Temu Partners with Leading Korean Testing Institute to Bolster Product Quality and Consumer Trust

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the FITI Testing & Research Institute as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen product quality oversight.

Under the agreement, FITI will provide third-party testing services for textile and apparel products offered on Temu. This collaboration adds an additional layer of independent verification to Temu's existing quality assurance framework, helping ensure compliance with technical standards and supporting sellers in improving product consistency and reliability.

FITI joins a growing network of global testing and certification partners supporting Temu in verifying that products sold on the platform meet relevant safety and regulatory standards. The collaboration also reflects Temu's commitment to deepening trust among Korean consumers.

"Through this collaboration with Temu, FITI's expertise in testing and certification is expected to play a key role in ensuring consumer safety and product reliability throughout the global distribution process," said Yoon Joo-kyung, President of FITI Testing & Research Institute. "We will continue to provide independent and fair testing and certification services that meet international standards, contributing to a safer consumer environment for customers in Korea and beyond."

Founded in 1965, FITI is Korea's first internationally accredited testing agency under KOLAS, the national accreditation body recognized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The institute has long provided testing, inspection, and certification services across a wide range of sectors including textiles, consumer goods, and the environment-in Korea as well as in markets such as China and Vietnam.

This partnership between Temu and FITI has been ongoing since last year, and is now been officially announced following the establishment of practical, multi-faceted cooperation measures. It reflects Temu's ongoing efforts to build a robust quality management system through strategic partnerships with leading Korean testing and certification institutions.

"Our collaboration with FITI represents another step forward in reinforcing our quality control system and creating a trustworthy e-commerce environment," said a Temu spokesperson. "We will continue expanding partnerships with credible institutions to ensure that Korean consumers-and consumers around the world-can shop with confidence at affordable prices."

Since launching in Korea in July 2023, Temu has provided access to a broad selection of competitively priced merchandise across more than 600 categories, offered by independent third-party sellers through its platform. In May 2024, Temu also voluntarily entered into a Product Safety Agreement with the Korea Fair Trade Commission, demonstrating its strong commitment to consumer protection.

The company's growing presence in Korea reflects its mission to widen consumer access to quality products at affordable prices through a trusted online marketplace. Earlier this year, Temu fully opened its platform to local sellers in Korea, offering them a low-cost, scalable channel to reach millions of new customers.

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

