Traka, an ASSA ABLOY company and global leader in intelligent key and equipment management solutions, is excited to announce its 30 years of innovation in intelligent key and asset management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250808492250/en/

Traka is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year after its inception in 1995.

What began as a custom solution for British Airways has grown into a global leader in intelligent key and asset management. Traka, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, is marking three decades of innovation, expansion, and impact across more than 30 industries worldwide.

In 1995, Traka's founder, John Kent, responded to a unique challenge: British Airways needed a secure and trackable way to manage critical keys, something the market didn't yet offer. Kent built the first Traka key cabinet, setting the foundation for what would become a new category in access management.

That first electronic key cabinet was just the beginning.

Over the past three decades, Traka has transformed from a hardware manufacturer into a comprehensive technology provider. Its range of intelligent lockers and electronic key cabinets has expanded to include solutions for weapon evidence storage, fleet vehicles, manufacturing tools, retail assets, government and sensitive equipment and spaces, each designed to meet the specific needs of high-security and compliance-driven environments.

The introduction of TrakaWEB, a powerful centralized platform, redefined how organizations monitor and control access. With real-time visibility and automated audit trails, Traka's systems have helped clients move from reactive to proactive asset management, boosting accountability and operational efficiency.

Having been acquired by the ASSA ABLOY Group in 2012, Traka has further accelerated its global reach and technical innovation, integrating with leading access control and compliance platforms.

Today, Traka's intelligent systems are trusted across every sector, from critical infrastructure and healthcare to education, transportation, law enforcement and government, data centers, and beyond. Operating in over 70 countries and supporting users in multiple languages, Traka is backed by teams that are local when needed and global when it counts.

"Traka's success has always been rooted in listening to the real-world challenges our customers face," said Mike Rimmington, Senior Vice President Head of Key and Asset Management for ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. "This milestone is not just a celebration of our past, but a commitment to keep innovating for the future."

With its eyes on what's next, Traka continues to scale intelligently, helping organizations protect what matters most with smarter, more secure solutions.

About Traka

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a total solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Their solutions help organizations better control their important assets, improve productivity and accountability, and reduce risk in critical processes.

Traka continuously invests in the development of technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Their solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

For more information about Traka and our innovative solutions, please visit our website at www.traka.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250808492250/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Heather Fraser

Marketing Manager, Traka Americas

hfraser@trakausa.com

Mobile: 904-607-0886