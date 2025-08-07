Anzeige
OneStream, Inc.: OneStream Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue: $147.6 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Revenue: $133.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $32.2 million compared to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (22%) compared to (10%) for the second quarter of 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $31.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income / Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $1.6 million compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 1% compared to (7%) for the second quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.10).
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.05.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $29.7 million compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $29.4 million compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

"One year after going public, our first half momentum continued with strong results in the second quarter. Customers are achieving real results with the OneStream platform-streamlining reporting, spotting risks sooner, and making faster, smarter decisions," said Tom Shea, CEO & President, OneStream. "Even as we navigate near-term public sector dynamics, our pace of AI innovation is delivering measurable value to finance teams around the world - and we're just getting started."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

  • Launch of New and Advanced SensibleAI Solutions. At the Splash 2025 user conference, OneStream introduced new SensibleAI solutions, including SensibleAI Agents, SensibleAI Studio and SensibleAI Account Reconciliations, and the most advanced version of SensibleAI Forecast. The SensibleAI solutions are embedded throughout the OneStream platform across planning, forecasting, close, consolidation, and reporting and analytics - helping finance leaders identify risks earlier, improve scenario modeling and accelerate confident decision-making.
  • Enhanced Platform and Productivity Tools. At Splash 2025, OneStream also announced a certified Power BI Connector integration with Microsoft Fabric and released Version 9 of the OneStream platform. Additionally, OneStream acquired a suite of partner-developed productivity solutions, including Allocations, Analytic Drill-Down and Admin Assist.
  • Finance Talent Crunch Research. During the second quarter, OneStream released a new research report analyzing the future of corporate finance careers and the evolving role of AI in the field. The study surveyed more than 2,500 finance professionals and students across the US and the UK, revealing growing pressure points around AI skills gaps, generational divides and shifting expectations for finance teams.
  • BARC Planning Survey. OneStream achieved exceptional results in the 2025 Planning Survey conducted by the Business Application Research Center (BARC), earning 27 top rankings and 56 leading positions across four peer groups: Products for Planning, Budgeting & Forecasting; Integrated Products for Planning and Financial Consolidation; Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations; and Worldwide Implementations.
  • Strategic Partnership with Girls Who Code. In May, OneStream announced a strategic partnership with Girls Who Code, a leading nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in tech. Through technical training, mentorship programs, internship opportunities and community engagement, this partnership aims to equip the next generation of girls with the skills and support needed to pursue impactful careers in technology and finance.

Financial Outlook

OneStream is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025:


Q3'25


FY25

Total Revenue

$147M - $149M


$586M - $590M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

0% - 2%


1% - 3%

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

$0.01 - $0.03


$0.07 - $0.15

Equity-Based Compensation

~$30M


$120M - $125M

OneStream has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. OneStream is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to equity-based compensation and employee stock transactions and the related tax effects.

Earnings Webcast Information

OneStream will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025 and its outlook for the third quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations Section of OneStream's website following the call.

Date:

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast:

https://investor.onestream.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy and future growth, including statements regarding our AI innovation and SensibleAI solutions, platform enhancements and productivity tools, finance talent crunch research, and strategic partnerships, and our guidance for total revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share and equity-based compensation for the third quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which we expect to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related costs.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related costs.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income per share as basic net loss per share adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
OneStream
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges
VP, Corporate Communications
OneStream
[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)






As of




June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)





Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

652,082



$

544,174


Accounts receivable, net



110,132




129,014


Unbilled accounts receivable



21,445




23,294


Deferred commissions



21,952




20,682


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,807




20,202


Total current assets



822,418




737,366


Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent



818




800


Deferred commissions, noncurrent



44,435




44,228


Operating lease right-of-use assets



16,876




16,705


Property and equipment, net



9,283




10,084


Intangible assets, net



3,186




2,567


Goodwill



12,548




9,280


Other noncurrent assets



966




2,191


Total assets


$

910,530



$

823,221


Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

22,259



$

19,563


Accrued compensation



34,415




27,543


Accrued commissions



7,290




9,007


Deferred revenue, current



257,171




239,291


Operating lease liabilities, current



3,520




3,237


Other accrued expenses and current liabilities



18,384




13,534


Total current liabilities



343,039




312,175


Deferred revenue, noncurrent



5,333




4,515


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



15,237




15,357


Other noncurrent liabilities



297




216


Total liabilities



363,906




332,263


Stockholders' / members' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024



-




-


Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 88,017,279 and

51,456,091 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



9




5


Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024



-




-


Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 56,496,401 and

63,929,619 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



5




6


Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 98,212,082 and

122,196,307 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively



9




12


Additional paid-in capital



831,106




718,084


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



830




(599)


Accumulated deficit



(373,782)




(331,334)


Total stockholders' equity attributable to OneStream, Inc. / members' equity



458,177




386,174


Non-controlling interests



88,447




104,784


Total stockholders' / members' equity



546,624




490,958


Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity


$

910,530



$

823,221


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues:













Subscription


$

133,630



$

103,133



$

258,730



$

198,820


License



5,962




6,905




9,660




13,084


Professional services and other



7,998




7,463




15,509




15,888


Total revenue



147,590




117,501




283,899




227,792


Cost of revenues:













Subscription(1)



34,295




26,515




65,782




49,621


Professional services and other(1)



12,097




10,460




24,188




21,382


Total cost of revenue



46,392




36,975




89,970




71,003


Gross profit



101,198




80,526




193,929




156,789


Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1)



70,258




52,216




137,880




100,525


Research and development(1)



33,918




19,952




68,920




36,876


General and administrative(1)



29,262




19,929




59,242




36,339


Total operating expenses



133,438




92,097




266,042




173,740


Loss from operations



(32,240)




(11,571)




(72,113)




(16,951)


Interest income, net



6,414




1,661




12,351




3,297


Other income, net



1,632




2,391




3,337




1,491


Loss before income taxes



(24,194)




(7,519)




(56,425)




(12,163)


Provision for income taxes



616




331




1,036




646


Net loss


$

(24,810)



$

(7,850)



$

(57,461)



$

(12,809)


Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(6,378)




-




(15,013)




-


Net loss attributable to OneStream, Inc.


$

(18,432)



$

(7,850)



$

(42,448)



$

(12,809)


Net loss per share of Class A and Class D common stock-

basic and diluted


$

(0.10)






$

(0.24)





Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock

outstanding-basic and diluted



178,302







176,525







(1) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:






Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Cost of subscription


$

634



$

-



$

1,340



$

-


Cost of professional services and other



1,190




-




3,227




-


Sales and marketing



11,774




918




25,642




1,274


Research and development



8,799




1,149




19,347




1,254


General and administrative



9,037




652




19,787




1,304


Total equity-based compensation


$

31,434



$

2,719



$

69,343



$

3,832


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating activities:













Net loss


$

(24,810)



$

(7,850)



$

(57,461)



$

(12,809)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,105




882




2,142




1,545


Noncash operating lease expense



636




713




1,555




1,394


Amortization of deferred commissions



5,911




4,941




11,643




9,492


Equity-based compensation



31,434




2,719




69,343




3,832


Other noncash operating activities, net



730




(1,723)




(1)




(477)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net



16,168




(2,624)




20,113




14,957


Deferred commissions



(7,008)




(6,836)




(13,120)




(11,694)


Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,391




2,443




2,081




2,637


Accounts payable



(5,960)




8,686




2,957




14,133


Deferred revenue



2,715




5,961




18,698




14,242


Accrued and other liabilities



7,429




802




7,988




(3,598)


Net cash provided by operating activities



29,741




8,114




65,938




33,654


Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(366)




(410)




(746)




(1,100)


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(3,700)




(7,594)




(3,700)




(7,594)


Net cash used in investing activities



(4,066)




(8,004)




(4,446)




(8,694)


Financing activities:













Payments of deferred offering costs



-




(694)




(1,763)




(1,045)


Tax withholdings for redemption of LLC Units



5,824




-




5,824




-


Proceeds from option exercises



26,715




-




41,792




-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



32,539




(694)




45,853




(1,045)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



2




(197)




563




(487)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



58,216




(781)




107,908




23,428


Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period



593,866




141,296




544,174




117,087


Cash and cash equivalents - End of period


$

652,082



$

140,515



$

652,082



$

140,515


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)




Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)






Three Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024




(in thousands)


Loss from operations


$

(32,240)



$

(11,571)


Equity-based compensation expense



31,434




2,719


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,840




-


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



315




183


Acquisition-related costs



243




-


Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$

1,592



$

(8,669)




Non-GAAP Operating Margin




Three Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024


Operating margin



(22)

%



(10)

%

Equity-based compensation expense



21

%



2

%

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1

%



-


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



-




-


Acquisition-related costs



-




-


Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



1

%



(7)

%


(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)




Three Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024




(in thousands)


Net loss


$

(24,810)



$

(7,850)


Equity-based compensation expense



31,434




2,719


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,840




-


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



315




183


Acquisition-related costs



243




-


Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$

9,022



$

(4,948)




Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share








Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2025


Net loss per share-basic






$

(0.10)


Equity-based compensation expense







0.18


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions







0.01


Amortization of acquired intangible assets







-


Acquisition-related costs







-


Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests







(0.04)


Non-GAAP net income per share






$

0.05




Free Cash Flow




Three Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024




(in thousands)


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

29,741



$

8,114


Purchases of property and equipment



(366)




(410)


Free cash flow



29,375




7,704


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(4,066)



$

(8,004)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


$

32,539



$

(694)


SOURCE OneStream, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
