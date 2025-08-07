The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Announces Q2 2025 Results

Goodyear Forward delivered $195 million of segment operating income benefits during the quarter; asset sales in 2025 driving strong balance sheet
AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reported second quarter 2025 results today and the company will host an investor call tomorrow morning, Friday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time led by Mark Stewart, Goodyear's chief executive officer and president, and Christina Zamarro, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. Stewart and Zamarro will share insights on second quarter performance and progress on the Goodyear Forward transformation plan.
"The second quarter proved challenging in both our consumer and commercial businesses, driven by industry disruption stemming from shifts in global trade - including a surge of low-cost imports across our key markets," said Stewart. "We expect conditions to stabilize in the coming quarters, and we see clear opportunity ahead as we capitalize on our strong U.S. manufacturing footprint. We continue to expect to exceed the original goals for Goodyear Forward both in terms of cost savings and proceeds from asset sales."
Goodyear's second quarter 2025 net sales were $4.5 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 37.9 million. Goodyear net income was $254 million (87 cents per share) compared to Goodyear net income of $79 million (28 cents per share) a year ago. The second quarter of 2025 included several significant items including, on a pre-tax basis, an estimated gain on the sale of the Dunlop brand of $385 million, rationalization charges of $59 million and Goodyear Forward costs of $5 million. The second quarter of 2024 included, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $19 million and Goodyear Forward costs of $40 million. Goodyear Forward costs are comprised of advisory, legal and consulting fees and costs associated with planned asset sales.
Second quarter 2025 adjusted net loss was $48 million compared to adjusted net income of $48 million in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was a loss of $0.17, compared to earnings of $0.17 in the prior year's quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.
The company reported segment operating income of $159 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $334 million from a year ago. After adjusting for the sale of its Off-the-Road (OTR) tire business, which was completed in February 2025, segment operating income declined $152 million, driven by higher raw materials. Segment operating income reflects benefits from Goodyear Forward of $195 million, inflation and other costs of $127 million, unfavorable net price/mix versus raw material costs of $83 million, non-recurrence of the 2024 net insurance recoveries of $63 million, and lower tire volume of $37 million.
Year-to-Date Results
Goodyear's first six months 2025 net sales were $8.7 billion, with tire unit volumes totaling 76.4 million. Goodyear net income was $369 million ($1.27 per share) compared to Goodyear net income of $10 million (4 cents per share) a year ago. The first six months of 2025 included several significant items including, on a pre-tax basis, a combined estimated gain on the sales of the OTR tire business and the Dunlop Brand of $645 million, rationalization charges of $140 million and Goodyear Forward costs of $11 million. The first six months of 2024 included, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $41 million and Goodyear Forward costs of $67 million. Goodyear Forward costs are comprised of advisory, legal and consulting fees and costs associated with planned asset sales.
First six months 2025 adjusted net loss was $59 million compared to adjusted net income of $65 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was a loss of $0.21, compared to earnings of $0.23 in the prior year. Per share amounts are diluted.
The company reported segment operating income of $354 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to $574 million a year ago. After adjusting for the sale of its OTR tire business, which was completed in February 2025, segment operating income declined $185 million, driven by higher raw materials. Segment operating income reflects unfavorable net price/mix versus raw material costs of $193 million, inflation and other costs of $179 million, non-recurrence of the 2024 net insurance recoveries of $52 million, and lower tire volume of $70 million. These headwinds were partially offset by benefits from Goodyear Forward of $395 million.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Financial Tables" for further explanation and reconciliation tables for historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income (Loss); and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2025 and 2024 periods.
Business Segment Results
AMERICAS
Second Quarter
Six Months
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Tire Units
19.1
19.6
37.5
38.6
Net Sales
$2,662
$2,697
$5,164
$5,285
Segment Operating Income
141
241
296
420
Segment Operating Margin
5.3 %
8.9 %
5.7 %
7.9 %
Americas' second quarter 2025 net sales of $2.7 billion were 1.3% lower than last year, driven by declines in replacement volume, partially offset by price/mix benefits. Tire unit volume decreased 2.6%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 2.0%, primarily driven by consumer replacement. Original equipment tire unit volume decreased 5.0%. In the U.S., we outperformed competitors, continuing to gain OE market share.
Segment operating income of $141 million decreased $100 million from prior year. The decrease was driven by higher raw material costs, inflation and other costs, and unabsorbed fixed costs, which were partly offset by Goodyear Forward and price/mix benefits.
EMEA
Second Quarter
Six Months
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Tire Units
11.3
11.6
23.6
24.1
Net Sales
$1,344
$1,279
$2,621
$2,626
Segment Operating Income (Loss)
(25)
30
(30)
31
Segment Operating Margin
(1.9) %
2.3 %
(1.1) %
1.2 %
EMEA's second quarter 2025 net sales of $1.3 billion were up 5.1% from last year, driven by positive price/mix actions and higher sales in other tire-related businesses driven by growth in Fleet Solutions, partly offset by lower tire volume. Tire unit volume decreased 2.0%. Replacement unit volumes decreased 7.3%, driven by consumer replacement channel destocking. Original equipment tire unit volumes increased 10.9%, reflecting significant market share gains.
Segment operating loss of $25 million was $55 million lower than last year driven by higher raw material costs, the non-recurrence of the 2024 net insurance recoveries, and inflation. These factors were partly offset by price/mix and Goodyear Forward benefits.
ASIA PACIFIC
Second Quarter
Six Months
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Tire Units
7.5
8.9
15.3
17.8
Net Sales
$459
$594
$933
$1,196
Segment Operating Income
43
63
88
123
Segment Operating Margin
9.4 %
10.6 %
9.4 %
10.3 %
Asia Pacific's second quarter 2025 net sales of $459 million were 22.7% lower than the previous year, driven by lower volume and the sale of the OTR tire business. Tire unit volume decreased 15.6%. Replacement tire unit volume decreased 18.2%, driven by actions taken to reduce lower margin business outside of China and weak demand in China. Original equipment unit volume decreased 13.0%, driven by customer mix in China.
Second quarter 2025 segment operating income of $43 million was $20 million lower from prior year, driven by the divestiture of the OTR tire business. After adjusting for the sale of the OTR tire business, Asia Pacific's segment operating margin grew 150 basis points.
Goodyear Forward
Second quarter segment operating income reflects Goodyear Forward benefits of $195 million. In addition, on February 3, 2025, the sale of the OTR tire business to The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, successfully closed; gross cash proceeds received at closing totaled $905 million. Similarly, on May 7, 2025, the sale of the Dunlop brand to Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., was completed; gross cash proceeds received at closing totaled $735 million. On May 22, 2025, a definitive agreement was reached to sell the majority of the Goodyear Chemical business to an affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management, LLC, which is expected to close in late 2025. Goodyear intends to use the proceeds from the Chemical transaction to further reduce leverage.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that affect our operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from the assumptions, expectations and objectives expressed in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to implement successfully the Goodyear Forward plan and our other strategic initiatives, including the sale of our chemical business; risks relating to the ability to consummate the sale of our chemical business on a timely basis or at all, including failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals or to satisfy the other conditions to closing the transaction; actions and initiatives taken by both current and potential competitors; increases in the prices paid for raw materials and energy; inflationary cost pressures; delays or disruptions in our supply chain or the provision of services to us; a prolonged economic downturn or period of economic uncertainty; deteriorating economic conditions or an inability to access capital markets; a labor strike, work stoppage, labor shortage or other similar event; financial difficulties, work stoppages, labor shortages or supply disruptions at our suppliers or customers; the adequacy of our capital expenditures; changes in tariffs, trade agreements or trade restrictions; foreign currency translation and transaction risks; our failure to comply with a material covenant in our debt obligations; potential adverse consequences of litigation involving the company; as well as the effects of more general factors such as changes in general market, economic or political conditions or in legislation, regulation or public policy. Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.
Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements
This news release reflects revised prior period financial information to correct an accounting error related to the historic computation of currency remeasurement for our foreign operations in Turkey. We evaluated the errors and determined that the related impacts were not material in any previously issued annual or interim financial statements. See Notes 1 and 16 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, expected to be filed on August 8, 2025, for revised financial information reflecting the corrections to prior periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
This news release presents non-GAAP financial measures, including Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures to Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are Goodyear Net Income (Loss) and Return on Net Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income (Loss) by Net Sales).
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is Goodyear Net Income (Loss) as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, impairments, asset sales and certain other significant items.
It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See the following tables for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries
Financial Tables (Unaudited)
Table 1: Consolidated Statement of Operations
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Sales
$ 4,465
$ 4,570
$ 8,718
$ 9,107
Cost of Goods Sold
3,705
3,627
7,218
7,349
Selling, Administrative and General Expense
692
731
1,342
1,427
Rationalizations
59
19
140
41
Interest Expense
112
130
227
256
Other Expense
31
26
56
59
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
(439)
(96)
(701)
(94)
Income before Income Taxes
305
133
436
69
United States and Foreign Tax Expense
24
60
37
66
Net Income
281
73
399
3
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)
27
(6)
30
(7)
Goodyear Net Income
$ 254
$ 79
$ 369
$ 10
Goodyear Net Income - Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
$ 0.88
$ 0.28
$ 1.28
$ 0.04
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
287
287
287
286
Diluted
$ 0.87
$ 0.28
$ 1.27
$ 0.04
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
290
288
290
288
Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions, except share data)
2025
2024
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 785
$ 810
Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $97 ($84 in 2024)
3,016
2,482
Inventories:
Raw Materials
680
728
Work in Process
207
207
Finished Products
3,141
2,619
4,028
3,554
Assets Held for Sale
544
466
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
512
277
Total Current Assets
8,885
7,589
Goodwill
716
756
Intangible Assets
677
805
Deferred Income Taxes
1,743
1,686
Other Assets
1,149
1,052
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
1,087
951
Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation - $12,215 ($12,212 in 2024)
8,002
8,082
Total Assets
$ 22,259
$ 20,921
Liabilities:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable - Trade
$ 4,010
$ 4,092
Compensation and Benefits
606
606
Other Current Liabilities
1,599
1,089
Notes Payable and Overdrafts
499
558
Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year
209
200
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year
778
832
Total Current Liabilities
7,701
7,377
Operating Lease Liabilities
933
804
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases
6,559
6,392
Compensation and Benefits
814
789
Deferred Income Taxes
108
108
Other Long Term Liabilities
850
628
Total Liabilities
16,965
16,098
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity:
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, no par value:
Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares - 286 million in 2025 (285 million in 2024)
286
285
Capital Surplus
3,164
3,159
Retained Earnings
5,450
5,081
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(3,784)
(3,844)
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity
5,116
4,681
Minority Shareholders' Equity - Nonredeemable
178
142
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,294
4,823
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,259
$ 20,921
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$ 399
$ 3
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
544
546
Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs
10
7
Provision for Deferred Income Taxes
(55)
(6)
Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements
4
(5)
Net Rationalization Charges
140
41
Rationalization Payments
(204)
(105)
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
(701)
(94)
Loss (Gain) on Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment
-
(50)
Operating Lease Expense
159
164
Operating Lease Payments
(141)
(139)
Pension Contributions and Direct Payments
(53)
(29)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:
Accounts Receivable
(498)
(354)
Inventories
(512)
(397)
Accounts Payable - Trade
(59)
(18)
Compensation and Benefits
2
6
Other Current Liabilities
312
(91)
Other Assets and Liabilities
(65)
3
Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities
(718)
(518)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital Expenditures
(466)
(634)
Insurance Recoveries for Damaged Property, Plant and Equipment
-
37
Cash Proceeds from Sale and Leaseback Transactions
-
16
Asset Dispositions
1,328
108
Long Term Securities Redeemed
-
1
Notes Receivable
1
(17)
Other Transactions
(26)
1
Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities
837
(488)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred
557
595
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid
(632)
(464)
Long Term Debt Incurred
8,888
7,068
Long Term Debt Paid
(8,925)
(6,280)
Common Stock Issued
(5)
(3)
Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
(1)
(2)
Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions
11
(18)
Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities
(107)
896
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
26
(23)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
38
(133)
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period
864
985
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period
$ 902
$ 852
Table 4: Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income & Margin
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total Segment Operating Income
$ 159
$ 334
$ 354
$ 574
Less:
Rationalizations
59
19
140
41
Interest Expense
112
130
227
256
Other Expense
31
26
56
59
Net (Gains) on Asset Sales
(439)
(96)
(701)
(94)
Asset Write-Offs, Accelerated Depreciation, and Accelerated Lease Costs
41
43
87
94
Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans
20
15
36
36
Retained Expenses of Divested Operations
1
3
3
8
Other
29
61
70
105
Income before Income Taxes
$ 305
$ 133
$ 436
$ 69
United States and Foreign Tax Expense
24
60
37
66
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)
27
(6)
30
(7)
Goodyear Net Income
$ 254
$ 79
$ 369
$ 10
Net Sales
$ 4,465
$ 4,570
$ 8,718
$ 9,107
Return on Net Sales
5.7 %
1.7 %
4.2 %
0.1 %
Total Segment Operating Margin
3.6 %
7.3 %
4.1 %
6.3 %
Table 5: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2025
(In millions, except
As
Rationalizations,
Goodyear
Indirect Tax
Asset and
As
Net Sales
$ 4,465
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 4,465
Cost of Goods Sold
3,705
(40)
-
-
-
3,665
Gross Margin
760
40
-
-
-
800
SAG
692
(1)
(3)
-
-
688
Rationalizations
59
(59)
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense
112
-
-
-
-
112
Other (Income) Expense
31
-
(2)
-
-
29
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
(439)
-
-
-
439
-
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
305
100
5
-
(439)
(29)
Taxes
24
8
2
4
(21)
17
Minority Interest
27
-
-
-
(25)
2
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 254
$ 92
$ 3
$ (4)
$ (393)
$ (48)
EPS
$ 0.87
$ 0.33
$ 0.01
$ (0.02)
$ (1.36)
$ (0.17)
Second Quarter 2024
(In millions, except
As
Rationalizations,
Goodyear
South Africa
Americas
Debica Fire
Asset and
As
Net Sales
$ 4,570
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 4,570
Cost of Goods Sold
3,627
(33)
-
(3)
20
43
-
3,654
Gross Margin
943
33
-
3
(20)
(43)
-
916
SAG
731
(10)
(40)
-
-
-
-
681
Rationalizations
19
(19)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense
130
-
-
-
-
-
-
130
Other (Income) Expense
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
(96)
-
-
-
-
-
96
-
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
133
62
40
3
(20)
(43)
(96)
79
Taxes
60
5
10
-
(5)
(9)
(28)
33
Minority Interest
(6)
8
-
-
-
(4)
-
(2)
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 79
$ 49
$ 30
$ 3
$ (15)
$ (30)
$ (68)
$ 48
EPS
$ 0.28
$ 0.17
$ 0.10
$ 0.01
$ (0.06)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.23)
$ 0.17
Six Months 2025
(In millions, except
As
Rationalizations,
Goodyear
Pension
Indirect Tax
Asset and
As
Net Sales
$ 8,718
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 8,718
Cost of Goods Sold
7,218
(83)
-
-
-
-
7,135
Gross Margin
1,500
83
-
-
-
-
1,583
SAG
1,342
(4)
(5)
-
-
-
1,333
Rationalizations
140
(140)
-
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense
227
-
-
-
-
-
227
Other (Income) Expense
56
-
(6)
(4)
-
-
46
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
(701)
-
-
-
-
701
-
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
436
227
11
4
-
(701)
(23)
Taxes
37
30
3
1
5
(46)
30
Minority Interest
30
1
-
-
-
(25)
6
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 369
$ 196
$ 8
$ 3
$ (5)
$ (630)
$ (59)
EPS
$ 1.27
$ 0.69
$ 0.03
$ 0.01
$ (0.02)
$ (2.19)
$ (0.21)
Six Months 2024
(In millions, except
As
Rationalizations,
Goodyear
South Africa
Pension
Indirect Tax
Americas
Debica Fire
Asset and
As
Net Sales
$ 9,107
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 9,107
Cost of Goods Sold
7,349
(76)
-
(3)
-
8
20
29
-
7,327
Gross Margin
1,758
76
-
3
-
(8)
(20)
(29)
-
1,780
SAG
1,427
(18)
(67)
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,342
Rationalizations
41
(41)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense
256
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
256
Other (Income) Expense
59
-
-
-
5
2
-
-
(8)
58
Net (Gain) Loss on Asset Sales
(94)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
94
-
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
69
135
67
3
(5)
(10)
(20)
(29)
(86)
124
Taxes
66
14
16
-
(1)
(2)
(5)
(7)
(26)
55
Minority Interest
(7)
14
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
-
4
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 10
$ 107
$ 51
$ 3
$ (4)
$ (8)
$ (15)
$ (19)
$ (60)
$ 65
EPS
$ 0.04
$ 0.37
$ 0.18
$ 0.01
$ (0.01)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.21)
$ 0.23
