CleanSpark, Inc.: CleanSpark Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

$198.6M quarterly revenue, up 91% from prior year

Net income of $257.4 million, 90 cents basic EPS

12,703 bitcoin held in treasury and more than 1 GW of power under contract

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner®, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"This was the most successful quarter in CleanSpark's history, and it reflects the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution, and the tireless commitment of our team," said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark. "We reached 50 EH/s of operational hashrate in June, becoming the first public company to do so exclusively with American infrastructure, while achieving record basic EPS of $0.90 and nearly $200 million in revenue. We also grew our bitcoin treasury to over $1 billion in value, all without raising capital through equity offerings since November 2024. These results show we're not just scaling, we're doing so efficiently, responsibly, and profitably."

Bradford continued "Having achieved 5.8% of global hashrate under management and over one gigawatt of power contracted, CleanSpark is proving that our vertically integrated model is built not just for growth, but for leadership. As the Bitcoin network evolves, our focus remains on expanding market share in bitcoin production, leveraging our unmatched operational playbook, and executing with the urgency and excellence that have brought us to this point. We believe the future of Bitcoin will be defined by those who build with purpose, and CleanSpark is setting the standard."

"Fiscal Q3 was a pivotal quarter for CleanSpark, as we fully funded operational expenses through monthly bitcoin production while simultaneously expanding our bitcoin treasury," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, Chief Financial Officer of CleanSpark. "We also launched our Digital Asset Management team' derivatives strategy, which began producing promising early returns and validating our approach. As we look ahead, we remain committed to drive accretive growth through high-efficiency operations and a resilient, strategically positioned balance sheet."

Financial Highlights: Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Quarterly revenues were $198.6 million, an increase of $94.5 million, or 90.8%, from $104.1 million for the same prior year period.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $257.4 million or $0.90 per basic share, compared to net income of ($236.2) million or ($1.03) per basic share, for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $377.7 million from ($12.6) million from the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2025

Assets

Cash: $34.6 million

Bitcoin: $1.08 billion

Total Current Assets: $1.21 billion

Total Mining Assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $985.9 million

Total Assets: $3.1 billion

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $276.8 million

Total long-term debt, net of debt discount & issuance costs: $643.9 million

Total Liabilities: $954.9 million

Total Stockholders' Equity: $2.14 billion

The Company had working capital of $933.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

1 See "Non-GAAP Measure" and the related reconciliation below

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Webcast URL: clsk.news/q3fy25webcast

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset - Bitcoin - positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies, including the benefits of the Company's treasury management activities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate; increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the impacts of evolving global and U.S. trade policies and tariff regimes, including that there is uncertainty as to whether the Company will face materially increased tariff liability in respect of miners purchased since 2024 and in the future; the anticipated import and delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully import and deploy new miners and other mining equipment; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) the Company's share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, and, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration with respect to previously completed acquisitions, all of which are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) non-cash impairment losses related to long-lived assets (including goodwill); (iv) realized gains and losses on sales of equity securities, the amounts of which are directly related to the unrealized gains and losses that are also excluded; (v) legal fees related to litigation and various transactions, which fees management does not believe are reflective of the Company's ongoing operating activities; (vi) gains and losses on disposal of assets, the majority of which are related to obsolete or unrepairable machines that are no longer deployed; (vii) gains and losses related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to the Company's future business activities; and (viii) severance expenses. The Company previously excluded non-cash impairment losses related to digital assets and realized gains and losses on sales of bitcoin from its calculation of adjusted EBITDA, but has determined such items are part of the Company's normal ongoing operations and will no longer be excluding them from its calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that providing this non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these items allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, and provides the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate the Company's bitcoin related revenues). For example, the Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors. Additionally, management does not consider any of the excluded items to be expenses necessary to generate the Company's bitcoin related revenue.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in the Company's industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating (loss) income or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Although management utilizes internally and presents adjusted EBITDA, the Company only utilizes that measure supplementally and does not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





June 30,

2025



September 30,

2024



(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,553



$ 121,222 Restricted cash



3,462





3,056 Prepaid expense and other current assets



11,319





7,995 Bitcoin - current



877,067





431,661 Receivable from bitcoin collateral



271,491





77,827 Note receivable from GRIID (see Note 5)



-





60,919 Derivative investments



7,843





1,832 Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value



4,405





918 Total current assets

$ 1,210,140



$ 705,430











Bitcoin - noncurrent

$ 202,687



$ - Property and equipment, net



1,329,307





869,693 Operating lease right of use assets



4,702





3,263 Intangible assets, net



6,955





3,040 Deposits on miners and mining equipment



196,151





359,862 Other long-term assets



23,065





13,331 Goodwill



128,810





8,043 Total assets

$ 3,101,817



$ 1,962,662











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$ 23,470



$ 82,992 Accrued liabilities



64,492





43,874 Other current liabilities



6,830





2,240 Current portion of loans payable



176,424





58,781 Dividends payable



5,603





- Total current liabilities

$ 276,819



$ 187,887 Long-term liabilities









Loans payable, net of current portion, debt discount and debt issuance costs



643,913





7,176 Deferred income taxes



30,774





5,761 Other long-term liabilities



3,423





997 Total liabilities

$ 954,929



$ 201,821

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)







June 30,

2025



September 30,

2024



(Unaudited)





Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

Series A shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 issued and outstanding

(liquidation preference $0.02 per share)

Series X shares; 0 and 1,000,000 authorized, issued and outstanding,

respectively



2





3 Common stock; $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 and 300,000,000 shares

authorized; 292,823,486 and 270,897,784 shares issued; 281,063,551 and

270,897,784 shares outstanding, respectively



293





271 Additional paid-in capital



2,412,993





2,239,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,173





418 Accumulated deficit



(124,573)





(479,218) Treasury stock at cost; 11,759,935 and 0 shares held, respectively



(145,000)





- Total stockholders' equity



2,146,888





1,760,841











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,101,817



$ 1,962,662

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024 Revenues, net





















Bitcoin mining revenue, net

$ 198,644



$ 104,108



$ 542,662



$ 289,693























Costs and expenses





















Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown below)



90,128





45,180





245,842





108,374 Professional fees



3,004





4,368





9,872





8,149 Payroll expenses



16,398





17,150





52,522





49,291 General and administrative expenses



16,566





8,235





38,356





20,058 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



156





(47)





(2,865)





2,281 (Gain) loss on fair value of bitcoin, net (see Note 2

and Note 4)



(268,651)





48,338





(359,190)





(107,406) Impairment expense - fixed assets



-





189,235





-





189,235 Impairment expense - other



-





-





-





396 Depreciation and amortization



94,880





40,727





240,010





102,761 Total costs and expenses

$ (47,519)



$ 353,186



$ 224,547



$ 373,139























Income (loss) from operations



246,163





(249,078)





318,115





(83,446)























Other income (expense)





















Gain on bitcoin collateral



31,354





-





73,847





- (Loss) gain on derivative securities



(430)





1,188





(1,549)





(1,005) Interest income



355





2,638





3,845





5,909 Interest expense



(3,454)





(485)





(6,280)





(1,557) Other income



1,509





-





1,692





- Total other income

$ 29,334



$ 3,341



$ 71,555



$ 3,347























Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



275,497





(245,737)





389,670





(80,099) Income tax expense (benefit)



18,107





(9,495)





24,281





3,499 Net income (loss)

$ 257,390



$ (236,242)



$ 365,389



$ (83,598)























Preferred stock dividends



5,603





-





10,744





3,421























Net income (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 251,787



$ (236,242)



$ 354,645



$ (87,019)























Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax



(223)





28





2,755





86























Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 251,564



$ (236,214)



$ 357,400



$ (86,933)

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Continued) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations per

common share - basic

$ 0.90



$ (1.03)



$ 1.26



$ (0.42)























Weighted average common shares outstanding

- basic



280,997,649





228,642,939





282,147,349





205,482,062























Income (loss) from continuing operations per

common share - diluted

$ 0.78



$ (1.03)



$ 1.13



$ (0.42)























Weighted average common shares outstanding

- diluted



325,594,451





228,642,939





314,152,325





205,482,062

CLEANSPARK, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands)

($ in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

2025



2024 Net income (loss)

$ 257,390



$ (236,242) Impairment expense - fixed assets



-





189,235 Depreciation and amortization



94,880





40,727 Share-based compensation expense



4,488





2,946 Loss (gain) on derivative securities



430





(1,188) Interest income



(355)





(2,638) Interest expense



3,454





485 Other income



(1,509)





- Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



156





(47) Income tax expense (benefit)



18,107





(9,495) Fees related to financing & business development

transactions



22





2,862 Litigation & settlement related expenses



638





686 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 377,701



$ (12,669)





Three months ended March 31, 2025

Revenues, net





Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 181,712

Total revenues, net

$ 181,712









Net income

$ (138,792)

Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization



78,901

Share-based compensation expense



3,101

Unrealized loss on derivative security



4,741

Interest income

(2,014)

Interest expense

1,267

Other income

(183)

(Gain) on disposal of assets

(2,230)

Income tax expense

(3,043)

Fees related to financing & business development transactions

258

Litigation & settlement related expenses

193

Severance and other expenses

12

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ (57,789)





* We have not excluded our net gain on fair value of bitcoin of $268,651 and net loss of $48,338 in the three months ended June

30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, which we now record in our condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive

income as provided in ASC 350-60, as discussed in the Form 10-K.

