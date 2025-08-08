Stellar PV is AUD 4. 7 million ($3. 07 million) closer to bringing advanced solar manufacturing back to Australia with new funds for a feasibility study of a 2 GW low-emissions polysilicon ingot pulling and wafer facility near Townsville, Queensland. From pv magazine Australia Ingot and wafer manufacturer Stellar PV is closer to bringing advanced solar manufacturing back to Australia with the help of a AUD 4. 7 million Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) fund to conduct a feasibility study for a 2 GW low-emissions polysilicon ingot pulling and wafering facility near Townsville, Queensland. ...

