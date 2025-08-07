Integral Ad Science, Inc.: IAS Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 16% to $149.2 million

Net income increased to $16.4 million at an 11% margin; adjusted EBITDA increased to $51.6 million at a 35% margin

Increases full year financial outlook on strong second quarter results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We grew revenue 16% with gains in all of our businesses driven by strong adoption of our AI-powered products by new and existing customers," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We continue to execute on our strategy of innovating solutions that increase performance, efficiency, and ROI across diverse channels and markets. We are raising our full year 2025 outlook to reflect our positive second quarter results, which reinforces our commitment to sustainable double-digit growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $149.2 million, a 16% increase compared to $129.0 million in the prior-year period.

was $149.2 million, a 16% increase compared to $129.0 million in the prior-year period. Optimization revenue was $67.9 million, a 16% increase compared to $58.5 million in the prior-year period.

was $67.9 million, a 16% increase compared to $58.5 million in the prior-year period. Measurement revenue was $57.0 million, an 8% increase compared to $52.7 million in the prior-year period.

was $57.0 million, an 8% increase compared to $52.7 million in the prior-year period. Publisher revenue was $24.3 million, a 36% increase compared to $17.8 million in the prior-year period.

was $24.3 million, a 36% increase compared to $17.8 million in the prior-year period. International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $43.5 million, an 8% increase compared to $40.1 million in the prior-year period, or 29% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2025.

excluding the Americas, was $43.5 million, an 8% increase compared to $40.1 million in the prior-year period, or 29% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit was $114.9 million, a 13% increase compared to $101.9 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 77% for the second quarter of 2025.

was $114.9 million, a 13% increase compared to $101.9 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 77% for the second quarter of 2025. Net income was $16.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period. Net income margin was 11% for the second quarter of 2025.

was $16.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior-year period. Net income margin was 11% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA* was $51.6 million, a 12% increase compared to $46.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 35% for the second quarter of 2025.

was $51.6 million, a 12% increase compared to $46.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 35% for the second quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $90.7 million at June 30, 2025.

Recent Business Highlights

Meta Measurement Reporting Expansion - In June, IAS announced the launch of new contextual category reporting for Meta Platforms, expanding measurement reporting across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. This launch aligns measurement reporting to contextual categories available through IAS's first-to-market Content Block List optimization solution for Meta.

In June, IAS announced the launch of new contextual category reporting for Meta Platforms, expanding measurement reporting across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. This launch aligns measurement reporting to contextual categories available through IAS's first-to-market Content Block List optimization solution for Meta. First-to-Market Lyft Partnership - In June, IAS announced a first-to-market partnership with Lyft enabling advertisers to validate the quality of their Lyft Media buys with IAS's viewability, invalid traffic, and brand safety measurement.

In June, IAS announced a first-to-market partnership with Lyft enabling advertisers to validate the quality of their Lyft Media buys with IAS's viewability, invalid traffic, and brand safety measurement. Snap and Lumen Partnership - In June, IAS announced a strategic partnership with Snap and Lumen to bring customized attention measurement on Snapchat.

In June, IAS announced a strategic partnership with Snap and Lumen to bring customized attention measurement on Snapchat. Chief Financial Officer Appointment - In June, IAS announced the appointment of Alpana Wegner as CFO. Alpana brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to IAS and served as a public company CFO in her last two roles.

In June, IAS announced the appointment of Alpana Wegner as CFO. Alpana brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to IAS and served as a public company CFO in her last two roles. Expanded Credit Facility - In June, IAS announced that it renewed and expanded its credit agreement. The facility increases IAS's borrowing capacity at more favorable rates with greater flexibility.

In June, IAS announced that it renewed and expanded its credit agreement. The facility increases IAS's borrowing capacity at more favorable rates with greater flexibility. Industry's First Ethical AI Certification - In July, IAS announced that it received the first Ethical Artificial Intelligence Certification from the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM).

Financial Outlook

"We delivered profitable growth at a 35% adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter," said Alpana Wegner, CFO of IAS. "We expanded our credit facility capacity and exited the quarter debt-free. We continue to generate strong cash flows that enable us to invest in the long-term success of IAS."

IAS is providing the following financial outlook for the third quarter of 2025 and increasing its full year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook:

Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2025:

Total revenue of $148 million to $150 million

of $148 million to $150 million Adjusted EBITDA* of $51 million to $53 million

Year Ending December 31, 2025:

Total revenue of $597 million to $605 million

of $597 million to $605 million Adjusted EBITDA* of $208 million to $214 million

Financial outlook is based on information as of today, August 7, 2025, and may be impacted by factors outside IAS's control. See "Forward Looking Statements."

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most closely comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest (income) expense, income taxes, and acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2025 in the range of $18.5 million to $19.5 million and for the full year 2025 in the range of $71.0 million to $73.0 million.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ?





(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,687

$ 84,469 Restricted cash 549

506 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,561 and $7,454 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 79,561

79,427 Unbilled receivables 51,576

53,388 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,125

36,639 Due from related party 7

28 Total current assets 268,505

254,457 Property and equipment, net 3,880

4,004 Internal use software, net 59,923

53,636 Intangible assets, net 124,204

140,943 Goodwill 677,752

673,025 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,076

17,888 Deferred tax asset, net 6,198

1,675 Other long-term assets 8,711

5,943 Total assets $ 1,172,249

$ 1,151,571 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,765

$ 72,910 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,660

10,184 Due to related party 2

11 Deferred revenue 1,251

1,061 Total current liabilities 73,678

84,166 Deferred tax liability, net -

3,118 Long-term debt, net -

34,189 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,143

13,374 Other long-term liabilities 8,810

8,713 Total liabilities 98,631

143,560 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -

- Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 165,273,651 and 162,871,266 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 165

163 Additional paid-in-capital 1,000,857

964,765 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,446

(3,666) Retained earnings 71,150

46,749 Total stockholders' equity 1,073,618

1,008,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,172,249

$ 1,151,571

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) ?



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 149,204

$ 129,005

$ 283,270

$ 243,535 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

34,349

27,094

64,475

53,255 Sales and marketing

35,798

29,572

67,926

61,397 Technology and development

20,099

17,487

39,799

35,465 General and administrative

26,546

24,679

52,742

46,059 Depreciation and amortization

17,242

15,709

33,705

30,789 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(5,782)

315

(7,780)

1,884 Total operating expenses

128,252

114,856

250,867

228,849 Operating income

20,952

14,149

32,403

14,686 Interest income (expense), net

157

(1,536)

85

(3,462) Net income before income taxes

21,109

12,613

32,488

11,224 Provision for income taxes

(4,701)

(4,923)

(8,087)

(4,789) Net income

$ 16,408

$ 7,690

$ 24,401

$ 6,435 Net income per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.10

$ 0.05

$ 0.15

$ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

165,018,978

160,502,795

164,336,502

159,954,926 Diluted

167,347,688

163,748,596

167,501,932

164,198,233 Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

3,306

(193)

5,112

(1,252) Total comprehensive income

$ 19,714

$ 7,497

$ 29,513

$ 5,183

Stock-Based Compensation (UNAUDITED)

?













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (IN THOUSANDS) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue $ 96

$ 82

$ 176

$ 206 Sales and marketing 6,345

3,435

11,118

9,173 Technology and development 5,400

4,799

10,206

9,198 General and administrative 7,003

6,688

12,869

12,165 Total stock-based compensation $ 18,844

$ 15,004

$ 34,369

$ 30,742

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) ?























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025























?



























Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, March 31, 2025

163,988,856

$ 164

$ 981,980

$ (1,860)

$ 54,742

$ 1,035,026 RSUs and MSUs vested

1,284,795

1

-

-

-

1 Stock-based compensation

-

-

18,877

-

-

18,877 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

3,306

-

3,306 Net income

-

-

-

-

16,408

16,408 Balance, June 30, 2025

165,273,651

$ 165

$ 1,000,857

$ 1,446

$ 71,150

$ 1,073,618 ?























?























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025























?



























Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, December 31, 2024

162,871,266

$ 163

$ 964,765

$ (3,666)

$ 46,749

$ 1,008,011 RSUs and MSUs vested

2,201,981

2

-

-

-

2 ESPP purchase

200,404

-

1,690

-

-

1,690 Stock-based compensation

-

-

34,402

-

-

34,402 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

5,112

-

5,112 Net income

-

-

-

-

24,401

24,401 Balance, June 30, 2025

165,273,651

$ 165

$ 1,000,857

$ 1,446

$ 71,150

$ 1,073,618 ?























?























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024























?



























Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, March 31, 2024

159,761,454

$ 160

$ 919,192

$ (1,975)

$ 7,699

$ 925,076 RSUs and MSUs vested

1,025,286

1

-

-

-

1 Stock-based compensation

-

-

15,002

-

-

15,002 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(193)

-

(193) Net income

-

-

-

-

7,690

7,690 Balance, June 30, 2024

160,786,740

$ 161

$ 934,194

$ (2,168)

$ 15,389

$ 947,576 ?























?























Six Months Ended June 30, 2024























?



























Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, December 31, 2023

158,757,620

$ 159

$ 901,259

$ (916)

$ 8,954

$ 909,456 RSUs and MSUs vested

1,831,832

2

-

-

-

2 Option exercises

44,049

-

313

-

-

313 ESPP purchase

153,239

-

1,895

-

-

1,895 Stock-based compensation

-

-

30,727

-

-

30,727 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,252)

-

(1,252) Net income

-

-

-

-

6,435

6,435 Balance, June 30, 2024

160,786,740

$ 161

$ 934,194

$ (2,168)

$ 15,389

$ 947,576

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) ?











Six Months Ended June 30, (IN THOUSANDS)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 24,401

$ 6,435 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

33,705

30,789 Stock-based compensation

34,369

30,742 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net

(8,793)

1,564 Deferred tax benefit

(7,641)

(3,456) Amortization of debt issuance costs

233

232 (Reversal of) allowance for credit losses

(2,009)

745 Impairment of assets

48

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

4,671

(2,070) Decrease in unbilled receivables

2,821

998 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(6,157)

(19,548) Increase in operating leases, net

(1,027)

(618) Increase in other long-term assets

(2,638)

(557) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

(13,395)

(20,221) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

166

(111) Increase (decrease) in due to/from related party

12

(122) Net cash provided by operating activities

58,766

24,802 Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(714)

(1,323) Acquisition and development of internal use software and other

(21,427)

(18,836) Net cash used in investing activities

(22,141)

(20,159) Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt

(35,000)

(60,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

313 Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program

2,059

2,213 Net cash used in financing activities

(32,941)

(57,474) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

3,684

(52,831) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,634

(1,084) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

87,335

127,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 93,653

$ 73,375 Supplemental Disclosures:







Net cash (received) paid during the period for:







Interest

$ (431)

$ 3,614 Taxes

$ 13,256

$ 19,925 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable

$ 32

$ 108 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable

$ 589

$ 661 Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets

$ 11,010

$ 5,278

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest (income) expense, income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, asset impairments, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Reconciliations of historical adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income/loss, are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



?











(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

$ 16,408

$ 7,690

$ 24,401

$ 6,435 Depreciation and amortization

17,242

15,709

33,705

30,789 Stock-based compensation

18,844

15,004

34,369

30,742 Interest (income) expense, net

(157)

1,536

(85)

3,462 Provision for income taxes

4,701

4,923

8,087

4,789 Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

276

1,048

350

1,174 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(5,782)

315

(7,780)

1,884 Asset impairments and other costs

48

-

48

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 51,580

$ 46,225

$ 93,094

$ 79,275 Revenue

$ 149,204

$ 129,005

$ 283,270

$ 243,535 Net income margin

11 %

6 %

9 %

3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

35 %

36 %

33 %

33 %

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, including guidance, and business, including pipeline and industry trends. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, profitability, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from various macroeconomic factors, including instability in geopolitical or market conditions; (ii) our failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (iii) our ability to provide digital or cross-platform analytics; (iv) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (v) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market, including with respect to the Oracle opportunity; (vii) our inability to use software licensed from third parties; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (xiv) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (xv) the impact that any acquisitions we have completed in the past and may consummate in the future, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xvi) our ability to successfully execute our international plans; (xvii) the risks associated with the seasonality of our market; (xviii) our ability to maintain high impression volumes; (xix) the difficulty in evaluating our future prospects given our short operating history; (xx) uncertainty in how the market for buying digital advertising verification solutions will evolve; (xxi) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruptions; (xxii) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; (xxiii) our ability to avoid operational, technical, and performance issues with our platform; (xxiv) risks associated with any unauthorized access to user, customer, or inventory and third-party provider data; (xxv) our ability to provide the non-proprietary technology, software, products, and services that we use; (xxvi) the risk that we are sued by third parties for alleged infringement, misappropriation, or other violation of their proprietary rights; (xxvii) our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, or enforce intellectual property and proprietary rights that are important to our business; (xxviii) our involvement in lawsuits to protect or enforce our intellectual property; (xxix) risks that our employees, consultants, or advisors have wrongfully used or disclosed alleged trade secrets of their current or former employers; (xxx) risks that our trademarks and trade names are not adequately protected; (xxxi) the impact of unforeseen changes to privacy and data protection laws and regulation on digital advertising; (xxxii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture; (xxxiii) public health outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises; (xxxiv) risks posed by earthquakes, fires, floods, and other natural catastrophic events; (xxxv) the risk that a perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation may damage our reputation; and (xxxvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tricia Mifsud

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.