Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900006 | ISIN: US2289031005 | Ticker-Symbol: CYL
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 07:30
30,000 Euro
+6,76 % +1,900
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIVION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIVION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00031,00011:40
30,00031,00007:31
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 22:05 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $113.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 versus $98.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 15% on a GAAP basis and 14% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $24.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Exchanged $99.5 million in principal amount of outstanding convertible senior notes due July 1, 2025 for common stock, resulting in the effective retirement of previously issued notes
  • Received Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the ARTIZEN pivotal trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Arcevo LSA to replace the entire aortic arch for the treatment of acute and chronic arch pathologies

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"The second quarter was exceptionally strong as we made progress across each of our strategic initiatives while delivering 14% constant currency revenue growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year growth in On-X of 24%, stent grafts of 24%, BioGlue of 4%, and Preservation Services of 3%, all compared to the second quarter of 2024. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year On-X, stent grafts, BioGlue and preservation services grew 24%, 22%, 4% and 3%, respectively. In addition to our strong revenue performance, adjusted EBITDA grew 33% this quarter over the same period last year, which we believe demonstrates our ability to scale the business and continue to expand adjusted EBITDA margins," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin added, "In addition to our strong commercial results in which both On-X and stent grafts grew over 20% on a constancy currency basis, we achieved another significant milestone in our pipeline with the IDE approval to initiate our Arcevo LSA pivotal trial. We also significantly improved our capital structure by retiring all of our $100 million Convertible Senior Notes due July 1, 2025."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Given our strong second quarter performance and continued business momentum, we are raising the midpoints of our full year 2025 constant currency revenue and EBITDA guidance and remain confident in our ability to grow adjusted EBITDA at twice the rate of constant currency revenue growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $113.0 million, an increase of 15% on a GAAP basis and 14% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(2.1) million, or $(0.05) per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.7 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 includes pretax gains related to foreign currency revaluation of $4.5 million.

2025 Financial Outlook
Artivion is raising the midpoint of its full year 2025 revenue guidance and now expects constant currency growth of 12% to 14%, compared to the previous range of 11% to 14%. The Company expects reported revenues to be in the range of $435 to $443 million compared to the previous range of $423 to $435 million, reflecting the strong second quarter constant currency growth, greater confidence in the overall growth outlook, and an adjustment to FX assumptions for the second half of the year. The guidance range is also based on current estimates that full year 2025 currency impact will be approximately flat to 2024.

Additionally, Artivion is raising the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance and now expects growth of between 21% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 18% to 28% previously provided. Growth rates are compared to 2024. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $86 to $91 million, compared to the previously articulated range of $84 to $91 million.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 862-298-0702 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13754541.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; the expected impact on our business of the dynamic trade policy and tariff environment; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the benefits of receiving IDE approval to initiate our Arcevo LSA pivotal trial; the expected benefits from retiring our Convertible Senior Notes due July 1, 2025; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $435 to $443 million, representing revenue growth of between 12% to 14% compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; and that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 21% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $86 to $91 million in 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our 2024 credit facility, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

Lance A. Berry

Brian Johnston / Laine Morgan

Executive Vice President &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355


Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Products

$ 87,444


$ 73,210


$ 166,242


$ 144,324

Preservation services

25,528


24,809


45,708


51,126

Total revenues

112,972


98,019


211,950


195,450

?








Cost of products and preservation services:








Products

28,315


24,545


53,578


48,295

Preservation services

11,545


10,150


21,683


20,885

Total cost of products and preservation services

39,860


34,695


75,261


69,180

?








Gross margin

73,112


63,324


136,689


126,270

?








Operating expenses:








General, administrative, and marketing

57,665


49,320


112,369


80,009

Research and development

7,063


7,497


13,791


14,443

Total operating expenses

64,728


56,817


126,160


94,452

?








Operating income

8,384


6,507


10,529


31,818

?








Interest expense

7,270


8,304


14,933


16,130

Interest income

(68)


(353)


(212)


(727)

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

2,664


-


2,664


3,669

Other (income) expense, net

(4,964)


983


(8,043)


2,392

?








Income (loss) before income taxes

3,482


(2,427)


1,187


10,354

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,137


(306)


347


4,942

?








Net income (loss)

$ 1,345


$ (2,121)


$ 840


$ 5,412

?








Income (loss) per share:








Basic

$ 0.03


$ (0.05)


$ 0.02


$ 0.13

Diluted

$ 0.03


$ (0.05)


$ 0.02


$ 0.13

?








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

44,296


41,683


43,270


41,487

Diluted

45,378


41,683


44,503


42,405

?








Net income (loss)

$ 1,345


$ (2,121)


$ 840


$ 5,412

Other comprehensive income (loss):








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

15,768


(2,323)


22,099


(3,851)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 17,113


$ (4,444)


$ 22,939


$ 1,561

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands

?


June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 53,476


$ 53,463

Trade receivables, net

91,440


79,462

Other receivables

9,810


6,431

Inventories

86,723


79,766

Deferred preservation costs

52,817


51,701

Prepaid expenses and other

24,554


19,257

Total current assets

318,820


290,080


?



Goodwill

253,802


240,958

Acquired technology, net

129,257


128,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

39,690


39,726

Property and equipment, net

40,086


36,403

Other intangibles, net

29,183


28,332

Deferred tax assets, net

693


1,068

Other long-term assets

26,856


24,483

Total assets

$ 838,387


$ 789,101

?




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 19,426


$ 17,971

Accrued compensation

15,896


18,342

Accrued expenses

11,381


11,834

Accrued interest

5,706


8,170

Taxes payable

2,849


2,934

Accrued procurement fees

2,569


1,704

Current maturities of operating leases

4,956


4,489

Current portion of finance lease obligations

710


601

Current portion of long-term debt

73


195

Other current liabilities

3,104


583

Total current liabilities

66,670


66,823

?




Long-term debt, net

215,538


314,152

Contingent consideration

52,670


52,880

Non-current maturities of operating leases

39,409


39,988

Deferred tax liabilities, net

23,455


20,183

Deferred compensation liability

8,730


7,977

Non-current finance lease obligations

3,055


2,833

Other long-term liabilities

8,958


8,065

Total liabilities

$ 418,485


$ 512,901

?




Commitments and contingencies




?




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

-


-

Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 48,592 and 43,432 shares

issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

486


434

Additional paid-in capital

497,318


376,607

Retained deficit

(60,426)


(61,266)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,828)


(24,927)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of June 30, 2025 ?and December 31, 2024

(14,648)


(14,648)

Total stockholders' equity

419,902


276,200

?




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 838,387


$ 789,101

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

?


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024

Net cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 840


$ 5,412

?




Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

10,984


11,800

Non-cash compensation

14,167


7,730

Non-cash lease expense

2,510


3,897

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

2,379


1,508

Deferred income taxes

(231)


994

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(210)


(15,680)

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

2,664


3,669

Other

(7,423)


1,178

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Receivables

(9,660)


(6,446)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(5,521)


(2,165)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,215)


(5,224)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(6,226)


(6,031)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,942)


642

?




Net cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(6,925)


(6,124)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(6,925)


(6,124)

?




Net cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

-


190,000

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

-


30,000

Repayment of debt

(134)


(211,688)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

4,459


3,587

Payment of debt issuance costs

-


(10,044)

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

3,117


-

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(554)


(1,027)

Other

(353)


(272)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

6,535


556

?




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,345


1,005

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13


(3,921)

?




Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

53,463


58,940

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$ 53,476


$ 55,019

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$ 39,841


$ 32,190


$ 76,443


$ 64,293

On-X

25,572


20,645


47,146


40,326

Surgical sealants

19,288


18,545


37,394


35,526

Other

2,743


1,830


5,259


4,179

Total products

87,444


73,210


166,242


144,324

?








Preservation services

25,528


24,809


45,708


51,126

Total revenues

$ 112,972


$ 98,019


$ 211,950


$ 195,450

?








North America

57,569


48,662


105,362


99,590

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

38,713


34,145


75,758


67,733

Asia Pacific

11,131


9,653


19,345


17,262

Latin America

5,559


5,559


11,485


10,865

Total revenues

$ 112,972


$ 98,019


$ 211,950


$ 195,450

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues

$ In Thousands

(Unaudited)

?


Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2025


2024



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange Rate Effect


Constant Currency


Constant Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 39,841


$ 32,190


$ 584


$ 32,774


22 %

On-X

25,572


20,645


41


20,686


24 %

Surgical sealants

19,288


18,545


61


18,606


4 %

Other

2,743


1,830


4


1,834


50 %

Total products

87,444


73,210


690


73,900


18 %

?










Preservation services

25,528


24,809


(17)


24,792


3 %

Total

$ 112,972


$ 98,019


$ 673


$ 98,692


14 %

?










North America

57,569


48,662


(46)


48,616


18 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

38,713


34,145


1,091


35,236


10 %

Asia Pacific

11,131


9,653


-


9,653


15 %

Latin America

5,559


5,559


(372)


5,187


7 %

Total

$ 112,972


$ 98,019


$ 673


$ 98,692


14 %

?


Revenues for the

Six Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2025


2024



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange Rate Effect


Constant Currency


Constant Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 76,443


$ 64,293


$ (724)


$ 63,569


20 %

On-X

47,146


40,326


(231)


40,095


18 %

Surgical sealants

37,394


35,526


(256)


35,270


6 %

Other

5,259


4,179


-


4,179


26 %

Total products

166,242


144,324


(1,211)


143,113


16 %

?










Preservation services

45,708


51,126


(84)


51,042


-10 %

Total

$ 211,950


$ 195,450


$ (1,295)


$ 194,155


9 %


?









North America

105,362


99,590


(198)


99,392


6 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

75,758


67,733


(119)


67,614


12 %

Asia Pacific

19,345


17,262


-


17,262


12 %

Latin America

11,485


10,865


(978)


9,887


16 %

Total

$ 211,950


$ 195,450


$ (1,295)


$ 194,155


9 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:








General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$ 57,665


$ 49,320


$ 112,369


$ 80,009

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

3,050


2,033


266


(15,354)

Cybersecurity incident

1,243


-


5,693


-

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$ 53,372


$ 47,287


$ 106,410


$ 95,363

?


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:








Net income (loss), GAAP

$ 1,345


$ (2,121)


$ 840


$ 5,412

Adjustments:








Interest expense

7,270


8,304


14,933


16,130

Interest income

(68)


(353)


(212)


(727)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,137


(306)


347


4,942

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,538


5,891


10,984


11,800

EBITDA, non-GAAP

16,222


11,415


26,892


37,557

?








Non-cash compensation

6,122


4,252


14,167


7,730

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,568


2,033


(489)


(15,354)

Cybersecurity incident

1,683


-


6,429


-

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

2,664


-


2,664


3,669

(Gain) loss on foreign currency revaluation

(4,495)


943


(7,351)


2,353









Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$ 24,764


$ 18,643


$ 42,312


$ 35,955



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:








Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

15,011


6,135


$ (1,942)


$ 642

Capital expenditures

(3,287)


(2,513)


(6,925)


(6,124)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$ 11,724


$ 3,622


$ (8,867)


$ (5,482)

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)

?


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP:








Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 3,482


$ (2,427)


$ 1,187


$ 10,354

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,137


(306)


347


4,942

Net income (loss)

$ 1,345


$ (2,121)


$ 840


$ 5,412

??








Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 0.03


$ (0.05)


$ 0.02


$ 0.13









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

45,378


41,683


44,503


42,405

?








Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:








Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP:

$ 3,482


$ (2,427)


$ 1,187


$ 10,354

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

3,427


3,793


6,815


7,660

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

2,568


2,033


(489)


(15,354)

Non-cash interest expense

485


484


1,028


1,064

Cybersecurity incident

1,683


-


6,429


-

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

2,664


-


2,664


3,669

Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

14,309


3,883


17,634


7,393

?








Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

3,577


970


4,408


1,848

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$ 10,732


$ 2,913


$ 13,226


$ 5,545

?








Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:








Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP:

$ 0.03


$ (0.05)


$ 0.02


$ 0.13

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

0.07


0.09


0.15


0.18

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.06


0.05


(0.01)


(0.36)

Non-cash interest expense

0.01


0.01


0.02


0.02

Cybersecurity incident

0.03


-


0.14


-

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

0.06


-


0.06


0.09

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.06)


(0.04)


(0.09)


0.01

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.04


0.01


0.01


0.06

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$ 0.24


$ 0.07


$ 0.30


$ 0.13

?








Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

45,378


41,683


44,503


42,405

Adjustments:








Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

-


941


-


-

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

45,378


42,624


44,503


42,405

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.