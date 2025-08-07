Health Catalyst Announces CEO Dan Burton to Step Down to Pursue Service Opportunities

Mr. Burton to Retire June 30, 2026, Actively Committed to Support Board in Transition and New CEO Search

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Health Catalyst Chief Executive Officer Dan Burton is stepping down from his role as CEO, effective June 2026, to enable additional time to pursue a few volunteer service opportunities he and his wife will participate in, in support of their faith, as active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

As a result, Mr. Burton will transition from his full-time position as CEO, effective June 30, 2026, and retire from his full-time work at Health Catalyst. Mr. Burton will support the Board in its search for a new CEO and will continue to serve on the Board.

By then, Mr. Burton will have been leading Health Catalyst full-time for 15 years, having joined at an early stage as both an investor and an advisor, when the company consisted of just three team members, in January 2011. He initially planned to serve as interim CEO for only a period of several months. His subsequent, longstanding tenure, as requested by the Board, led to the company's meaningful expansion, including filing for an initial public offering in 2019, growing to include 1,100 active healthcare clients and over 1,400 team members, publishing over 375 documented client case studies of data-driven healthcare improvement, and enabling more than $2.2 billion in client-approved, measurable improvements.

Mr. Burton's leadership is centered on serving others and a strong commitment to the company's mission. This resulted in Health Catalyst maintaining exceptionally high team member engagement levels, which have consistently ranked between the 94th and 99th percentile during the past decade, according to Gallup assessments. As a result of this focus on team member engagement, Health Catalyst has earned more than 125 Best Workplace Awards since 2013. The company has been recognized by esteemed organizations locally in Utah, nationally, and internationally, including accolades from Inc., FORTUNE, Newsweek, Modern Healthcare, Glassdoor, and U.S. News & World Report, among others.

It is this servant leadership mindset that also informs Mr. Burton's desire to become more deeply involved with his faith. For many years, Mr. Burton and his wife, Sarah, have planned to pursue mission-oriented service opportunities that align with their faith, after Mr. Burton completed his tenure as CEO and their children became adults.

"It has been the highlight of my career to serve in this role, in a company filled with teammates I love, in service of a mission that I believe in, in support of clients who are so deeply committed to that same mission, and with the backing of our shareholders, past and present, who have enabled us to pursue this mission to make healthcare measurably better," Mr. Burton said. "During this transition, I remain deeply committed to strong execution, every day, in support of accomplishing our company's goals and objectives, including driving client and shareholder value."

Jack Kane, Chairman of the Health Catalyst Board of Directors, said, "We, as a Board, would like to thank Dan for his many years of outstanding service to the company in the role of CEO. We are grateful Dan will continue to serve on the Board. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will conduct a CEO search to identify an effective, world-class CEO to lead Health Catalyst in its next chapter."

This is the third time a member of Health Catalyst's Senior Leadership Team has stepped down from Health Catalyst to provide additional faith-based volunteer service for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 2023, Health Catalyst's Chief Operating Officer, Paul Horstmeier, was called to serve for three years as the Mission President of the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission. From 2017 to 2020, Health Catalyst Co-Founder Steve Barlow was called to serve as a Mission President in Ecuador.

Health Catalyst, as a mission-driven organization, is grateful for and supportive of the many contributions its team members make in providing various types of volunteer service to the broader community.

