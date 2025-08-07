Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Raises Fiscal 2025 Outlook
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended June 30, 2025.
Highlights for Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2024
- Net sales increased 6.3% to $328.7 million;
- Daily average comparable store sales increased 7.4%, and 14.6% on a two-year basis;
- Net income increased 26.0% to $11.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.50; and
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.1% to $24.4 million.
"Our third quarter performance exceeded our expectations and we again delivered outstanding results across all key metrics including daily average comparable sales growth of 7.4%. We believe that our value offering of high-quality, natural and organic products at Always AffordableSM prices resonates with consumers' increasing prioritization of health and wellness, including food and nutrition," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "Strong sales combined with effective promotions and enhanced store productivity helped drive a 50 basis point improvement in our operating margin, along with a 25% increase in diluted earnings per share. Based on the strong third quarter results, we are increasing our fiscal 2025 outlook for daily average comparable store sales growth and diluted earnings per share."
Mr. Isely added, "In June, our primary distributor, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), experienced a cybersecurity incident that temporarily impacted UNFI's ability to fulfill orders and distribute products to our stores. In the weeks following the incident, we collaborated with UNFI to minimize disruptions and restore normalized levels of product distribution to our stores. We estimate that the disruption to our operations adversely impacted our third quarter fiscal 2025 daily average comparable store sales by 1.0 to 1.5 percentage points, and diluted earnings per share by $0.04 to $0.05. As of the date of this release, our operations have substantially normalized, and we do not expect the disruption to materially impact our operations or financial performance in the future."
In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this earnings release.
Operating Results - Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2024
Net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $19.6 million, or 6.3%, to $328.7 million, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, due to a $19.0 million increase in comparable store sales and a $3.4 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. The Company estimates that net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were adversely impacted by the UNFI cybersecurity incident by approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million. Daily average comparable store sales increased 7.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, comprised of a 4.8% increase in daily average transaction count and a 2.4% increase in daily average transaction size.
Gross profit during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $7.9 million, or 8.8%, to $98.3 million. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin increased by 70 basis points to 29.9% during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 29.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in gross margin was driven by higher product margin primarily attributed to effective promotions.
Store expenses during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 6.1% to $71.7 million, driven by higher compensation expenses. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales were 21.8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, down from 21.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in store expenses as a percentage of net sales reflects expense leverage.
Administrative expenses during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 14.7% to $10.9 million, driven by higher technology expenses and compensation expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up from 3.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 21.3% to $15.6 million. Operating margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 4.7%, up from 4.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $11.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $24.4 million, compared to $22.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Operating Results - First Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Compared to First Nine Months Fiscal 2024
Net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased $75.8 million, or 8.2%, to $994.7 million, compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2024, due to a $72.8 million increase in comparable store sales and a $9.8 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $6.8 million decrease in sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 8.4% in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, comprised of a 5.4% increase in daily average transaction count and a 2.9% increase in daily average transaction size.
Gross profit during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased $29.4 million, or 10.9%, to $298.9 million. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin increased by 70 basis points to 30.0% during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to 29.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The increase in gross margin was driven by higher product margin primarily attributed to effective promotions, and store occupancy cost leverage.
Store expenses during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased 6.4% to $218.0 million, primarily driven by higher compensation expenses. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales were 21.9% during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, down from 22.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The decrease in store expenses as a percentage of net sales reflects expense leverage.
Administrative expenses during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased 17.6% to $33.5 million, primarily driven by higher compensation expenses and technology expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.4% during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, up from 3.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 increased 33.2% to $46.5 million. Operating margin during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was 4.7%, compared to 3.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $34.6 million, or $1.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $24.9 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $73.5 million, compared to $60.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $13.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no outstanding borrowings on its $72.5 million revolving credit facility.
During the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company generated $39.7 million in cash from operations and invested $22.9 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new and relocated/remodeled stores.
Dividend Announcement
Today, the Company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.
Growth and Development
The Company ended the third quarter with 169 stores in 21 states. Since June 30, 2025, the Company has remodeled one store.
Outlook
The Company is raising its fiscal 2025 outlook for daily average comparable store sales growth and diluted earnings per share, and updating its outlook for the number of new stores and relocations/remodels, and capital expenditures. The Company is also introducing its new store growth expectations for fiscal 2026. The Company expects:
Fiscal 2025
Prior Outlook
Updated Outlook
Number of new stores
3 to 4
2
Number of relocations/remodels
2 to 4
3
Daily average comparable store sales growth
6.5% to 7.5%
7.25% to 7.75%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.78 to $1.86
$1.90 to $1.95
Capital expenditures (in millions)
$36 to $44
$30 to $33
Fiscal 2026
Outlook
Number of new stores
6 to 8
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss this earnings release. The dial-in number is 1-888-347-6606 (US) or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q3 FY 2025 Earnings Call." A simultaneous audio webcast will be available at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com and archived for a minimum of 20 days.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 169 stores in 21 states.
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
328,705
309,082
994,695
918,924
Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs
230,426
218,751
695,844
649,476
Gross profit
98,279
90,331
298,851
269,448
Store expenses
71,719
67,575
218,000
204,791
Administrative expenses
10,949
9,545
33,486
28,474
Pre-opening expenses
24
364
877
1,272
Operating income
15,587
12,847
46,488
34,911
Interest expense, net
(694)
(1,052)
(2,367)
(3,123)
Income before income taxes
14,893
11,795
44,121
31,788
Provision for income taxes
(3,288)
(2,586)
(9,477)
(6,863)
Net income
$
11,605
9,209
34,644
24,925
Net income per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.51
0.40
1.51
1.09
Diluted
$
0.50
0.40
1.49
1.08
Weighted average number of shares of common stock
Basic
22,951,339
22,789,057
22,930,084
22,766,516
Diluted
23,311,935
23,115,356
23,247,316
23,052,044
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
September 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,178
8,871
Accounts receivable, net
12,810
12,610
Merchandise inventory
124,626
120,672
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,362
4,905
Total current assets
156,976
147,058
Property and equipment, net
181,037
178,609
Other assets:
Operating lease assets, net
263,928
275,111
Finance lease assets, net
40,643
40,752
Other assets
4,218
458
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
12,195
13,488
Total other assets
320,984
329,809
Total assets
$
658,997
655,476
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
82,455
88,397
Accrued expenses
31,481
35,847
Operating lease obligations, current portion
36,428
35,926
Finance lease obligations, current portion
4,128
3,960
Total current liabilities
154,492
164,130
Long-term liabilities:
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
250,724
263,404
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
43,253
43,217
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
8,027
10,471
Total long-term liabilities
302,004
317,092
Total liabilities
456,496
481,222
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,954,109 and
23
23
Additional paid-in capital
62,185
60,327
Retained earnings
140,293
113,904
Total stockholders' equity
202,501
174,254
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
658,997
655,476
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Operating activities:
Net income
$
34,644
24,925
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23,791
22,998
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs
81
390
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
(30)
10
Share-based compensation
3,100
1,900
Deferred income tax benefit
(2,444)
(2,519)
Non-cash interest expense
3
14
Other
3
(160)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,055)
1,318
Merchandise inventory
(3,954)
1,923
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,232)
(1,009)
Income tax receivable
-
252
Operating lease assets
25,221
25,005
(Decrease) increase in:
Operating lease liabilities
(25,565)
(25,386)
Accounts payable
(4,520)
2,023
Accrued expenses
(4,366)
(2,404)
Net cash provided by operating activities
39,677
49,280
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(23,124)
(31,016)
Acquisition of other intangibles
(167)
(839)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
44
3
Proceeds from property insurance settlements
305
44
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,942)
(31,808)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving loans
486,200
455,300
Repayments under revolving loans
(486,200)
(438,700)
Repayments under term loan
-
(6,000)
Finance lease obligation payments
(2,931)
(2,653)
Dividends to shareholders
(8,255)
(29,585)
Payments of deferred financing costs
-
(18)
Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting
(1,242)
(243)
Net cash used in financing activities
(12,428)
(21,899)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,307
(4,427)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
8,871
18,342
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
13,178
13,915
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
959
1,630
Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of
1,441
1,422
Income taxes paid
11,644
8,264
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid
$
2,157
2,578
Acquisition of other intangibles not yet paid
-
51
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations
14,022
13,073
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations
3,135
(45)
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation, amortization of software hosting arrangement (SaaS) implementation costs and non-recurring items.
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
$
11,605
9,209
34,644
24,925
Interest expense, net
694
1,052
2,367
3,123
Provision for income taxes
3,288
2,586
9,477
6,863
Depreciation and amortization
7,953
7,845
23,791
22,998
EBITDA
23,540
20,692
70,279
57,909
Impairment of long-lived assets and store
-
402
118
826
Share-based compensation
843
1,062
3,100
1,900
Amortization of SaaS implementation costs
2
-
3
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,385
22,156
73,500
60,635
EBITDA increased 13.8% to $23.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. EBITDA increased 21.4% to $70.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $57.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.2% and 6.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.1% and 6.3% for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.1% to $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $22.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.2% to $73.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $60.6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.4% and 7.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.4% and 6.6% for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.
Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.
Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, store closing costs and amortization of SaaS implementation costs;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.
