08.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
Technotainment®: Entertainment Visionary Nyhl Henson Launches Technotainment This Weekend in Las Vegas During Rare Evo 2025 Blockchain Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Technotainment®, a new platform at the intersection of immersive content, AI, Web3 and entertainment, makes its official debut this weekend in Las Vegas, NV during the Rare EVO 2025 Blockchain Conference.

Founder of Technotainment® Nyhl Henson - the media visionary behind MTV, Nickelodeon, and CMT, and a key pioneer of Pay-Per-View (Photo Credit: Technotainment®)

In the unlimited metaverse of Technotainment®, digital and physical worlds unite seamlessly: Web3, AI, and entertainment are no longer separate. The global debut of Technotainment® marks the era of Streaming 2.0 - a groundbreaking moment where immersive art, celebrity culture, and cutting-edge tech come together to redefine how audiences engage, experience and co-create.

More than 160 of the most influential creators and voices in the crypto world will be in attendance at Technotainment®'s invitation-only launch event, which will feature the Web3 Influencer Awards in collaboration with Genzio, Adam Charles, and Rare EVO 2025, andsupported by World Mobile.

Attendees will also have the rare chance to acquire exclusive digital assets - "Monarchs of the Metaverse: The 888 Ascension Drop" - with only 222 assets made available before public sale.

Founded by industry OG Nyhl Henson - whom esteemed talent agency CAA once dubbed the "Edison of Pay-Per-View" - Technotainment® merges streaming, gaming, community, rewards, and creator economies into one immersive, interactive ecosystem. Henson, the visionary media executive credited with helping launch some of the most iconic cable networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, CMT, HSN, and The Movie Channel, was a trailblazer in pay-per-view television, and produced groundbreaking events such as heavyweight boxing championships, concerts by The Rolling Stones and The Who, and the first Broadway pay-per-view, Sophisticated Ladies.

About Technotainment®

Technotainment® is a next-generation platform redefining the future of entertainment through the strategic integration of emerging technologies, including Web3, AI, digital assets, and immersive experiences. Positioned at the convergence of innovation and storytelling, Technotainment® empowers creators, brands, and audiences to engage in new, dynamic ways across both digital and physical realms. With a focus on scalable impact, premium experiences, and industry collaboration, Technotainment® is driving a new era of experiential media and connected culture - pioneering a future where the digital and physical worlds unite seamlessly.

Contact Information

Tiffannie Ramos
Senior Account Executive
tiffannie@taraink.com

.

SOURCE: Technotainment®



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/entertainment-visionary-nyhl-henson-launches-technotainmentr-this-weekend-in-las-vegas-1058297

