Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market worth $2.76 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Grade, Application (Films, Sheets & Bin Liners, Coatings & Adhesives, Molded Products, Fibers), End-use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Bio-medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global PBAT market is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2030 from USD 1.51 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The growing need for biodegradable and compostable plastics in the consumer goods, packaging, and agricultural sectors is propelling the global market for PBAT. Because of its high elongation, flexibility, and compostability, PBAT is a popular substitute for conventional plastics. The adoption of PBAT is being accelerated by growing government regulations that forbid single-use plastics in areas like Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Key growth drivers include laws requiring compostable packaging, policies encouraging extended producer responsibility (EPR), and goals to reduce plastic waste.

The market is expanding due to a combination of regulatory support, rising consumer awareness of sustainability, and demand for environmentally friendly packaging options. The material's market appeal is increased by its suitability for industrial composting and compatibility with PLA and starch. To keep up with the growing demand, top manufacturers are increasing their production capacities, especially in China, South Korea, Germany, and the US. The market is also being driven by corporate commitments to sustainability, the development of composting infrastructure, and technological advancements. Nonetheless, issues like increased production costs and inadequate composting infrastructure in developing nations continue to exist. Strong environmental, regulatory, and consumer trends are expected to propel the growth of the global PBAT market.

Extrusion segment to record the highest CAGR in the PBAT market during the forecast period

The extrusion segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to its wide range of applications and compatibility with biodegradable polymers. Extrusion is a vital process in several industries, including packaging, agriculture, and hygiene products, as it is commonly used to produce films, sheets, and agricultural mulch films. PBAT is particularly well-suited for extrusion-based applications due to its excellent processability, flexibility, and tear resistance, especially when combined with PLA or starch. The demand for PBAT-based extruded products is driven by the growing global emphasis on replacing single-use plastic films with compostable materials. This trend is particularly strong in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific regions, where regulations mandate the use of compostable materials for bags and packaging. Additionally, the rise of eco-conscious brands and retailers opting for sustainable packaging is fueling the demand for PBAT films in applications such as food packaging, shopping bags, and waste bags. To enhance film quality and production efficiency, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced extrusion lines specifically designed for biodegradable resins. The adoption of PBAT in the agricultural sector is also speeding up as more sustainable practices are embraced, such as the use of compostable mulch films. This segment is well-positioned to significantly contribute to the rapid growth of the PBAT market, supported by increasing end-user industries, stringent plastic regulations, and technological advancements in extrusion processing.

Films, sheets, & bin liners segment to account for the largest share of the PBAT market during the forecast period

Over the forecast period, the films, sheets, and bin liners segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global PBAT market. The widespread use of PBAT in consumer goods, packaging, and agriculture-where flexibility, durability, and compostability are essential-drives this dominance. PBAT is ideal for products such as shopping bags, trash bags, food packaging films, and agricultural mulch films due to its exceptional mechanical properties, including high elongation at break, tear resistance, and compatibility with other biodegradable polymers. Governments around the world, especially in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region, have implemented bans on traditional plastic bags and mandated the use of biodegradable alternatives. This has led to an increased demand for PBAT films. Additionally, these films are favored for residential and commercial waste disposal applications because of their environmental benefits and ease of processing. In the agricultural industry, PBAT-based mulch films present a more sustainable alternative to conventional polyethylene films, as they can break down in soil without harming crops. The growing emphasis on packaging and sustainability trends, particularly in the food service and retail sectors, is further driving the demand for PBAT-based films and sheets. As a result, this segment represents the largest source of revenue within the overall PBAT market, reflecting its strong and diverse demand.

North America to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

Due to a strong regulatory push, increasing consumer awareness, and rising demand for sustainable packaging, North America is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the global PBAT market during the forecast period. In response to growing concerns about plastic waste and environmental sustainability, the region-especially the US and Canada-is rapidly shifting toward compostable and biodegradable alternatives. Key factors for this shift include the implementation of state and local plastic bans, such as California's SB 54 and Canada's national single-use plastic ban, which are driving significant demand for PBAT-based applications. The demand for PBAT is further bolstered by the rise of environmentally friendly retail practices, the increasing use of biodegradable products in e-commerce and retail, and the growing adoption of sustainable foodservice packaging. Additionally, North America's advanced waste management systems and rising investments in industrial composting infrastructure facilitate the implementation of PBAT in various industries, including waste bags, shopping bags, agricultural films, and food-contact materials.

Key Players

Prominent companies in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Chang Chun Group (China), Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China), Novamont S.p.A. (Italy), GO YEN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD (Taiwan), Anhui Jumei Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jin Hui Zhao Long High Tech Co., Ltd. (China), T.EN Zimmer GmbH (Germany), Mitsui Plastics, Inc. (US), Zhejiang Baidigorei Biomaterials Co., Ltd. (China), Hengli Group Co., Ltd. (China), Junyuan Petroleum Group (China), Qingdao Zhoushi Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), Red Avenue New Materials Group Co., Ltd. (China), SGA POLYCHEM PVT LTD (India), Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China), Taprath Elastomers LLP (India), Easy Flux (India), Entec Polymers (US), Indocal (India), Yuvika Green Earth Solutions (India), Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific and Technical Inc. (China), Polyrocks Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Dawn Polymer Co., Ltd. (Dawn Group) (China).

