Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

"Global expansion continues to drive touring growth, with fan attendance hitting new highs and ticket buying strong at every price point from VIP to the back row. To meet this momentum, we're expanding our global venue portfolio and investing in the artists who make it all possible. We're continuing to deliver record revenue and concert ticket sales, and with investments focused on high-growth markets and fan experiences, we're positioned to grow operating income and adjusted operating income by double-digits this year and for years to come." - Michael Rapino, President and CEO

GLOBAL FAN DEMAND DRIVES RECORD Q2 RESULTS (vs same period last year)

Revenue of $7 billion, up 16%

Operating income of $487 million, up 4%

Adjusted operating income (AOI) of $798 million, up 11%

Record concerts profitability with AOI of $359 million, up 33%

Global attendance up 14% to 44 million fans, with stadium attendance tripling

Ticketmaster Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased 7% to $9 billion

Strong international growth: Concert fans, Ticketmaster GTV, and Sponsorship sales all up double-digits

RECORD CONCERT TICKET SALES AND ONSITE SPENDING (through July vs same period last year)

Over 130 million tickets sold for Live Nation concerts, up 6%, led by the strength of our international markets with double-digit attendance increases across stadiums, arenas, and theaters and clubs

Strong ticket sales at every price point from premium to budget-friendly seats: Over 40% of global stadium shows sold out 95% of tickets in the first week, up double-digits Over 10% of seats across stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters in the U.S. priced closer to market value Ticket to Summer promotion sold 1.5 million $30 lawn seats, consistent with historical levels

Continued growth in onsite spending across all venue types, including concession spending at large amphitheaters up double-digits

KEY METRICS POINT TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR (vs same period last year)

Q2 deferred revenue highlights accelerating momentum Concerts event-related deferred revenue $5.1 billion, up 25% All-time high Ticketmaster deferred revenue $317 million, up 22%

Venue Nation expected to host approximately 70 million fans this year, up double-digits

95% of expected 2025 sponsorship committed, up double-digits

CONCERTS DELIVERS Q2 RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ATTENDANCE (vs 2Q24)

Highest-ever Q2 revenue of $6 billion, up 19%

Record Q2 AOI of $359 million, up 33% Margin of 6%, up 60 basis points

Global attendance grew 14% to 44 million fans Global stadiums tripled in fan count from last year International arena fan count up 20% Overall fan count at international markets up over 30%, driven by strength across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America



GLOBAL GROWTH POWERS MOMENTUM THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR

Nearly all large venue shows booked for the rest of 2025

Double-digit international fan growth expected in 2H

Full-year AOI margins on track to be consistent with last year

Investing $15 billion in artist events globally in 2025, making Live Nation the largest financial supporter of the artist community

VENUE NATION HOSTING MORE SHOWS AND FANS GLOBALLY

Further expanded our venue portfolio, opening four amphitheaters across the U.S. and adding one stadium in Canada year-to-date. We expect to bring additional venues online in 2H, with key projects underway in Mexico, Colombia, and Canada

Our venue development pipeline continues to grow, expecting ten new large venues to open next year - each with fan capacity of 3,000 and above - across the U.S. and international markets

Collectively, these venues create incremental capacity for six million fans on a run-rate basis

Venue capital investments for new builds and refurbishments continue to deliver 20%+ returns New amphitheaters are delivering strong results, with food and beverage sales tracking double-digits higher compared to our historical portfolio, while also selling out premium seating Based on our current assessment, tariffs are expected to have minimal impact on venue investment costs, festival supply chain, and other costs



CONCERTS AND INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITY DRIVES TICKETMASTER RESULTS (vs 2Q24)

Revenue of $743 million, up 2%

AOI of $290 million, consistent with last year

Record Q2 total reported GTV of $9 billion, up 7%

Secondary GTV down mid-single digits due to increased market-based pricing in concerts and sports along with several lower-performing sporting events

Over 83 million fee-bearing tickets sold, up 4% International ticket volume up double-digits Concerts ticket volume up high-single digits while sports and other content continued to trail 2024 levels



TICKETMASTER POSITIONED FOR GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2025 (through July vs same period last year)

Q2 record deferred revenue of $317 million, up 22%, driven by Live Nation concerts activity

17 million net new enterprise tickets signed, up 10%, with approximately 70% of the growth from international markets

On track to grow AOI double-digits in 2H

Full-year AOI margin expected to be consistent with prior years

GLOBAL REACH AND SCALE CONTINUES TO ATTRACT BRAND PARTNERS

Revenue of $341 million, up 9%

AOI of $228 million, up 2%

Expanding our portfolio of brand partners through new agreements with major consumer brands including Kraft Heinz, Airbnb, and Samsung; as well as a ticket access agreement with United Airlines

Global venue portfolio expanding its name-in-title sponsorships, including TD Coliseum at Hamilton and Veikkaus Arena at Helsinki

BRANDS CONTINUE TO SEE STRATEGIC VALUE FROM ENGAGING WITH CONCERT FANS (through July vs same period last year)

95% of revenue committed for 2025, up double-digits

On track to deliver double-digit increase in AOI for the full year, with notable strength in Q4

Full-year AOI margin expected to be consistent with prior years

STRONG BALANCE SHEET TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC VENUE EXPANSION

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion and free cash flow-adjusted of $654 million, up 5%, and on track to grow both of these metrics by double-digits for the full year relative to last year

Year-to-date capital expenditures of $420 million; 2025 full year capital expenditures estimated to be $900 million to $1 billion $700 to $800 million of total capex is related to venue expansion and enhancement plans, for which the cash outlay will be reduced by approximately $200 million from funding by joint-venture partners, sponsorship agreements, and other sources Maintenance capex spend remains consistent with historical levels

Over 90% of our debt is at fixed rates with a weighted average cost of debt of approximately 4.4%, with no remaining debt maturities this year

FINANCIAL DETAILS FROM THE ADDITIONAL 24% PURCHASE OF OCESA

The transaction will increase our ownership to 75% and is expected to close in August

Largely as a result of OCESA's continued growth and the amended purchase agreement, total accretion for Q3 is expected to be $250 million and then fall to $35 million in Q4

Full-year non-controlling interest expense is expected to increase in line with our AOI growth

These estimates are based on current projections for OCESA performance, current FX rates, and assume all other joint-ventures performance in line with current forecasts

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The cumulative effect on Q2 net income of accretion, higher taxes, and foreign exchange was $185 million higher cost compared to last year, impacting EPS

Based on current projected rates, foreign exchange is not expected to materially impact 2H financials

Full year depreciation and amortization expected to increase by approximately $75 million compared to last year

Our full-year P&L tax expense is expected to be 15-20% of our AOI. Carryforward operating losses will continue to reduce our U.S. cash taxes, resulting in global cash tax payments that are projected to be 20-25% lower than our P&L expense

2025 share count not expected to change materially from 2024

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - SECOND QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2025

Reported

Q2 2024 Reported

Change

Q2 2025

Currency

Impacts

Q2 2025 at

Constant

Currency

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 5,946.4

$ 4,987.0

19 %

$ (67.3)

$ 5,879.1

18 % Ticketing 742.7

730.7

2 %

3.0

745.7

2 % Sponsorship & Advertising 340.6

312.2

9 %

5.5

346.1

11 % Other and Eliminations (23.1)

(6.5)

*

0.2

(22.9)

*

$ 7,006.6

$ 6,023.4

16 %

$ (58.6)

$ 6,948.0

15 %























Consolidated Operating Income $ 486.7

$ 465.8

4 %

$ (4.3)

$ 482.4

4 %























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 358.7

$ 270.7

33 %

$ (9.1)

$ 349.6

29 % Ticketing 290.1

292.5

(1) %

3.6

293.7

* Sponsorship & Advertising 227.6

222.6

2 %

1.7

229.3

3 % Other and Eliminations (6.8)

(8.2)

*

0.0

(6.8)

* Corporate (71.2)

(61.4)

(16) %

0.1

(71.1)

(16) %

$ 798.4

$ 716.2

11 %

$ (3.7)

$ 794.7

11 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - SIX MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



6 Months

2025

Reported

6 Months

2024 Reported

Change

6 Months

2025 Currency

Impacts

6 Months

2025

Constant

Currency

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 8,430.5

$ 7,866.4

7 %

$ 17.7

$ 8,448.2

7 % Ticketing 1,437.4

1,453.9

(1) %

22.6

1,460.0

* Sponsorship & Advertising 556.6

523.5

6 %

18.8

575.4

10 % Other and Eliminations (35.7)

(20.9)

*

0.0

(35.7)

*

$ 10,388.8

$ 9,822.9

6 %

$ 59.1

$ 10,447.9

6 %























Consolidated Operating Income $ 601.4

$ 424.4

42 %

$ 10.5

$ 611.9

44 %























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 365.3

$ 268.9

36 %

$ (9.6)

$ 355.7

32 % Ticketing 543.2

576.6

(6) %

15.6

558.8

(3) % Sponsorship & Advertising 363.6

352.6

3 %

9.9

373.5

6 % Other and Eliminations (12.7)

(15.4)

*

0.0

(12.7)

* Corporate (119.9)

(104.0)

(15) %

0.2

(119.7)

(15) %

$ 1,139.5

$ 1,078.7

6 %

$ 16.1

$ 1,155.6

7 %



* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2025 Q2 2024

6 Months 2025 6 Months 2024 Operating Income $ 486.7 $ 465.8

$ 601.4 $ 424.4 Acquisition expenses 79.2 (30.0)

109.0 0.6 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 20.7 21.2

45.4 45.2 Depreciation and amortization 159.0 137.7

308.5 270.3 Gain on sale of operating assets (0.9) (0.8)

(3.1) (1.4) Astroworld estimated loss contingencies (7.8) 94.0

(7.8) 279.9 Stock-based compensation expense 61.5 28.3

86.1 59.7 Adjusted Operating Income $ 798.4 $ 716.2

$ 1,139.5 $ 1,078.7

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (unaudited; $ in millions)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q2 2025

Q2 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 223.4

$ 412.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 387.8

92.7 Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies (7.8)

94.0 Free cash flow from earnings $ 603.4

$ 598.8 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (34.2)

(27.1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (131.1)

(115.7) Free cash flow - adjusted $ 438.1

$ 456.0







Net cash used in investing activities $ (275.0)

$ (263.7)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (325.3)

$ (164.6)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) 6 Months 2025

6 Months 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,544.7

$ 1,401.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (668.8)

(835.2) Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies (7.8)

279.9 Free cash flow from earnings $ 868.1

$ 845.7 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (49.1)

(49.6) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (164.8)

(171.9) Free cash flow - adjusted $ 654.2

$ 624.2







Net cash used in investing activities $ (492.4)

$ (434.4)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (498.5)

$ (643.0)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions) June 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,057.0 Short-term investments 57.6 Client cash (1,703.2) Deferred revenue - event-related (5,140.3) Accrued artist fees (339.0) Collections on behalf of others (123.0) Prepaid expenses - event-related 1,290.5 Free cash $ 1,099.6



LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,056,975

$ 6,095,424 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $81,087 and $72,663, respectively 2,464,829

1,747,316 Prepaid expenses 1,911,706

1,247,184 Restricted cash 12,625

10,685 Other current assets 377,016

189,528 Total current assets 11,823,151

9,290,137 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,949,293

2,441,872 Operating lease assets 1,738,218

1,618,033 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,091,697

985,812 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 369,073

380,558 Goodwill 2,820,918

2,620,911 Long-term advances 626,920

520,482 Other long-term assets 1,731,063

1,780,966 Total assets $ 23,150,333

$ 19,638,771 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 2,116,846

$ 1,859,678 Accounts payable 404,877

242,978 Accrued expenses 3,285,866

3,057,334 Deferred revenue 5,910,068

3,721,092 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,485,353

260,901 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 158,577

153,406 Other current liabilities 96,985

62,890 Total current liabilities 13,458,572

9,358,279 Long-term debt, net 4,990,995

6,177,168 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,784,719

1,680,266 Other long-term liabilities 610,465

477,763 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,377,665

1,126,302 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,324

2,313 Additional paid-in capital 1,788,393

2,059,746 Accumulated deficit (1,271,336)

(1,546,819) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (152,446)

(335,112) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity 360,070

173,263 Noncontrolling interests 567,847

645,730 Total equity 927,917

818,993 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,150,333

$ 19,638,771

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue $ 7,006,641

$ 6,023,416

$ 10,388,758

$ 9,822,945 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 5,210,756

4,408,209

7,465,693

7,059,549 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,003,344

926,222

1,782,266

1,907,781 Depreciation and amortization 159,025

137,729

308,480

270,323 Gain on disposal of operating assets (856)

(779)

(3,058)

(1,430) Corporate expenses 147,719

86,216

233,955

162,293 Operating income 486,653

465,819

601,422

424,429 Interest expense 72,048

79,970

152,391

160,661 Interest income (37,893)

(44,425)

(71,954)

(87,682) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (4,268)

(5,376)

(4,747)

(5,460) Other expense (income), net 36,380

(20,742)

39,333

(97,796) Income before income taxes 420,386

456,392

486,399

454,706 Income tax expense 117,645

80,164

137,356

121,183 Net income 302,741

376,228

349,043

333,523 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 59,330

78,258

82,429

90,028 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 243,411

$ 297,970

$ 266,614

$ 243,495















Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 0.41

$ 1.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.48 Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 0.41

$ 1.03

$ 0.09

$ 0.48















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 231,845,412

229,921,527

231,534,852

229,696,356 Diluted 234,417,428

245,002,995

234,658,608

232,024,314































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:







Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 243,411

$ 297,970

$ 266,614

$ 243,495 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (147,801)

(57,325)

(245,895)

(132,435) Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation-basic $ 95,610

$ 240,645

$ 20,719

$ 111,060 Convertible debt interest, net of tax -

10,790

-

- Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation-diluted $ 95,610

$ 251,435

$ 20,719

$ 111,060

















LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 349,043

$ 333,523 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 183,804

146,168 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 124,676

124,155 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 45,443

45,241 Deferred income taxes 25,129

(6,078) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 8,131

7,881 Stock-based compensation expense 86,097

59,738 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 9,304

(28,573) Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 8,774

5,671 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 13,539

(9,806) Loss (Gain) on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and crypto assets 133

(100,153) Loss (Gain) on forward currency exchange contracts 31,584

(8,019) Other, net (9,730)

(3,953) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (622,765)

(465,797) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (822,523)

(646,147) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 225,791

430,886 Increase in deferred revenue 1,888,292

1,516,217 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,544,722

1,400,954







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (19,156)

(75,973) Collections of notes receivable 17,784

21,290 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (14,492)

(30,593) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (434,207)

(333,689) Cash paid for acquisition of right-of-use assets (20,800)

- Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50,090)

(17,579) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 20,040

- Other, net 8,495

2,139 Net cash used in investing activities (492,426)

(434,405)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 62,764

886 Payments on long-term debt including extinguishment costs (103,625)

(377,132) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 11,264

28 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (164,819)

(171,908) Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net (206,112)

(47,980) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,443

12,819 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (86,585)

(38,551) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (14,399)

(20,390) Other, net (383)

(748) Net cash used in financing activities (498,452)

(642,976) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 409,647

(152,989) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 963,491

170,584 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,106,109

6,238,956 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,069,600

$ 6,409,540

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment