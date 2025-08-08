Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 08:15
4,072 Euro
+1,39 % +0,056
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 11:30 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truecaller AB: Truecaller, crosses 100M monthly active users in Middle East and Africa

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached a significant milestone in August as the number of monthly active users (Android and iOS) crossed 100 million in the MEA-region, representing a 19% growth y-o-y.

"With the Middle East and Africa experiencing significant growth in smartphone adoption and mobile data adoption, we're really happy that we're able to solve communication problems for individuals and businesses in that region. MEA, like India and many other markets, are mobile first markets with your mobile number being the primary identifier, and Truecaller has always grown organically in such markets. We're continuing to strengthen our organization and our partnerships in the region, because we believe that the MEA is poised for significant growth for many years ahead," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO.

Some of the largest markets in MEA for Truecaller are Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Ghana, and Jordan where Truecaller is used on 20-45% of connected smartphones in those markets.

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller--crosses-100m-monthly-active-users-in-middle-east-and-africa,c4215814

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4215814/3603228.pdf

Press release 100 m users in MEA 250808

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truecaller-crosses-100m-monthly-active-users-in-middle-east-and-africa-302525165.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
