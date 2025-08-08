Nephrolytics Leads Healthcare AI Revolution in Kidney Care

CHUBBUCK, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Nephrolytics, Inc. , a clinical intelligence platform driven by AI, is transforming kidney treatment and is emerging as a leader in specialized healthcare AI innovation. With plans for an upcoming bridge round this September and the successful completion of a $2.5M SAFE funding round , the company is using innovative technology to transform healthcare delivery by addressing workforce shortages, physician burnout, and the pressing shift to value-based care.

Nephrolytics pioneers the first full-stack agentic AI solution specifically designed for nephrology, moving the industry from legacy EMR systems to next-generation clinical intelligence platforms.

Founded by Fahim Rahim , MD, MBA, a distinguished nephrologist and Wharton Executive MBA graduate, Nephrolytics combines deep clinical expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Dr. Rahim brings more than 22 years of nephrology experience and a track record of transforming healthcare, including participating in the scale and growth of a dialysis company that became the third largest in the U.S. Rahim is the co-founder and chair of the Idaho Kidney Institute, which is the largest provider of kidney disease care in Idaho.

"The key to success in healthcare AI is specialization," said Fahim Rahim, CEO and founder of Nephrolytics. "While hundreds of companies are targeting healthcare and AI broadly, we've focused on solving a very specific problem. We've created a digital agent that thinks like a specialist nephrologist, addressing a healthcare crisis affecting 37 million Americans with kidney disease."

That digital agent is Saya , Nephrolytics' category-defining platform that pulls together patient information from hospitals, labs, EMRs, and health information exchanges into one simple dashboard. Saya is the first of its kind: AiPOC (Agentic Infrastructure at Point of Care). While others are building piecemeal features around static EMRs, Saya is purpose-built to transform how care is delivered by clinicians at the moment it matters most. Instead of hunting through multiple systems to piece together a patient's story, Saya does the heavy lifting, where it creates smart patient summaries and handles clinical documentation automatically.

Point of care is where over 90% of medical decisions are made, but it's also where clinicians face the greatest burden from fragmented systems, documentation overload, and lack of real-time insights. Saya acts as an intelligent operating layer on top of the EMR, delivering actionable, domain-specific support that enhances clinical judgment, streamlines workflow, and improves both efficiency and outcomes. This isn't just automation; it's augmentation, and it represents a fundamental rethinking of the EMR paradigm.

More importantly, it spots patterns and risks before problems become crises, shifting care from reactive to proactive. Doctors using Saya had a much better EMR experience when Nephrolytics was deployed as a co-pilot within their existing systems of record. The platform works hand-in-hand with Lumi , which tackles the business side of nephrology practice. While Saya handles the clinical intelligence, Lumi helps practices understand the financial insights they need to succeed by financial reporting, tracking revenue, and predicting trends for resource optimization.

Nephrolytics' specialized approach directly tackles the massive scale of kidney disease in America, where one in seven Americans suffers from kidney disease, with most unaware they have the condition. By 2030, projections indicate that one in three Americans will either have type 2 diabetes or be developing metabolic syndrome, representing 100 million people at risk for kidney complications.

"We've built electronic medical records, but in the process, lost sight of the most important word in healthcare: CARE," said Naeem Rahim , MD, FASN, co-founder and chief medical officer. "Today's EMRs are static, archival systems. We're leading the charge to bring them into the AI-first age, offering real-time insights at the point of care."

That vision received strong support when Nephrolytics showcased their technology at the Renal Physicians Association (RPA) 2025 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. The response from kidney specialists was clear: they need AI tools that actually work with their existing systems instead of creating more complications.

Nephrolytics, Inc. is a clinical intelligence platform driven by AI that is improving kidney care through technological solutions that improve patient outcomes, speed up clinical workflows, and support the delivery of value-based care. The startup, which was founded by top nephrologists and IT specialists, deals with the most important issues facing modern healthcare by combining advanced artificial intelligence with in-depth subject knowledge. With its headquarters located in Chubbuck, Idaho, Nephrolytics provides its extensive platform to healthcare providers around the country. Together, Saya and Lumi power a full-stack agentic solution that functions as a new operating system for Point of Care.

