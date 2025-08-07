Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Record Revenue and Operating Cash Flow for the Second Quarter of 2025

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton delivered another outstanding quarter, achieving record revenue, adjusted net earnings, and operating cash flow for both the second quarter and the first half of 2025," said Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "We also made significant progress in our near-term growth strategy as Blackwater announced commercial production and Goose successfully delivered its first gold pour during the quarter, a strong indicator that our catalyst-rich year is progressing as planned. We remain committed to disciplined capital deployment, focusing only on the most accretive opportunities that are structured to generate meaningful, long-term value for all stakeholders."
Record Financial Performance and Strong Balance Sheet
- Second quarter of 2025: A record $503 million in revenue, $292 million in net earnings, a record $286 million in adjusted net earnings, and a record $415 million in operating cash flow.
- Declared a quarterly dividend1 of $0.165 per common share and made two quarterly dividend payments totalling $150 million.
- Balance Sheet: Cash balance of $1.0 billion, no debt, and an undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility as at June 30, 2025.
- Undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility extended by an additional year with the facility now maturing on June 30, 2030.
High Quality Asset Base
- Streaming and royalty agreements on 20 operating mines and 26 development and other projects5.
- 83% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves2,4.
- Attributable gold equivalent production3 ("GEOs") of 158,600 ounces in the second quarter of 2025, a 9.5% increase relative to the comparable period of the prior year primarily due to stronger production at Salobo coupled with the commencement of production at Blackwater.
- On May 2, 2025, Artemis Gold Inc., ("Artemis Gold") announced the commencement of commercial production at its Blackwater mine, with mining operations exceeding 90% of planned tonnage, and both tonnes and grades reconciling favorably to the resource model.
- On June 30, 2025, B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") announced the first gold pour at its Goose project, with the mill running consistently at approximately 50% of nameplate capacity as planned.
- Growth profile was further de-risked as construction activities advanced at a number of development projects including Mineral Park, Platreef, Fenix, Kurmuk and Koné.
Leadership in Sustainability
- Top Rankings: One of the top-rated companies by Sustainalytics, AAA rated by MSCI and Prime rated by ISS.
- Recognized among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.
- Published annual Sustainability Report highlighting our commitment to responsible business practices and providing a comprehensive review of Wheaton's performance in environmental, social and governance topics.
- Published annual Climate Change Report detailing how Wheaton is addressing climate change risks and opportunities, as well as potential climate-related impacts.
Operational Overview
(all figures in US dollars unless
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
Units produced
Gold ounces
91,968
83,743
9.8 %
184,637
176,101
4.8 %
Silver ounces
5,407
5,047
7.1 %
10,100
10,529
(4.1) %
Palladium ounces
2,435
4,338
(43.9) %
5,096
8,801
(42.1) %
Cobalt pounds
647
259
149.7 %
1,187
499
137.8 %
Gold equivalent ounces 3
158,608
144,904
9.5 %
309,209
303,393
1.9 %
Units sold
Gold ounces
98,973
77,326
28.0 %
210,270
169,345
24.2 %
Silver ounces
4,868
3,823
27.3 %
9,351
7,890
18.5 %
Palladium ounces
2,575
4,301
(40.1) %
5,032
9,075
(44.6) %
Cobalt pounds
353
88
301.1 %
618
397
55.7 %
Gold equivalent ounces 3
157,916
123,462
27.9 %
323,212
265,756
21.6 %
Change in PBND and Inventory
Gold equivalent ounces 3
(11,551)
7,986
19,537
(38,205)
9,322
47,527
Revenue
$
503,218
$
299,064
68.3 %
$
973,629
$
595,870
63.4 %
Net earnings
$
292,270
$
122,317
138.9 %
$
546,254
$
286,358
90.8 %
Per share
$
0.644
$
0.270
138.5 %
$
1.204
$
0.632
90.5 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
$
286,004
$
149,565
91.2 %
$
536,830
$
288,398
86.1 %
Per share 1
$
0.630
$
0.330
90.9 %
$
1.183
$
0.636
86.0 %
Operating cash flows
$
414,959
$
234,393
77.0 %
$
775,752
$
453,773
71.0 %
Per share 1
$
0.914
$
0.517
76.8 %
$
1.709
$
1.001
70.7 %
All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.
Financial Review
Revenues
Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $503 million (65% gold, 33% silver, 1% palladium and 1% cobalt), with the $204 million increase relative to the prior period quarter being primarily due to a 32% increase in the average realized gold equivalent³ price; and a 28% increase in the number of GEOs³ sold.
Revenue was $974 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a $378 million increase from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 34% increase in the average realized gold equivalent³ price; and a 22% increase in the number of GEOs³ sold.
Cash Costs and Margin
Average cash costs¹ in the second quarter of 2025 were $470 per GEO³ as compared to $437 in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $2,717 per GEO³ sold, an increase of 37% as compared with the second quarter of 2024, a result of the higher realized price per ounce. The higher margin reflects the leverage provided by fixed per-ounce production payments across the majority of Wheaton's operating streams, which accounted for 85% of revenue during the quarter. Notably, year-over-year margin growth exceeded the appreciation in gold prices over the same period, underscoring the effectiveness of Wheaton's business model in leveraging rising commodity prices while maintaining strong cash operating margins.
Average cash costs¹ for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $458 per GEO³ as compared to $435 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $2,554 per GEO³ sold, a 41% increase from comparable period of the previous year, a result of the higher realized price per ounce.
Cash Flow from Operations
Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to $415 million, with the $181 million increase from the comparable period of the prior year, due primarily to the higher gross margin.
Operating cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $776 million, with the $322 million increase from the comparable period of the previous year being due primarily to the higher gross margin.
Produced But Not Yet Delivered
As at June 30, 2025, approximately 130,000 GEOs were produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") representing approximately 2.7 months of payable production. Total PBND ounces decreased quarter-over-quarter as strong production levels in the first quarter of 2025, resulted in an increase to sales realized in the second quarter of 2025, due to the inherent timing delay between production and sales. The Company expects PBND levels to stay at the higher end of its forecasted range of two to three months until the end of 2025, in part due to the ramp up of new mines, forecast to commence operations in the second half of the year.
Balance Sheet (at June 30, 2025 )
- Approximately $1.0 billion of cash on hand.
- The Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") with its maturity date now June 30, 2030. In addition, the Company added an incremental $500 million accordion feature, providing expanded financial capacity.
- During the second quarter of 2025, the Company made total upfront cash payments of $347 million relative to the mineral stream interests consisting of:
- $156 million relative to the Koné PMPA;
- $144 million relative to the Salobo III expansion;
- $44 million relative to the Kurmuk PMPA; and
- $3 million relative to the Cangrejos PMPA.
- Subsequent to the quarter, the Company made additional upfront cash payments of $206 million relative to the mineral stream interests consisting of:
- $156 million relative to the Koné PMPA; and
- $50 million relative to the Fenix PMPA.
- With the existing cash on hand coupled with the fully undrawn $2 billion revolving facility coupled with the $500 million accordion and ongoing operating cash flows, the Company believes it is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.
Senior Management Promotions
On June 18, 2025, Wheaton was pleased to announce key senior management promotions as the Company positions itself for its next era of innovation and growth. Effective June 30, 2025, Haytham Hodaly, formerly Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, was appointed to President of the Company. In addition, Curt Bernardi, formerly Senior Vice President Legal and Strategic Development, was promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategy and General Counsel. Randy Smallwood remains the Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton.
Second Quarter Operating Asset Highlights
Salobo: In the second quarter of 2025, Salobo produced 69,400 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 10% relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades. On July 22, 2025, Vale S.A. ("Vale") announced that following the implementation of Salobo 3, the Salobo complex has reached full ramp-up and is consistently delivering strong operational performance.
Antamina: In the second quarter of 2025, Antamina produced 1.3 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 31% relative to the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher grades, partially offset by lower recoveries and the impacts of a full safety shutdown which lasted approximately one week.
Peñasquito: In the second quarter of 2025, Peñasquito produced 2.1 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 7% relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily the result of lower grades as mining activities have transitioned back into the Peñasco pit which contains lower silver grades relative to the Chile Colorado pit.
Constancia: In the second quarter of 2025, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,600 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 22% for silver production and a decrease of approximately 27% for gold production relative to the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in gold was primarily the result of lower grades as more material was mined from the Constancia pit and reclaimed from the stockpile compared with the prior year. On July 3, 2025, it was reported that protests by informal miners in Peru led to intermittent roadblocks along the Southern Road Corridor, impacting major copper operations including Hudbay's Constancia mine and MMG Limited's Las Bambas mine8. MMG Limited later confirmed that transportation resumed as of July 15, 2025, following an agreement by artisanal miners to lift the blockades. Wheaton's second quarter deliveries from Constancia remained unaffected by these temporary disruptions.
San Dimas: In the second quarter of 2025, San Dimas produced 7,000 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 1% relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower grades and recovery as well as the change of the gold to silver conversion ratio from 70:1 to 90:1, partially offset by higher throughput. In accordance with the San Dimas PMPA, effective April 30, 2025, the fixed gold to silver conversion ratio has been revised from 70:1 to 90:1. (see footnote 4 on page 13 of this press release for more information).
Stillwater: In the second quarter of 2025, the Stillwater mines produced 1,700 ounces of attributable gold and 2,400 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 21% for gold and 44% for palladium relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower throughput as Stillwater West operations were placed into care and maintenance in September 2024.
Voisey's Bay: In the second quarter of 2025, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 647,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, an increase of approximately 150% relative to the second quarter of 2024, as the transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground continues. On April 15, 2025, Vale reported the consistent ramp-up of Voisey's Bay's underground operations. The full ramp-up is expected by the second half of 2026.
Other Gold: In the second quarter of 2025, total Other Gold attributable production was 4,800 ounces, an increase of approximately 721% relative to the second quarter of 2024 due to the initial reported production from the Blackwater Mine, which achieved commercial production on May 1, 2025. Notable operational updates for assets included within 'other gold' include:
- Blackwater: On May 2, 2025, Artemis Gold announced the commencement of commercial production at its Blackwater mine, with mining operations exceeding 90% of its planned tonnage, and both mined tonnes and grades reconciling favorably to the resource model. On June 19, 2025, Artemis Gold announced the acceleration of the design and implementation of Phase 2 of the Blackwater Mine, with a final investment decision by their board anticipated by year-end 2025. On July 14, 2025, Artemis Gold announced that it had further ramped up operations and was producing at a steady state with the mill operating above design capacity for the month of June. Artemis Gold also notes that gold production is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year.
- Marmato: On May 7, 2025, Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris") reported that the processing plant capacity increased from 4,000 tpd to a planned 5,000 tpd. Aris reports that construction remains on track, and production is expected to start ramping up in the second half of 2026.
Other Silver: In the second quarter of 2025, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.5 million ounces, an increase of approximately 8% relative to the second quarter of 2024, as the initial reported production from Blackwater was offset by lower production at Los Filos.
Recent Development Asset Updates
Goose Project: On June 30, 2025, B2Gold announced the first gold pour at its Goose project, with the mill running consistently at approximately 50% of nameplate capacity during this initial phase, as planned. B2Gold expects a ramp up to commercial production in the third quarter of 2025.
Mineral Park Project: During the quarter, Waterton's Origin Mining achieved a key milestone by introducing first ore to the mill at its Mineral Park project. Waterton indicates that the ramp-up to commercial production is underway and expected to be reached during the second half of 2025. At steady state throughput, the fully refurbished mill capacity will be 16.5 Mtpa.
Platreef Project: On July 30, 2025, Ivanhoe Mines ("Ivanhoe") announced that development ore is now being hoisted to surface and stockpiled in preparation for the initial feed into the Phase 1 concentrator, which continues advancing toward commercial production in Q4 2025. Phase 1 is the first step of a three-phase expansion plan, which aims to make Platreef one of the world's largest producers of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold. Ivanhoe notes that Phase 2 expansion activities are underway and on track for first production in Q4 2027.
Fenix Project: On July 31, 2025, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") reported that construction was 41% complete, and remains on track and on budget for first gold production in Q1 2026. Rio2 reports the leach pad will be ready to receive minerals in August 2025, with completion of the Mine Expansion Study targeted for December 2025.
Kurmuk Project: On August 6, 2025, Allied Gold Corporation ("Allied") reported that engineering and procurement are approximately 90% complete, with mining fleet mobilization well underway and first units expected to arrive on site imminently. Concurrently, Allied is advancing technical studies aimed at improving operational confidence and flexibility, including potential increases in plant throughput and other targeted optimizations. Allied continues to forecast the commencement of production by mid-2026.
El Domo Project: On April 23, 2025, Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") reported that it is targeting to bring the project into production by the end of 2026. The construction of the main plant and auxiliary facilities are expected to commence in September 2025, with major equipment installation expected to commence in May 2026. On August 5, 2025, Silvercorp announced that the Constitutional Court of Ecuador has delivered a unanimous decision to uphold the validity of the environmental license for the El Domo project.
Koné Project: On May 27, 2025, Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage") provided a construction update for its Koné project, where construction continues to progress rapidly and remains well on track for first gold pour in Q2 2027. Montage notes that significant progress has been made on the key ongoing workstreams which include the water storage and abstraction facility, and camp construction. Notably, the carbon-in-leach ring beams were completed two months ahead of schedule, marking a key milestone. On July 21, 2025, Montage reported that its exploration program continues to provide significant confidence in achieving the previously published short-term exploration target of discovering more than 1Moz of Measured and Indicated Resources. As a result of ongoing successful results and drilling efficiency, Montage states that its exploration program has increased from 90,000 meters to 120,000 meters in 2025.
Copper World Project: On March 27, 2025, Hudbay reported that feasibility studies are underway at the fully permitted Copper World project.
Santo Domingo Project: On July 31, 2025, Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") reported that it is at an advanced stage in its partnership process and expects to announce a partner during Q3 2025. A potential project sanctioning decision is not anticipated prior to mid-2026.
Marathon Project: On May 22, 2025, Generation Mining Ltd. announced that it has received the final key permit required for the construction of the Marathon project in Northwestern Ontario. The Environmental Compliance Approval - Industrial Sewage Works permit, received from the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, is for the management and discharge of water for the construction phase of the project.
Cangrejos Project: On June 23, 2025, CMOC Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore entity and a subsidiary of CMOC Group Limited (collectively "CMOC") announced that it had completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Lumina Gold Corp9. CMOC reports that it has assembled a multidisciplinary project team to fast-track development of the Cangrejos project, with commercial production targeted for 2028.
Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.
Sustainability
Annual Sustainability & Climate Change Reports
Wheaton published its annual Sustainability and Climate Change reports on May 22, 2025. These reports are part of Wheaton's voluntary suite of sustainability disclosures demonstrating the Company's commitment to responsible business practices and ESG performance.
ESG Ratings & Awards
On June 25, 2025, Wheaton was named as one of Corporate Knights' 2025 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking ninth on the list. With a significant portion of the score linked to sustainable revenue, this ranking reflects Wheaton's commitment to responsible business practices and underscores the quality and sustainability performance of the Company's mining partners.
Future of Mining Challenge
Subsequent to the quarter, on July 2, 2025, Wheaton announced the return of its Future of Mining Challenge, inviting ventures from around the world to propose industry solutions aimed at improving operational efficiencies and minimizing environmental impacts. For the 2025/26 challenge, Wheaton will award US$1 million to a cleantech venture with innovative technology that seeks to advance sustainable water management in the mining industry. Wheaton will accept expressions of interest until the end of day on Friday, August 29, 2025. Once all expressions of interest have been received and reviewed, Wheaton will invite select ventures to submit a full application in September 2025. For more information about Wheaton's Future of Mining Challenge and how to submit an expression of interest, visit www.futureofmining.ca.
Community Investment Program
- In the second quarter of 2025, Wheaton extended its longstanding support for Hudbay's Agricultural Development Program, which focuses on using agriculture and livestock-oriented initiatives to help local communities near the Constancia mine diversify their income and build sustainable livelihoods. In addition, building on the success of Vale's Maranhão Women's Network, which supports communities near the Salobo mine, Wheaton has committed ongoing support to the program, funding a two-year investment to strengthen the cooperative's production cycle, launch new social enterprises, and expand its product portfolio.
- Wheaton's Partner Community Investment Program continues to support initiatives with the Vale Foundation, Vale Canada, Hudbay, First Majestic, Newmont, Artemis, Aris Mining and Ivanplats to support the communities influenced by the mines and provide vital services and programs, educational resources, health and dental programs, poverty reduction initiatives, entrepreneurial opportunities, and various social and environmental programs.
- In the second quarter of 2025, Wheaton was the lead sponsor for the Canadian Cancer Society's Daffodil Ball, Coast Mental Health's Courage to Come Back Awards and the Pacific Salmon Foundation's Gala.
2025 and Long-Term Production Outlook
Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2025 is forecast to be 350,000 to 390,000 ounces of gold, 20.5 to 22.5 million ounces of silver, and 12,500 to 13,500 GEOs3 of other metals, resulting in annual production of approximately 600,000 to 670,000 GEOs3, unchanged from previous guidance2,3.
Annual production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% to 870,000 GEOs3 by 2029, with average annual production forecast to grow to over 950,000 GEOs3 in years 2030 to 2034, also unchanged from previous guidance6,7.
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.
In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$
503,218
$
299,064
$
973,629
$
595,870
Cost of sales
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
75,169
$
54,007
$
149,805
$
115,562
Depletion
75,002
58,865
151,695
122,541
Total cost of sales
$
150,171
$
112,872
$
301,500
$
238,103
Gross margin
$
353,047
$
186,192
$
672,129
$
357,767
General and administrative
11,022
10,241
24,547
20,705
Share based compensation
9,962
6,241
22,143
7,522
Donations and community investments
2,368
703
5,060
2,273
Earnings from operations
$
329,695
$
169,007
$
620,379
$
327,267
Other income (expense)
9,736
5,122
17,256
12,317
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
339,431
$
174,129
$
637,635
$
339,584
Finance costs
1,427
1,299
2,868
2,741
Earnings before income taxes
$
338,004
$
172,830
$
634,767
$
336,843
Income tax expense
45,734
50,513
88,513
50,485
Net earnings
$
292,270
$
122,317
$
546,254
$
286,358
Basic earnings per share
$
0.644
$
0.270
$
1.204
$
0.632
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.643
$
0.269
$
1.202
$
0.631
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
453,889
453,430
453,791
453,262
Diluted
454,663
454,104
454,550
453,888
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
As at
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,005,885
$
818,166
Accounts receivable
15,586
6,217
Other
4,725
3,697
Total current assets
$
1,026,196
$
828,080
Non-current assets
Mineral stream interests
$
6,669,707
$
6,379,580
Early deposit mineral stream interests
47,094
47,094
Mineral royalty interests
40,421
40,421
Long-term equity investments
171,531
98,975
Property, plant and equipment
10,517
8,691
Other
16,919
21,616
Total non-current assets
$
6,956,189
$
6,596,377
Total assets
$
7,982,385
$
7,424,457
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
7,857
$
13,553
Income taxes payable
112,511
2,127
Current portion of performance share units
18,194
13,562
Current portion of lease liabilities
566
262
Total current liabilities
$
139,128
$
29,504
Non-current liabilities
Performance share units
$
9,515
$
11,522
Lease liabilities
7,682
4,909
Income taxes payable - non-current
94,701
113,505
Deferred income taxes
386
349
Pension liability
5,267
5,289
Total non-current liabilities
$
117,551
$
135,574
Total liabilities
$
256,679
$
165,078
Shareholders' equity
Issued capital
$
3,810,111
$
3,798,108
Reserves
(5,654)
(63,503)
Retained earnings
3,921,249
3,524,774
Total shareholders' equity
$
7,725,706
$
7,259,379
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,982,385
$
7,424,457
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
292,270
$
122,317
$
546,254
$
286,358
Adjustments for
Depreciation and depletion
75,322
59,211
152,316
123,224
Equity settled share based compensation
1,809
1,655
3,234
3,253
Performance share units - expense
8,153
4,586
18,909
4,269
Performance share units - paid
-
-
(17,209)
(11,129)
Income tax expense
45,734
50,513
88,513
50,485
Investment income recognized in net earnings
(8,742)
(4,877)
(17,789)
(11,315)
Other
164
640
3,171
580
Change in non-cash working capital
(6,709)
(3,664)
(14,450)
(1,508)
Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest
$
408,001
$
230,381
$
762,949
$
444,217
Income taxes refunded (paid)
(948)
(75)
(3,182)
(191)
Interest paid
(87)
(73)
(178)
(148)
Interest received
7,993
4,160
16,163
9,895
Cash generated from operating activities
$
414,959
$
234,393
$
775,752
$
453,773
Financing activities
Credit facility extension fees
$
(862)
$
(925)
$
(862)
$
(925)
Share purchase options exercised
1,967
8,348
4,473
12,164
Lease payments
(89)
(147)
(211)
(295)
Dividends paid
(147,939)
(139,124)
(147,939)
(139,124)
Cash used for financing activities
$
(146,923)
$
(131,848)
$
(144,539)
$
(128,180)
Investing activities
Mineral stream interests
$
(347,951)
$
(35,605)
$
(443,691)
$
(486,507)
Mineral royalty interest
-
(10,078)
-
(22,025)
Acquisition of long-term investments
-
-
(3)
(751)
Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments
-
177,088
-
177,088
Dividends received
287
481
526
1,181
Other
(231)
(193)
(491)
(789)
Cash (used for) generated from investing activities
$
(347,895)
$
131,693
$
(443,659)
$
(331,803)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$
163
$
(130)
$
165
$
(100)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
(79,696)
$
234,108
$
187,719
$
(6,310)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,085,581
306,109
818,166
546,527
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,005,885
$
540,217
$
1,005,885
$
540,217
Summary of Units Produced
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Gold ounces produced ²
Salobo
69,417
71,384
84,291
62,689
63,225
61,622
71,777
69,045
Sudbury 3
4,508
4,880
5,259
3,593
4,477
5,618
5,823
3,857
Constancia
4,604
4,876
18,727
10,760
6,269
14,316
22,781
19,420
San Dimas 4
6,987
8,416
7,263
6,882
7,089
7,542
10,023
9,995
Stillwater 5
1,654
1,339
2,166
2,247
2,099
2,637
2,341
2,454
Other
Marmato
748
757
622
648
584
623
668
673
Blackwater
4,050
1,017
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other
4,798
1,774
622
648
584
623
668
673
Total gold ounces produced
91,968
92,669
118,328
86,819
83,743
92,358
113,413
105,444
Silver ounces produced 2
Peñasquito 6
2,103
1,754
2,465
1,785
2,263
2,643
1,036
-
Antamina
1,299
1,087
947
925
992
806
1,030
894
Constancia
552
555
969
648
451
640
836
697
Other
Los Filos 7
-
37
29
26
27
48
26
32
Zinkgruvan
684
585
637
537
699
641
510
785
Neves-Corvo
449
459
494
425
432
524
573
486
Aljustrel 8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
327
Cozamin
174
174
192
185
177
173
185
165
Marmato
8
8
7
7
6
7
10
11
Blackwater
138
34
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other
1,453
1,297
1,359
1,180
1,341
1,393
1,304
1,806
Total silver ounces produced
5,407
4,693
5,740
4,538
5,047
5,482
4,206
3,397
Palladium ounces produced ²
Stillwater 5
2,435
2,661
2,797
4,034
4,338
4,463
4,209
4,006
Cobalt pounds produced ²
Voisey's Bay
647
540
393
397
259
240
215
183
GEOs produced 9
158,608
150,601
187,625
142,716
144,904
158,490
164,599
147,047
Average payable rate 2
Gold
95.3 %
94.9 %
95.3 %
95.0 %
95.0 %
94.7 %
95.1 %
95.4 %
Silver
87.2 %
86.4 %
84.2 %
83.9 %
84.3 %
84.5 %
83.0 %
78.5 %
Palladium
97.4 %
96.4 %
97.5 %
98.4 %
97.3 %
97.8 %
98.0 %
94.1 %
Cobalt
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
93.3 %
GEO 9
92.1 %
91.9 %
91.3 %
90.9 %
90.7 %
90.6 %
91.6 %
90.9 %
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced.
2)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests.
4)
Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 30, 2025, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio has been revised to 90:1. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q2 2025 - 311,000 ounces; Q1 2025 - 340,000 ounces; Q4 2024 - 295,000 ounces; Q3 2024 - 262,000 ounces; Q2 2024 - 285,000 ounces; Q1 2024 - 291,000 ounces; Q4 2023 - 378,000 ounces; Q3 2023 - 387,000 ounces.
5)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. On September 12, 2024, Sibanye Stillwater ("Sibanye") announced that as a result of low palladium prices it was placing the Stillwater West operations into care and maintenance, while using Stillwater East and East Boulder operations to improve efficiencies that could get Stillwater West back to production as prices permit.
6)
There was a temporary suspension of operations at Peñasquito due to a labour strike which ran from June 7, 2023 to October 13, 2023.
7)
On April 1, 2025, Equinox Gold Corp., reported it has indefinitely suspended operations at Los Filos following the expiry of its land access agreement with the community of Carrizalillo on March 31, 2025.
8)
On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the third quarter of 2025.
9)
GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.
Summary of Units Sold
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Gold ounces sold
Salobo
76,331
83,809
55,170
58,101
54,962
56,841
76,656
44,444
Sudbury 2
2,849
5,632
4,048
2,495
5,679
4,129
5,011
4,836
Constancia
6,827
9,788
17,873
5,186
6,640
20,123
19,925
12,399
San Dimas
7,235
8,962
6,990
7,022
6,801
7,933
10,472
9,695
Stillwater 3
1,386
1,947
2,410
1,635
2,628
2,355
2,314
1,985
Other
Marmato
742
737
650
550
616
638
633
792
777
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
275
Blackwater
3,291
110
-
-
-
-
-
-
Santo Domingo 4
312
312
312
447
-
-
-
-
El Domo 4
-
-
209
258
-
-
-
-
Total Other
4,345
1,159
1,171
1,255
616
638
633
1,067
Total gold ounces sold
98,973
111,297
87,662
75,694
77,326
92,019
115,011
74,426
Silver ounces sold
Peñasquito
2,112
1,976
1,852
1,667
1,482
1,839
442
453
Antamina
1,073
884
858
989
917
762
1,091
794
Constancia
625
730
797
366
422
726
665
435
Other
Los Filos
8
57
29
26
24
44
24
30
Zinkgruvan
520
446
452
488
597
297
449
714
Neves-Corvo
224
218
154
185
216
243
268
245
Aljustrel
-
-
-
-
-
1
86
142
Cozamin
154
164
158
148
158
147
141
139
Marmato
9
8
7
6
7
8
9
11
Blackwater
143
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
777
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
Total Other
1,058
893
800
853
1,002
740
977
1,283
Total silver ounces sold
4,868
4,483
4,307
3,875
3,823
4,067
3,175
2,965
Palladium ounces sold
Stillwater 3
2,575
2,457
4,434
3,761
4,301
4,774
3,339
4,242
Cobalt pounds sold
Voisey's Bay
353
265
485
88
88
309
288
198
GEOs sold 5
157,916
165,297
141,495
122,242
123,462
142,294
154,355
111,218
Cumulative payable units PBND 6
Gold ounces
89,492
100,512
123,511
97,929
90,406
88,145
92,729
99,891
Silver ounces
2,849
3,002
3,431
2,903
2,972
2,539
1,973
1,657
Palladium ounces
4,414
4,596
4,439
6,186
6,018
6,198
6,666
5,607
Cobalt pounds
1,168
917
678
796
513
360
356
377
GEO 5
130,036
141,587
168,241
137,823
129,560
121,574
119,780
123,015
Inventory on hand
Cobalt pounds
-
-
-
-
-
-
88
155
1)
All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold.
2)
Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests.
3)
Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.
4)
The ounces sold under Santo Domingo and El Domo relate to ounces received due to the delay ounce provision as per the respective PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
5)
GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.
6)
Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
Results of Operations
The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
69,417
76,331
$
3,315
$
429
$
402
$
252,997
$
189,543
$
220,263
$
2,677,073
Sudbury 5
4,508
2,849
3,368
400
1,326
9,597
4,679
8,457
230,307
Constancia
4,604
6,827
3,315
425
323
22,629
17,527
19,730
58,963
San Dimas
6,987
7,235
3,315
640
290
23,982
17,253
19,350
131,787
Stillwater
1,654
1,386
3,315
590
421
4,594
3,193
3,776
206,058
Other 6
4,798
4,345
3,350
988
790
14,555
6,830
10,261
1,206,207
91,968
98,973
$
3,318
$
470
$
433
$
328,354
$
239,025
$
281,837
$
4,510,395
Silver
Peñasquito
2,103
2,112
$
33.83
$
4.56
$
4.86
$
71,467
$
51,574
$
61,835
$
224,608
Antamina
1,299
1,073
33.83
6.85
8.46
36,303
19,871
28,948
474,215
Constancia
552
625
33.83
6.26
6.10
21,138
13,413
17,227
157,109
Other 7
1,453
1,058
34.81
4.76
5.39
36,831
26,093
27,480
721,492
5,407
4,868
$
34.05
$
5.33
$
5.93
$
165,739
$
110,951
$
135,490
$
1,577,424
Palladium
Stillwater
2,435
2,575
$
996
$
175
$
429
$
2,564
$
1,009
$
2,114
$
211,019
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
78,814
2,435
2,575
$
996
$
175
$
429
$
2,564
$
1,009
$
2,114
$
289,833
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,451
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
57,584
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,035
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
647
353
$
18.60
$
3.57
$
9.18
$
6,561
$
2,062
$
2,907
$
225,020
Operating results
$
503,218
$
353,047
$
422,348
$
6,669,707
Other
General and administrative
$
(11,022)
$
(10,498)
Share based compensation
(9,962)
-
Donations and community investments
(2,368)
(2,096)
Finance costs
(1,427)
(2,025)
Other
9,736
8,179
Income tax
(45,734)
(949)
Total other
$
(60,777)
$
(7,389)
$
1,312,678
$
292,270
$
414,959
$
7,982,385
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Includes the non-cash per ounce cost of sale associated with delay ounces. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
5)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Victor gold interest.
6)
Other gold interests comprised of the operating Marmato and Blackwater gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Platreef, Curraghinalt, Kudz Ze Kayah, Koné and Kurmuk gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provisions of the Santo Domingo PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
7)
Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato, Cozamin and Blackwater silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
63,225
54,962
$
2,356
$
425
$
378
$
129,466
$
85,346
$
105,795
$
2,638,316
Sudbury 4
4,477
5,679
2,357
400
1,326
13,383
3,581
11,106
250,227
Constancia
6,269
6,640
2,356
420
323
15,640
10,706
12,849
71,769
San Dimas
7,089
6,801
2,356
635
290
16,021
9,730
11,701
140,542
Stillwater
2,099
2,628
2,356
415
421
6,190
3,994
5,100
209,162
Other 5
584
616
2,356
415
527
1,450
870
1,195
903,067
83,743
77,326
$
2,356
$
441
$
438
$
182,150
$
114,227
$
147,746
$
4,213,083
Silver
Peñasquito
2,263
1,482
$
28.75
$
4.50
$
4.86
$
42,599
$
28,735
$
35,932
$
261,561
Antamina
992
917
28.75
5.75
8.46
26,365
13,337
21,095
506,396
Constancia
451
422
28.75
6.20
6.10
12,122
6,934
9,508
172,475
Other 6
1,341
1,002
30.14
4.35
4.50
30,205
21,336
21,614
624,616
5,047
3,823
$
29.11
$
4.95
$
5.76
$
111,291
$
70,342
$
88,149
$
1,565,048
Palladium
Stillwater
4,338
4,301
$
979
$
175
$
429
$
4,210
$
1,611
$
3,457
$
216,696
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
78,815
4,338
4,301
$
979
$
175
$
429
$
4,210
$
1,611
$
3,457
$
295,511
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,451
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
57,585
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,036
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
259
88
$
16.02
$
3.11
$
12.78
$
1,413
$
12
$
2,081
$
346,874
Operating results
$
299,064
$
186,192
$
241,433
$
6,487,552
Other
General and administrative
$
(10,241)
$
(8,962)
Share based compensation
(6,241)
-
Donations and community investments
(703)
(614)
Finance costs
(1,299)
(1,057)
Other
5,122
3,668
Income tax
(50,513)
(75)
Total other
$
(63,875)
$
(7,040)
$
759,530
$
122,317
$
234,393
$
7,247,082
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Other gold interests are comprised of the operating Marmato gold interest as well as the non-operating Minto, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, Blackwater, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Platreef, Curraghinalt and Kudz Ze Kayah gold interests.
6)
Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Minto, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Navidad, Blackwater, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.
Comparative Results of Operations on a GEO Basis
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Change
Change
GEO Production 1, 2
158,608
144,904
13,705
9.5 %
GEO Sales 2
157,916
123,462
34,454
27.9 %
Average price per GEO sold 2
$
3,187
$
2,422
$
765
31.6 %
Revenue
$
503,218
$
299,064
$
204,154
68.3 %
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
75,169
$
54,007
$
(21,162)
(39.2) %
Depletion
75,002
58,865
(16,137)
(27.4) %
Cost of sales
$
150,171
$
112,872
$
(37,299)
(33.0) %
Gross margin
$
353,047
$
186,192
$
166,855
89.6 %
General and administrative
11,022
10,241
(781)
(7.6) %
Share based compensation
9,962
6,241
(3,721)
(59.6) %
Donations and community investments
2,368
703
(1,665)
(236.8) %
Earnings from operations
$
329,695
$
169,007
$
160,688
95.1 %
Other income (expense)
9,736
5,122
4,614
90.1 %
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
339,431
$
174,129
$
165,302
94.9 %
Finance costs
1,427
1,299
(128)
(9.9) %
Earnings before income taxes
$
338,004
$
172,830
$
165,174
95.6 %
Income tax expense
45,734
50,513
4,779
9.5 %
Net earnings
$
292,270
$
122,317
$
169,953
138.9 %
1)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
140,801
160,140
$
3,084
$
429
$
390
$
493,802
$
362,714
$
425,126
$
2,677,073
Sudbury 5
9,388
8,481
3,032
400
1,326
25,714
11,077
22,307
230,307
Constancia
9,480
16,615
3,055
425
323
50,752
38,335
43,698
58,963
San Dimas
15,403
16,197
3,070
638
290
49,733
34,698
39,392
131,787
Stillwater
2,993
3,333
3,057
536
421
10,188
7,000
8,402
206,058
Other 6
6,572
5,504
3,245
868
863
17,860
8,332
13,082
1,206,207
184,637
210,270
$
3,082
$
457
$
427
$
648,049
$
462,156
$
552,007
$
4,510,395
Silver
Peñasquito
3,857
4,088
$
32.96
$
4.56
$
4.86
$
134,738
$
96,240
$
116,097
$
224,608
Antamina
2,386
1,957
33.02
6.65
8.46
64,614
35,040
51,596
474,215
Constancia
1,107
1,355
32.86
6.26
6.10
44,514
27,764
36,034
157,109
Other 7
2,750
1,951
34.23
4.60
5.73
66,811
46,637
50,549
721,492
10,100
9,351
$
33.22
$
5.25
$
5.98
$
310,677
$
205,681
$
254,276
$
1,577,424
Palladium
Stillwater
5,096
5,032
$
981
$
174
$
429
$
4,936
$
1,903
$
4,063
$
211,019
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
78,814
5,096
5,032
$
981
$
174
$
429
$
4,936
$
1,903
$
4,063
$
289,833
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,451
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
57,584
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,035
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
1,187
618
$
16.15
$
3.09
$
9.18
$
9,967
$
2,389
$
6,869
$
225,020
Operating results
$
973,629
$
672,129
$
817,215
$
6,669,707
Other
General and administrative
$
(24,547)
$
(29,875)
Share based compensation
(22,143)
(17,209)
Donations and community investments
(5,060)
(4,975)
Finance costs
(2,868)
(3,186)
Other
17,256
16,964
Income tax
(88,513)
(3,182)
Total other
$
(125,875)
$
(41,463)
$
1,312,678
$
546,254
$
775,752
$
7,982,385
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Includes the non-cash per ounce cost of sale associated with delay ounces. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
5)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Victor gold interest.
6)
Other gold interests comprised of the operating Marmato and Blackwater gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Platreef, Curraghinalt, Kudz Ze Kayah, Koné and Kurmuk gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provision of the Santo Domingo PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
7)
Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato, Cozamin and Blackwater silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Units
Units
Average
Average
Average
Sales
Net
Cash Flow
Total
Gold
Salobo
124,847
111,803
$
2,212
$
425
$
386
$
247,317
$
156,742
$
199,845
$
2,638,316
Sudbury 4
10,095
9,808
2,227
400
1,250
21,844
5,663
17,920
250,227
Constancia
20,585
26,763
2,143
420
317
57,363
37,616
46,112
71,769
San Dimas
14,631
14,734
2,204
633
284
32,469
18,967
23,147
140,542
Stillwater
4,736
4,983
2,222
394
463
11,073
6,801
9,108
209,162
Other 5
1,207
1,254
2,212
394
527
2,773
1,618
2,279
903,067
176,101
169,345
$
2,202
$
440
$
419
$
372,839
$
227,407
$
298,411
$
4,213,083
Silver
Peñasquito
4,906
3,321
$
25.97
$
4.50
$
4.42
$
86,249
$
56,636
$
71,307
$
261,561
Antamina
1,798
1,679
26.48
5.26
7.82
44,453
22,484
35,618
506,396
Constancia
1,091
1,148
25.58
6.20
6.19
29,358
15,134
22,242
172,475
Other 6
2,734
1,742
27.48
4.27
4.35
47,889
32,873
37,433
624,616
10,529
7,890
$
26.36
$
4.86
$
5.39
$
207,949
$
127,127
$
166,600
$
1,565,048
Palladium
Stillwater
8,801
9,075
$
979
$
179
$
438
$
8,887
$
3,294
$
7,265
$
216,696
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
78,815
8,801
9,075
$
979
$
179
$
438
$
8,887
$
3,294
$
7,265
$
295,511
Platinum
Marathon
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
9,451
Platreef
-
-
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
-
-
-
57,585
-
-
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
n.a.
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
67,036
Cobalt
Voisey's Bay
499
397
$
15.61
$
2.99
$
12.77
$
6,195
$
(61)
$
9,087
$
346,874
Operating results
$
595,870
$
357,767
$
481,363
$
6,487,552
Other
General and administrative
$
(20,705)
$
(24,920)
Share based compensation
(7,522)
(11,129)
Donations and community investments
(2,273)
(1,988)
Finance costs
(2,741)
(2,182)
Other
12,317
12,820
Income tax
(50,485)
(191)
Total other
$
(71,409)
$
(27,590)
$
759,530
$
286,358
$
453,773
$
7,247,082
1)
Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.
2)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
3)
Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release.
4)
Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.
5)
Other gold interests are comprised of the operating Marmato gold interest as well as the non-operating Minto, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, Blackwater, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Platreef, Curraghinalt and Kudz Ze Kayah gold interests.
6)
Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Minto, Pascua-Lama, Copper World, Navidad, Blackwater, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.
Comparative Results of Operations on a GEO Basis
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
Change
GEO Production 1, 2
309,209
303,393
5,816
1.9 %
GEO Sales 2
323,212
265,756
57,457
21.6 %
Average price per GEO sold 2
$
3,012
$
2,242
$
770
34.3 %
Revenue
$
973,629
$
595,870
$
377,759
63.4 %
Cost of sales, excluding depletion
$
149,805
$
115,562
$
(34,243)
(29.6) %
Depletion
151,695
122,541
(29,154)
(23.8) %
Cost of sales
$
301,500
$
238,103
$
(63,397)
(26.6) %
Gross margin
$
672,129
$
357,767
$
314,362
87.9 %
General and administrative
24,547
20,705
(3,842)
(18.6) %
Share based compensation
22,143
7,522
(14,621)
(194.4) %
Donations and community investments
5,060
2,273
(2,787)
(122.6) %
Earnings from operations
$
620,379
$
327,267
$
293,112
89.6 %
Other income (expense)
17,256
12,317
4,939
40.1 %
Earnings before finance costs and income taxes
$
637,635
$
339,584
$
298,051
87.8 %
Finance costs
2,868
2,741
(127)
(4.6) %
Earnings before income taxes
$
634,767
$
336,843
$
297,924
88.4 %
Income tax expense
88,513
50,485
(38,028)
(75.3) %
Net earnings
$
546,254
$
286,358
$
259,896
90.8 %
1)
Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.
2)
GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.
Non-GAAP Measures
Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-GAAP performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.
i.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net earnings
$
292,270
$
122,317
$
546,254
$
286,358
Add back (deduct):
(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held
(2,134)
(197)
(2,757)
(380)
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI
(3,945)
2,863
(6,295)
2,766
Global minimum tax expense related to Q1-2024 earnings
-
24,755
-
-
Other
(187)
(173)
(372)
(346)
Adjusted net earnings
$
286,004
$
149,565
$
536,830
$
288,398
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
453,889
453,430
453,791
453,262
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
454,663
454,104
454,550
453,888
Equals:
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.630
$
0.330
$
1.183
$
0.636
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.629
$
0.329
$
1.181
$
0.635
ii.
Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.
The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash generated by operating activities
$
414,959
$
234,393
$
775,752
$
453,773
Divided by:
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
453,889
453,430
453,791
453,262
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
454,663
454,104
454,550
453,888
Equals:
Operating cash flow per share - basic
$
0.914
$
0.517
$
1.709
$
1.001
Operating cash flow per share - diluted
$
0.913
$
0.516
$
1.707
$
1.000
iii.
Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion and cost of sales related to delay ounces, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of sales
$
150,171
$
112,872
$
301,500
$
238,103
Less: depletion
(75,002)
(58,865)
(151,695)
(122,541)
Less: cost of sales related to delay ounces 1
(1,009)
-
(1,873)
-
Cash cost of sales
$
74,160
$
54,007
$
147,932
$
115,562
Cash cost of sales is comprised of:
Total cash cost of gold sold
$
46,517
$
34,066
$
96,028
$
74,427
Total cash cost of silver sold
25,934
18,914
49,122
38,326
Total cash cost of palladium sold
450
753
873
1,622
Total cash cost of cobalt sold 2
1,259
274
1,909
1,187
Total cash cost of sales
$
74,160
$
54,007
$
147,932
$
115,562
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
98,973
77,326
210,270
169,345
Total silver ounces sold
4,868
3,823
9,351
7,890
Total palladium ounces sold
2,575
4,301
5,032
9,075
Total cobalt pounds sold
353
88
618
397
Equals:
Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)
$
470
$
441
$
457
$
440
Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)
$
5.33
$
4.95
$
5.25
$
4.86
Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)
$
175
$
175
$
174
$
179
Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)
$
3.57
$
3.11
$
3.09
$
2.99
1) The cost of sales related to delay ounces is a non-cash expense. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
iv.
Cash operating margin is calculated by adding back depletion and the cost of sales related to delay ounces to the gross margin. Cash operating margin on a per ounce or per pound basis is calculated by dividing the cash operating margin by the number of ounces or pounds sold during the period. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross margin
$
353,047
$
186,192
$
672,129
$
357,767
Add back: depletion
75,002
58,865
151,695
122,541
Add back: cost of sales related to delay ounces 1
1,009
-
1,873
-
Cash operating margin
$
429,058
$
245,057
$
825,697
$
480,308
Cash operating margin is comprised of:
Total cash operating margin of gold sold
$
281,837
$
148,084
$
552,021
$
298,412
Total cash operating margin of silver sold
139,805
92,377
261,555
169,623
Total cash operating margin of palladium sold
2,114
3,457
4,063
7,265
Total cash operating margin of cobalt sold
5,302
1,139
8,058
5,008
Total cash operating margin
$
429,058
$
245,057
$
825,697
$
480,308
Divided by:
Total gold ounces sold
98,973
77,326
210,270
169,345
Total silver ounces sold
4,868
3,823
9,351
7,890
Total palladium ounces sold
2,575
4,301
5,032
9,075
Total cobalt pounds sold
353
88
618
397
Equals:
Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold
$
2,848
$
1,915
$
2,625
$
1,762
Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold
$
28.72
$
24.16
$
27.97
$
21.50
Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold
$
821
$
804
$
807
$
800
Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold
$
15.03
$
12.91
$
13.06
$
12.62
1) The cost of sales related to delay ounces is a non-cash expense. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.
These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
End Notes
1Please refer to disclosure on non-GAAP measures in this press release. Details of the dividend can be found in Wheaton's news release dated August 7, 2025, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend."
3Gold equivalent forecast production for 2025 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following updated commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold, $30 per ounce silver, $950 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.50 per pound cobalt.
4Source: Company reports S&P Capital IQ estimates of 2024 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2024 and 2024 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category.
5Total streaming and royalty agreements relate to precious metals purchase agreements for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt relating to 20 mining assets which are currently operating, 24 which are at various stages of development and 2 of which have been placed in care and maintenance or have been closed.
6Further details for long-term guidance can be found in the Wheaton news release dated February 18, 2025, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Exceeds 2024 Production Guidance and Provides 2025 and Long-Term Outlook, Projecting 40% Growth in the Next Five Years."
7Wheaton's long-term production outlook is based on information available as of February 18, 2025, the date of publication. The Company will provide updated longer-term guidance in normal course in the first quarter of 2026, which will incorporate the impact of recent developments and corporate development activities announced in 2025.
8 As reported by Reuters news outlet on July 11, 2025 in the article titled "MMG, Hudbay warn Peru copper output a risk amid wildcat protest, sources say".
9Under the Cangrejos PMPA, CMOC may purchase one-third of the Cangrejos stream if it provides notice of its intention to do so within 60 days of the change of control on June 23, 2025.
9Under the Cangrejos PMPA, CMOC may purchase one-third of the Cangrejos stream if it provides notice of its intention to do so within 60 days of the change of control on June 23, 2025.
