SoftWriters Announces the Official Availability of a New Cloud-Based Business Insights and Analytics Platform, FrameworkInsight

Introducing FrameworkInsight: An Innovative Cloud-Based Business Intelligence Platform for Long-Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / SoftWriters, Inc., the leading provider of long-term care (LTC) pharmacy software solutions, today announced the official launch of FrameworkInsight, a purpose-built SaaS business intelligence platform designed in direct partnership with LTC pharmacies to solve their most pressing operational challenges through data-driven decision-making.

Developed as a fully cloud-native Software-as-a-Service solution, FrameworkInsight eliminates traditional deployment complexities with automatic updates and seamless scalability, ensuring pharmacies always have access to the latest features and capabilities without IT overhead or manual interventions.

Built in Partnership to Address Real Pharmacy Challenges

FrameworkInsight was developed through extensive collaboration with SoftWriters' pharmacy customers, focusing on their most critical operational pain points. The platform empowers LTC pharmacies to make confident, data-driven operational decisions across all facets of their business through comprehensive metrics and insights covering:

Pharmacy Performance Analytics - Deep visibility into operational efficiency and workflow optimization

Staffing Intelligence - Advanced analytics on staff performance, scheduling optimization, and peak time management.

Facility Performance Tracking - Comprehensive metrics across all facility operations and service delivery.

Financial and Inventory Analytics - Real-time insights into financial health and inventory optimization.

AI-Powered Insights

FrameworkInsight leverages artificial intelligence capabilities to deliver unprecedented intelligent insights:

AI-Driven Insights and Summaries: Uses advanced AI, including large language models, to detect drivers, trends, contributors, outliers, and summarize insights in natural language for easy understanding.

Customizable Alerts and Notifications: Users can set alerts on specific metrics to receive notifications via email, ensuring they never miss important changes.

Natural Language Q&A: Question-and-answer capabilities with metric filtering, and guided questions to facilitate intuitive data exploration.

Interactive Dashboards and Shareable Reporting

The platform delivers operational intelligence through:

Pre-Built Interactive Dashboards providing near real-time visibility into critical aspects of pharmacy operations.

Customizable Dashboard Views tailored to specific roles, facilities, and timeframes for personalized insights.

Exportable Data and Reports enabling on-demand report generation for compliance, analysis, and strategic planning.

Mobile-Responsive Design ensuring critical insights are accessible anytime, anywhere across all devices.

SaaS Architecture Delivers Continuous Value

As a true cloud-native SaaS solution, FrameworkInsight provides:

Automatic Deployments - New features and updates deploy seamlessly without user intervention or downtime.

Enterprise-Grade Security - Built-in data protection and compliance capabilities.

Scalability - Platform grows with your pharmacy operations without infrastructure constraints.

Zero Maintenance Overhead - Eliminate IT burden with fully managed cloud infrastructure.

A leap forward in our commitment to innovation

FrameworkInsight represents a significant innovative step forward for SoftWriters. As a web-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product solution enriched with AI capabilities, it sets a new standard for accessibility and scalability. This integration of AI functionality is poised to revolutionize how pharmacies operate within the industry.

Building on this vision, SoftWriters' VP of Product reflects on the impact of this innovation:

"We're thrilled to introduce the launch of our full SaaS, cloud-hosted application - FrameworkInsight. This launch is particularly significant because it embodies our commitment to deeply understanding and meeting the needs of long-term care pharmacy. After close collaboration with our customers, we've developed a solution that goes above and beyond-delivering modern, sleek dashboards and actionable insights tailored for their unique challenges."

This new platform delivers meaningful metrics based directly on pharmacy data, featuring LLM-powered AI capabilities that provide an interactive experience to make exploring insights intuitive and engaging. Users can easily set up and generate automatic notifications tailored to their specific needs, ensuring they stay informed and proactive with near real-time metrics across operations, finance, and inventory-all within a seamless, cloud-based environment. We genuinely believe in the value this will bring to our customers, and we look forward to seeing its transformative impact" - Danielle Greer, VP of Product.

Transform Your Pharmacy Operations Today

To learn more about FrameworkInsight and experience how data-driven insights can revolutionize your LTC pharmacy operations, contact our sales team at sales@softwriters.com or request a live demonstration to see the platform's capabilities in action.

About SoftWriters SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions that are purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 750 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a Microsoft® Certified Partner for Independent Software Vendor solutions, and a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

Contact RxPR, LLC

Todd Eury

eury@rxpr.net

(412) 585-4001

SOURCE: SoftWriters, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/softwriters-announces-the-official-availability-of-a-new-cloud-based-1057970