(27)


27


0.6


-


27


20


0.11



Sale of Purification and Filtration-related (e)


-


-


-


(31)


31


0.7


-


31


(80)


(0.46)



Non-GAAP


$ 4,231


$ 1,871


55.8 %


$ 1,480


$ 881


20.8 %


$ 226


$ 655


$ 530


$ 3.03


19.0 %






Six months ended June 30, 2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Net sales


Cost of
Sales 5


Gross
Margin %


Operating
Expenses 6


Operating
Income


Operating
Income
Margin %


Non-
Operating
Expense
(Income),
net 7


Income
Before
Income
Taxes


Net Income
Attributable
to
Solventum


Diluted
EPS


Effective
Tax Rate

GAAP


$ 4,097


$ 1,788


56.4 %


$ 1,684


$ 625


15.3 %


$ 200


$ 425


$ 326


$ 1.88


23.3 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


-


(173)


173


4.2


-


173


145


0.84



Restructuring costs (a)


-


(4)


0.1


(8)


12


0.3


-


12


8


0.05



Spin-off and separation-related costs (b)


-


(21)


0.5


(83)


104


2.5


(38)


142


120


0.69



Legal entity restructuring (c)


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


31


0.18



Non-GAAP


$ 4,097


$ 1,763


57.0 %


$ 1,420


$ 914


22.3 %


$ 162


$ 752


$ 630


$ 3.64


16.2 %

__________________________________________________________________________________

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum.

(a)

Severance, asset write-offs and related charges associated with certain restructuring programs.

(b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M.

(c)

Reflects the tax impacts for legal entity restructuring in connection with the separation from 3M.

(d)

Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters.

(e)

Costs related to and tax impacts from the sale of the Company's Purification and Filtration business.



5 Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company cost of sales.

6 Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company other operating expenses.

7 Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total company non-operating expense.



Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,

Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 169


$ 355


$ 198


$ 797

Net cash (used in) investing activities


(110)


(58)


(224)


(160)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(110)


(396)


(249)


66










Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)









Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 169


$ 355


$ 198


$ 797

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(110)


(58)


(219)


(160)

Free cash flow


59


297


(21)


637

