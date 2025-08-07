Aris Mining Corporation: Aris Mining Reports Q2 2025 Results

Higher Gold Sales, Record Adjusted EBITDA & Earnings, and Significant Growth in Cash
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (Q2 2025 and H1 2025). In addition, the Company announces the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is available for review on our website. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q2 2025 Financial Performance
- Record revenue of $200.2 million , up 30% from Q1 2025 and 75% from Q2 2024, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales volumes.
- Cash balance increased to $310 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $240 million at March 31, 2025 as a result of strong cash flow generation from operations and proceeds from ARIS.WT.A warrant exercises. After June 30, 2025, the Company received an additional $60.5 million from the exercise of these warrants, which expired on July 29. In total, 98.7% of the warrants were exercised, generating $114.8 million in proceeds.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $98.7 million, up 48% from Q1 2025 and nearly triple Q2 2024. On a trailing 12-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA1 has reached $264.0 million.
- Growth capital investment of $36.7 million , supporting long-term expansion, primarily at the Marmato Bulk Mining Zone ($23.6 million) and Segovia ($6.9 million).
- Record adjusted net earnings of $47.8 million or $0.27 /share - the highest since Aris Mining's formation in September 2022 - up from $0.16 /share in Q1 2025 and $0.08 /share in Q2 2024.
Neil Woodyer, CEO, commented "With record adjusted net earnings, over $310 million in cash, and the commissioning of the second mill at Segovia, we are well-positioned for stronger production in the second half of 2025 while advancing construction of the Marmato Bulk Mining Zone and technical studies at Soto Norte and Toroparu, which underpin a compelling growth pipeline. The expiry of the ARIS.WT.A warrants on July 29 has simplified our capital structure and eliminated a source of non-cash earnings volatility. We remain firmly on track to become a leading intermediate gold producer in Latin America with a highly attractive profile for investors."
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
Gold production ounces (oz), total
58,652
54,763
49,216
Gold sold (oz), total
61,024
54,281
49,469
Segovia - AISC, Owner Mining ($/oz sold)
$1,520
$1,482
$1,616
Segovia - CMP AISC Margin
42 %
41 %
34 %
EBITDA
$31.6M
$39.7M
$30.8M
Adjusted EBITDA
$98.7M
$66.6M
$36.1M
Adjusted EBITDA, last 12 months
$264.0M
$201.3M
$144.6M
Net earnings (loss)2
$(16.9)M3 or $(0.09)/share
$2.4M or $0.01/share
$5.7 or $0.04/share
Adjusted earnings
$47.8M or $0.27/share
$27.2M or $0.16/share
$12.7 or $0.08/share
Adjusted earnings, last 12 months
$112.7M or $0.65/share
$77.7M or $0.46/share
$42.9M or $0.31/share
Q2 2025 Operational Performance
- Gold production totaled 58,652 oz, a 7% increase from 54,763 oz in Q1 2025. Production is expected to progressively increase in H2 2025 following the June 2025 commissioning of the second mill at Segovia.
- Marmato Narrow Vein Zone produced 7,125 oz, a 29% increase over Q2 2024 and consistent with Q1 2025 production levels.
- Segovia Operations produced 51,527 oz, supported by gold grades of 9.9 g/t and gold recoveries of 96.1%.
- AISC margin increased to $87.2 million , up 43% from Q1 2025. On a trailing 12-month basis, AISC margin has reached $250.4 million.
- Owner-operated Mining AISC was $1,520 /oz (Q1 2025: $1,482 /oz), bringing H1 2025 average to $1,503 /oz, tracking toward the lower end of the full year 2025 guidance range of $1,450 to $1,600.
- Contract Mining Partner (CMP) sourced gold delivered an AISC sales margin of 42%, contributing to a 41% margin for H1 2025. This is above the full-year 2025 guidance range of 35% to 40%.
- Total AISC increased to $1,681 /oz (Q1 2025: $1,570), primarily due to higher gold prices, which increased costs related to material purchased from CMPs, together with royalties and social contributions tied to gold sales.
Total Segovia Operating Information
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)
$3,303
$2,855
$2,313
Tonnes milled (t)
167,960
167,150
155,912
Average tonnes milled per day (tpd)
1,976
1,966
1,834
Average gold grade processed (g/t)
9.85
9.37
9.14
Gold produced (oz)
51,527
47,549
43,705
Gold sold (oz)
53,751
47,390
43,366
AISC margin ($M)
87.2
60.9
32.2
Segovia Operating Information by Segment
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
Owner Mining
Gold sold (oz)
32,685
26,963
20,183
Cash costs - ($/oz sold)
$1,047
$1,123
1,222
AISC - ($/oz sold)
$1,520
$1,482
1,616
AISC margin ($M)
57.8
37.0
14.1
CMPs
Gold sold (oz
21,066
20,427
23,183
Cash costs - ($/oz sold)
$1,622
$1,431
1,367
AISC - ($/oz sold)
$1,931
$1,687
1,532
AISC sales margin (%)
42 %
41 %
34 %
AISC margin ($M)
29.4
23.9
18.1
* Aris Mining operates its own mines and contracts with community-based mining partners, referred to as Contract Mining Partners (CMPs), to increase total gold production. Some partners work within Aris Mining's infrastructure, while others manage their own mining operations on Aris Mining's titles using their own infrastructure. In addition, Aris Mining purchases high grade mill feed from third-party contractors operating off-title, which further optimizes production and increases operating margins.
Growth and Expansion Updates
- Strong cash generation funding growth:
- Operations generated $74.6 million in cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes in Q2 2025, fully funding all growth and expansion initiatives. After expansion capital, Aris Mining generated $37.9 million in net cash flow. See the Quarterly cash-flow summary in the following sections for additional cash flow analysis.
- Segovia expansion progressing well:
- Commissioning of the second ball mill in June 2025 marked a major milestone. The expanded plant capacity is expected to steadily increase gold production throughout H2 2025.
- As underground development advances and mill feed from contract mining partners increases, Segovia remains on track to achieve annual production of 210,000 to 250,000 ounces this year and targeting 300,000 ounces next year.
- $6.9 million was invested in Q2 2025 to support the plant expansion, underground development, and exploration activities.
- Marmato Bulk Mining Zone construction advancing:
- The Bulk Mining Zone is a large, porphyry-hosted gold-silver system with wide, continuous mineralized zones that support bulk underground mining methods. Extensive drilling has defined a large mineral resource, and the deposit remains open at depth and along strike.
- Decline development to access the Bulk Mining Zone is underway.
- Earthworks for the main substation are completed and earthworks for the carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant platforms are nearing completion.
- Equipment deliveries continued through the quarter, including major components such as crushers, mills, and tailings filters.
- $23.6 million was invested in Q2 2025.
- The project remains on schedule, with first ore and production ramp up expected in H2 2026.
- Soto Norte Project:
- A new Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is underway, with completion expected in Q3 2025. The PFS incorporates a smaller-scale development plan and includes processing options designed to support local small-scale miners.
- Upon completion of the PFS, Aris Mining intends to finalize and submit the required studies to apply for an environmental license for the development of Soto Norte.
- Toroparu Project:
- A new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is underway to evaluate updated development options. Following the March 2023 mineral resource update, Aris Mining completed infrastructure optimization studies that strengthen the development plan. The PEA is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.
Endnotes
1 All references to adjusted earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, growth capital investment, cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes, cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures are intended to provide additional information to investors. They do not have any standardized meanings under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements.
2 Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to owners of the company, as presented in the annual and interim financial statements for the relevant period.
3 A $45.5 million non-cash loss was recognized in Q2 2025 from fair value adjustments to the Company's warrant liability, valued at $40.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The fair value of the liability is directly correlated to the Company's share price, which increased by 38% during Q2 2025 (year-to-date: 82% increase). In July 2025, the Company received an additional $60.5 million in cash proceeds from exercises of these warrants. With these exercises and the July 29, 2025 expiry of the remaining outstanding warrants, the liability has been fully extinguished, removing a source of non-cash earnings volatility from future results.
Q2 2025 Conference Call Details
Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. New York / 6:00 a.m. Vancouver / 2:00 p.m. London / 3:00 p.m. Paris to discuss the results.
Participants may gain expedited access to the conference call by registering at Diamond Pass Registration (dpregister.com). Once registered, call in details will be displayed on screen which can be used to bypass the operator and avoid the call queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.
Webcast
- Link: Webcast | Q2 2025 Conference Call
Conference Call
- Toll-free North America: +1-833-821-0197
- International: +1-647-846-2328
Audio Recording
- After the call, an audio recording will be available via telephone until end of day August 15, 2025
- Toll-free in the US and Canada: +1-855-669-9658
- International: +1-412-317-0088; and using the access code: 8035390
A replay of the event will be archived at Events & Presentations - Aris Mining Corporation.
Aris Mining's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and related MD&A are available on SEDAR+, in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here. Hard copies of the financial statements are available free of charge upon written request to [email protected].
About Aris Mining
Founded in September 2022, Aris Mining was established with a vision to build a leading Latin America -focused gold mining company. Our strategy blends current production and cashflow generation with transformational growth driven by expansions of our operating assets, exploration and development projects. Aris Mining intends to unlock value through scale and diversification. The Company is listed on the TSX (ARIS) and the NYSE-A (ARMN) and is led by an experienced team with a track record of value creation, operational excellence, financial discipline and good corporate governance in the gold mining industry.
Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia: the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex, which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. With expansions underway, Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold, following the commissioning of the secondmill at Segovia, completed in June and ramping up during H2 2025, and the construction of the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato Complex, expected to start ramping up production in H2 2026. In addition, Aris Mining operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in Q3 2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining owns the Toroparu gold/copper project, where a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is underway and its results are also expected in Q3 2025.
Colombia is rich in high-grade gold deposits and Aris Mining is actively pursuing partnerships with the Country's dynamic small-scale mining sector. With these partnerships, we enable safe, legal, and environmentally responsible operations that benefit both local communities and the industry.
Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at www.aris-mining.com, www.sedarplus.ca, and on www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Language
Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, cash cost, growth and expansion expenditures, cash flow after sustaining capital and income tax and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS or by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (MD&As). The MD&As are incorporated by reference into this news release and are available at www.aris-mining.com, on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in its filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024; the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and Company's annual financial statements for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Quarterly cash-flow summary1
($000's)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Gold revenue2
$200,231
$154,142
Total cash cost
(83,166)
(72,730)
Royalties2
(7,583)
(6,359)
Social contributions2
(5,562)
(4,334)
Sustaining capital
(12,710)
(7,069)
All in sustaining cost (AISC)
(109,021)
(90,492)
AISC margin
91,210
63,650
Taxes paid2
(42,244)
(5,121)
General and administration expense2
(5,187)
(4,106)
Decrease (increase) in VAT receivable
30,813
(11,761)
Other changes in working capital
(877)
(11,685)
Impact of foreign exchange losses on cash balances2
925
768
After-tax adjusted sustaining margin
74,640
31,745
Expansion and growth capital expenditure
Segovia Operations
(6,930)
(6,368)
Marmato Bulk Mining Zone
(23,628)
(29,661)
Toroparu Project
(2,741)
(2,411)
Soto Norte Project & other
(3,446)
(4,570)
Total expansion and growth capital
(36,745)
(43,010)
Financing and other costs
Proceeds from warrant and option exercises 2
57,670
5,197
Principal repayment of Gold Notes 2
(4,063)
(3,941)
Capitalized interest paid2
(5,802)
(5,031)
Interest (paid)2
(18,000)
-
Finance income2
2,633
2,336
Total financing and other costs
32,438
(1,439)
Net change in cash2
70,333
(12,704)
Opening cash balance at beginning of period2
239,831
252,535
Closing cash balance at end of period2
$310,164
$239,831
1.
This Quarterly Cash Flow Summary is comprised of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for further information.
2.
As presented in the Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Segovia AISC Margin
($000s except per ounce, and ounce amounts)
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Gold produced (ounces)
51,527
47,549
51,477
47,493
43,705
Gold sold (ounces)
53,751
47,390
50,409
48,059
43,366
Financial Information
Gold revenue ($'000s)
177,551
135,310
133,159
118,075
100,302
Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold)
$3,303
$2,855
$2,642
$2,457
$2,313
Owner Mining costs
23,228
19,291
18,845
15,780
17,187
CMP material purchases
29,157
26,656
29,461
31,373
28,667
Processing costs
7,412
7,430
6,879
6,985
6,536
Administration and security costs
10,422
10,124
11,656
7,796
8,120
Change in finished goods and stockpile inventory
961
(929)
(4,070)
1,130
(1,306)
By-product and concentrate revenue
(2,798)
(3,073)
(2,308)
(2,665)
(2,862)
Total cash costs
68,382
59,499
60,463
60,399
56,342
Cash cost per ounce sold
$1,272
$1,256
$1,199
$1,257
$1,299
,43
3,506
Royalties
5,539
4,519
4,342
3,506
3,078
Social contributions
5,177
4,061
4,063
4,294
2,120
Sustaining capital
10,861
5,856
5,426
5,423
6,224
Sustaining lease payments
423
480
567
389
364
All-in sustaining costs
90,382
74,415
74,861
74,011
68,128
All-in sustaining cost per ounce sold (Combined)
$1,681
$1,570
$1,485
$1,540
$1,571
AISC Margin
87,169
60,895
58,298
44,064
32,174
Cash costs per ounce
Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the cash costs as disclosed above.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended March 31, 2025
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
53,751
7,273
61,024
47,390
6,891
54,281
Cost of sales1
76,719
17,255
93,974
67,091
15,384
82,475
Less: royalties1
(5,539)
(2,044)
(7,583)
(4,519)
(1,840)
(6,359)
Add: by-product revenue1
(2,798)
(427)
(3,225)
(3,073)
(313)
(3,386)
Total cash costs
68,382
14,784
83,166
59,499
13,231
72,730
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,272
$1,256
Total cash costs including royalties
73,921
64,018
Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,375
$1,351
Three months ended June 30, 2024
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
43,366
6,103
49,469
Cost of sales1
62,282
14,712
76,994
Less: royalties1
(3,078)
(1,126)
(4,204)
Add: by-product revenue1
(2,862)
(153)
(3,015)
Total cash costs
56,342
13,433
69,775
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,299
Total cash costs including royalties
59,420
Total cash costs including royalties ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,370
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.
Cash costs per ounce - Business Units (Segovia)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended March 31, 2025
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Owner
CMPs
Total
Owner
CMPs
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
32,685
21,066
53,751
26,963
20,427
47,390
Cost of sales1
39,532
37,187
76,719
34,799
32,292
67,091
Less: royalties1
(3,605)
(1,934)
(5,539)
(2,783)
(1,736)
(4,519)
Add: by-product revenue1
(1,714)
(1,084)
(2,798)
(1,748)
(1,325)
(3,073)
Total cash costs
34,213
34,169
68,382
30,268
29,231
59,499
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,047
$1,622
$1,272
$1,123
$1,431
$1,256
Three months ended June 30, 2024
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Owner
CMPs
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
20,183
23,183
43,366
Cost of sales1
28,531
33,751
62,282
Less: royalties1
(1,720)
(1,358)
(3,078)
Add: by-product revenue1
(2,151)
(711)
(2,862)
Total cash costs
24,660
31,682
56,342
Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,222
$1,367
$1,299
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC)
Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at Segovia and Marmato to the AISC as disclosed above.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended Mar 31, 2025
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
53,751
7,273
61,024
47,390
6,891
54,281
Total cash costs
68,382
14,784
83,166
59,499
13,231
72,730
Add: royalties1
5,539
2,044
7,583
4,519
1,840
6,359
Add: social programs1
5,177
385
5,562
4,061
273
4,334
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
10,861
1,426
12,287
5,856
733
6,589
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
423
-
423
480
-
480
Total AISC
90,382
18,639
109,021
74,415
16,077
90,492
Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,681
$1,570
Three months ended June 30, 2024
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Segovia
Marmato
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
43,366
6,103
49,469
Total cash costs
56,342
13,433
69,775
Add: royalties1
3,078
1,126
4,204
Add: social programs1
2,120
151
2,271
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
6,224
782
7,006
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
364
-
364
Total AISC
68,128
15,492
83,620
Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,571
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) - Segovia by Business Unit
Three months ended Jun 30, 2025
Three months ended Mar 31, 2025
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Owner
CMPs
Total
Owner
CMPs
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
32,685
21,066
53,751
26,963
20,427
47,390
Total cash costs
34,213
34,169
68,382
30,268
29,231
59,499
Add: royalties1
3,605
1,934
5,539
2,783
1,736
4,519
Add: social programs1
3,366
1,811
5,177
2,501
1,560
4,061
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
8,088
2,773
10,861
3,917
1,939
5,856
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
423
-
423
480
-
480
Total AISC
49,695
40,687
90,382
39,949
34,466
74,415
Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,520
$1,931
$1,681
$1,482
$1,687
$1,570
Three months ended Dec 31, 2024
Three months ended Sep 30, 2024
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Owner
CMPs
Owner
Owner
CMPs
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
28,149
22,260
50,409
22,952
25,107
48,059
Total cash costs
29,320
31,143
60,463
24,820
35,579
60,399
Add: royalties1
2,754
1,588
4,342
1,999
1,507
3,506
Add: social programs1
2,558
1,505
4,063
2,449
1,845
4,294
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
3,819
1,607
5,426
3,640
1,783
5,423
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
567
-
567
389
-
389
Total AISC
39,018
35,843
74,861
33,297
40,714
74,011
Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,386
$1,610
$1,485
$1,451
$1,622
$1,540
Three months ended Jun 30, 2024
($000s except per ounce amounts)
Owner
CMPs
Total
Total gold sold (ounces)
20,183
23,183
43,366
Total cash costs
24,660
31,682
56,342
Add: royalties1
1,720
1,358
3,078
Add: social programs1
1,185
935
2,120
Add: sustaining capital expenditures
4,677
1,547
6,224
Add: lease payments on sustaining capital
364
-
364
Total AISC
32,606
35,522
68,128
Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold)
$1,616
$1,532
$1,571
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.
Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment
($'000)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Sustaining capital
Segovia Operations
10,861
5,856
6,224
Marmato Narrow Vein Zone
1,426
733
782
Total Sustaining Capital
12,287
6,589
7,006
Non-sustaining capital
Marmato Bulk Mining Zone
23,628
29,661
19,143
Segovia Operations
6,930
6,368
16,284
Soto Norte Project and Other
3,446
4,570
3,896
Marmato Narrow Vein Zone
-
-
1,046
Toroparu Project
2,741
2,411
2,079
Total (Growth Capital Investment)
36,745
43,010
42,448
Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1
49,032
49,599
49,454
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA
($000s)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sept 30, 2024
Earnings (loss) before tax1
12,258
21,220
37,513
13,603
Add back:
Depreciation and depletion1
11,929
10,734
9,530
9,019
Finance income1
(2,633)
(2,336)
(1,606)
(1,351)
Interest and accretion1
9,992
10,037
21,165
6,493
EBITDA
31,546
39,655
66,602
27,764
Add back:
Share-based compensation1
8,136
3,784
(483)
2,533
(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1
-
14
14
17
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
50,737
16,628
(6,561)
12,842
Other (income) expense1
1,090
535
1,116
(428)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
7,224
5,997
(5,113)
311
Adjusted EBITDA
98,733
66,613
55,575
43,039
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA
($000s)
June 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Earnings (loss) before tax1
17,904
10,310
7,963
26,156
Add back:
Depreciation and depletion1
8,082
7,519
7,535
10,938
Finance income1
(1,691)
(2,246)
(2,580)
(3,672)
Interest and accretion1
6,496
6,803
6,772
6,757
EBITDA
30,791
22,386
19,690
40,179
Add back:
Share-based compensation1
1,373
1,842
2,977
528
Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris)
-
-
536
-
(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1
2,301
551
(3,667)
(1,063)
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
6,144
3,742
13,429
(374)
Other (income) expense1
2,681
-
(1,442)
21
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
(7,211)
(108)
6,685
2,285
Adjusted EBITDA
36,079
28,413
38,208
41,576
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share
($000s except shares amount)
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sept 30, 2024
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
179,836,208
171,622,649
170,900,890
169,873,924
Net earnings (loss)1
(16,897)
2,368
21,687
(2,074)
Add back:
Share-based compensation1
8,136
3,784
(483)
2,533
(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1
-
14
14
17
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
50,737
16,628
(6,561)
12,842
Other (income) expense1
1,090
535
1,116
(428)
Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes
-
-
11,463
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
7,224
5,997
(5,113)
311
Income tax effect on adjustments
(2,528)
(2,099)
2,536
(109)
Adjusted net (loss) / earnings
47,762
27,227
24,659
13,092
Per share - basic ($/share)
0.27
0.16
0.14
0.08
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share
($000s except shares amount)
June 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2023
Sept 30, 2023
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
151,474,859
138,381,653
137,313,095
137,192,545
Net earnings (loss)1
5,713
(744)
(5,944)
13,833
Add back:
Share-based compensation1
1,373
1,842
2,977
528
Revaluation of investments (Denarius/Aris)
-
-
536
-
(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1
2,301
551
(3,667)
(1,063)
(Gain) loss on financial instruments1
6,144
3,742
13,429
(374)
Other (income) expense1
2,681
-
(1,442)
21
Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes
-
-
-
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1
(7,211)
(108)
6,685
2,285
Income tax effect on adjustments
1,738
78
(2,221)
(796)
Adjusted net (loss) / earnings
12,739
5,361
10,353
14,434
Per share - basic ($/share)
0.08
0.04
0.08
0.11
1 As presented in the Annual and Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.
Qualified Person and Technical Information
Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's ability to deliver on its 2025 objectives, the expected benefit from the Segovia expansion, the completion timeline and expected benefit from the Marmato Bulk Mining Zone construction, the expected completion date of the new pre-feasibility study for the Soto Norte Project, the completion date of the new preliminary economic assessment for the Toroparu Project and statements included in the "About Aris Mining" section of this news release relating to the Segovia Operations, Marmato Complex, Soto Norte Project and Toroparu Project are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.
Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 12, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and included as part of the Company's Annual report on Form 40-F, filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
SOURCE Aris Mining Corporation